The Best Songs of 2018 (So Far)

The number of new songs released everyday makes creating a running list like this an act of madness. Even compared to the ever-growing stockpile of TV shows that appear on cable and streaming services or the amount of movies that debut in theaters and OnDemand, songs are nearly infinite. By the time you finish reading this paragraph, a teenage rapper might have just dropped the next viral hit. A veteran pop star might have returned with a new single. Your favorite indie band from high school might've just gotten back together.
We know: There's too much going on and there's no way to hear everything. To make discovering new music a little easier, we'll be updating this list of the best songs of the year as the months pass, providing you with a place to circle back to when you need to inject something new into your regular rotation. Think of it as a companion piece to our best albums list, which we'll also be regularly updating. If you can't find anything you like on either list, you might have a problem. (Click song titles to hear each track or check out the Spotify playlist below.)
There's a Stock Market-Themed Cocktail Bar in Hong Kong
20. "Everybody Wants to Be Famous," Superorganism
UK mega-group Superorganism was one of our artists to watch in 2018, and now the internet-savvy collective has released a highly infectious track to kick off the year. "Everybody Wants to Be Famous" is a whirring, sound-effect-packed slice of twee indie pop trickery that's smart enough to not overstay its welcome. The irony-laced lyrics about fame, lack of shame, and "feeling like a boss" are the perfect fit for the group's file-sharing origin story, which will likely only spread as the band evolves.
19. "All the Stars," SZA and Kendrick Lamar
Ryan Coogler's Black Panther already had a lot going for it: a young director fresh off a crowd-pleasing hit with Creed, a cast filled with rising stars and seasoned veterans, and a trailer that made heads explode. So, when Marvel announced that the film's soundtrack would be produced by Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, it made sense. The first offering from the project was a mercurial, impeccable R&B track from TDE's rising star SZA with a laid-back verse from Lamar himself. It set the tone for the reign to come.
18. "Still Clean," Soccer Mommy
Listening to this song is like watching someone yank a tablecloth off a table with a fancy place setting. Guitarist and vocalist Sophie Allison begins the track in a hushed state, singing of a summer when "you loved me like an animal" and drawing you in with a sense of nostalgia. Then everything wobbles. Seasons pass with each verse, and Allison's language becomes less defined by similes as the song progresses. By the end of the track, her ring finger falls to the water "from your bloody teeth." The tablecloth has been removed and the plates are still there, but a wolf is seated across from you.
17. "Addictions," Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus hails from Virginia but the music she makes has a fluidity to it that doesn't immediately tie it to a single region. A song like "Addictions," a stand-out from her second LP Historian, rumbles along a dirt road of memory and regret, which she evokes with sharp, wry lyrics. She sings of "years of senseless waiting," creating a mood of romantic yearning. Yet the music still has a raucous quality: the guitars kick up a storm; the drums hammer away; the melody is drenched in fuzz. The only thing you'll be waiting for is a chance to listen to this again.
16. "Hikikomori," Ilsa
Ilsa makes doom metal that leaves your ribs vibrating. "Hikikomori" kicks off the Maryland band's fifth full-length, Corpse Fortress, and it's as sludge-covered and ominous as welcoming mats get. "If metal is the sound of a well-tuned machine, we are that blood-encrusted, hair-matted machinery after it's ground up every worker in the factory, sputtering and rumbling on," the group's frontman Orion Peter told Noisey in a recent interview. Sound appealing? Put some headphones on and witness it for yourself.
15. "Number One (In New York)," Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus' frontman Patrick Stickles revels in excess. On his band's last record, 2015's The Most Lamentable Tragedy, Stickles spun a five-act rock opera from his own neurosis, anxiety, and despair. The group's follow-up is a slimmer collection titled A Productive Cough, and features more ballads and less barn-burners than their previous albums, which often see-sawed between songwriting modes with wild-eyed glee. Fittingly, "Number One (In New York)" is a throat-searing, piano-driven song that builds in emotional and psychological intensity with each verse. Stickles is still writing verbose lyrics in the hard-worn Springsteen mode, but he seems increasingly comfortable with his own voice as an instrument. With this band, it's always safe to expect more.
14. "Not Discuss It," St. Beauty
The difficulty of compromise is at the heart of countless bewitching pop and R&B songs. "Not Discuss It," a single off the Running to the Sun EP from Atlanta duo St. Beauty, captures the push and pull of infatuation that can often fuel -- or derail -- a long-term relationship. The lyrics in the verses acknowledge there's an issue, but on the delightful shrug of a chorus, singers Alex Belle and Isis Valentino propose a radical solution: "We can just continue making love until we’re dead and gone." The group is signed to Janelle Monáe's Wondaland label, home to "Classic Man" crooner Jidenna, but they're pursuing something more earthbound than those dapper retro-futuristic cyborgs. Clearly, they're worth discussing.
13. "AZ," Now, Now
Now, Now's "AZ," the first single from the band's album Saved, is a smart road song because it knows that the destination isn't as important as the journey. The track begins with the creak of a drum machine, like a tire thumping over a rock, but with each verse new parts emerge -- a Slowdive-like guitar line, a blooming synth -- and soon enough the group is gunning it down the highway. Full tank of gas. Windows open. Map tossed in the backseat. "Back to the heart of it all," sings guitarist KC Dalager. Enjoy it while it lasts.
12. "Hell-On," Neko Case
The cover to Neko Case's first solo album in five years features the singer wearing a hat (or a wig) made out of cigarettes. The hair underneath them is on fire, but her facial expression shows no alarm. Instead, she's content to let it burn. It's a worldview that's also reflected in the lyrics of the record's title track "Hell-On," which strikes a tone of bemused defiance over a whirling folk-rock arrangement. "God is a lusty tire fire," she sings at one point. Might as well watch the flames.
11. "How Simple," Hop Along
Philadelphia's Hop Along makes cathartic rock that's not afraid to chase musical digressions. "How Simple," the lead single for the group's upcoming record Bark Your Head Off, Dog, begins in a hushed state before transitioning into a jangle-pop shuffle. Then it builds into a grunge-y, squall-filled section, finally switching to an almost chipper, hand-clap-powered kiss-off in the end. As you can guess, it's anything but simple. But singer-songwriter Frances Quinlan keeps the song grounded in deeply relatable, deeply moving emotions.
10. "Rosebud," U.S. Girls
In a Poem Unlimited, the latest album from Toronto based artist Meg Remy, is already one of the year's best albums, and "Rosebud" is the perfect song to bring a potentially skeptical listener into her enchanting orbit. Is it dance music? A love song? A disco, murder ballad? "Use those keys and take a drive," sings Remy over a flurry of guitars, synths, and strings. "Through the back alleys of your mind." It's a provocative invitation: an expressway to your own skull. That she accomplishes that while keeping your body moving feels like a miracle.
9. "Finesse [Remix]," Bruno Mars Featuring Cardi B
Ever since the release of 2016's deftly clever 24K Magic, Bruno Mars has wrapped himself in '90s nostalgia and -- lucky for him -- it fits like some vintage, New Edition tour merch. For an artist who got his start as a pint-sized Elvis impersonator, this type of careful, playful recreation is a smart move. The video for this remix of a 24K stand-out, featuring 2017's breakout hit-maker Cardi B, works as both a nimble, winking tribute to In Living Color for fans raised on the sketch comedy staple, and as a bright, goofy party for kids whose memories of '90s pop culture (and fashion) only come from the internet. Put on the brightest shirt you own and enjoy.
8. "Distortion," Mount Eerie
Phil Elverum's last album under the Mount Eerie name, A Crow Looked At Me, was one of the best records of last year, a work of breath-taking intimacy. Using spare instrumentation and stark confessional lyrics, he examined his own raw emotional state after the tragic death of his wife. "Distortion," the first single from his follow-up record Now Only, works in a similar vein, but it leaps across time, weaving together memories of watching a movie on a plane and worrying about a pregnancy scare, in a way that feels new. At nearly 11 minutes, it's a demanding listen -- probably not something you throw on to relax after a long day -- but the rewards are real.
7. "Look Alive," BlocBoy JB and Drake
Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, who scored a hit and launched a viral dance with "Rover" earlier this year, is the latest artist to fall under Drake's powerful tractor beam. The 6 God has a tendency to spot young hip-hop talent like he's a college recruiter scoping out gifted athletes; iLoveMakonnen and Migos were both remixed by the Canadian rapper relatively early into their careers. Is it a vampiric act of trend-chasing or a mutually beneficial arrangement? When the resulting song is as effective as "Look Alive," which features some tough-talk over menacing pianos and hi-hats, it (almost) doesn't matter.
6. "Queen," Tracey Thorn
A song like "Queen," the first single from former Everything but the Girl singer Tracey Thorn's cheekily-titled Record, reminds you how important a strong rhythm section is to an effective synth-pop track. Even if the keyboards sound smooth and the guitar kicks in at just the right moment, there still needs to be a propulsive beat driving the action. This song has that -- and much more. Thorn's yearning vocals call out to you across the dance floor and the drums await your arrival. All hail the queen.
5. "Nameless, Faceless," Courtney Barnett
After last year's hazy and playful record Lotta Sea Lice, cut with fellow laid-back, indie-rock wordsmith Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett is ready to dig deep. "Nameless, Faceless" might have jangly guitars and a quirky animated video to go with it, but it also has real bite. Weaponizing a quote from writer Margaret Atwood -- "Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them" -- the Australian songwriter paints a portrait of a man consumed with anger and hate. "I'm real sorry," she sings. "'Bout whatever happened to you."
4. "Hurt to Look," Swae Lee
On hits like "No Flex Zone," "No Type," and "Black Beatles," Mississippi rap group Rae Sremmurd sounded like the life of the party. But there was always a melancholy quality to even their most raucous songs, a sense that the unending debauchery was also a coping mechanism. "Hurt to Look," the new single from the group's break-out Swae Lee, is a more direct engagement of that sensitive side. Lines like "I can feel the weight of what you say" and "Colors burst and all I see are shapes" give the airy R&B song a drug-addled Before Sunrise vibe, which is aided by the smeared, hazy-eyed production. It may hurt to look but it feels great to listen.
3. "Middle America," Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
By now, Stephen Malkmus is a reliable American institution. In the years since the break-up of the beloved indie rock group Pavement, he's made six albums with his backing band the Jicks and, while fans can argue over their favorite, each record is sturdy and playful in a way that's rare for an aging guitar god. "Middle America," the first new Jicks material in four years, finds him in a reflective mood. "Time gets to me," he warbles at multiple points, drawing you into a calming web of poetic observations, pastoral images, and plainspoken advice like "open the door and piss if you need to." It's the sound of a curious mind untroubled by its place in the world.
2. "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves
"You can have your space, cowboy," sings Kacey Musgraves on this clever, moving ballad of romantic estrangement. Marching through symbolic territory picked over by Steve Miller and Clint Eastwood, the 29-year-old country singer finds a new spin on an old turn-of-phrase, kicking the dust off it with ease. As you'll quickly figure out, the "space" in the song isn't interstellar. Instead, she's thinking about the way the "sunsets fade" and "love does too." The pause she puts between "space" and "cowboy" works like a knife, cutting a cliché in two.
1. "Make Me Feel," Janelle Monáe
Over the last 10 years, Janelle Monáe has carved out her own moon crater on the often rocky surface of popular culture. On albums like 2010's The Archandroid and 2013's The Electric Lady, she deftly played the role of a robot sent from the future. In 2016, she had significant roles in both Moonlight and Hidden Figures, two movies that introduced her style, wit, and gift for drama to even larger audiences. "Make Me Feel," the better of the two excellent singles she's released for her next record Dirty Computer, feels like the next step in her evolution and the latest move in her quest for world domination. Drawing inspiration from her mentor Prince, who reportedly contributed the synth part on the song, she's concocted a rhythmically nimble and sexually fluid piece of electro-pop candy.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.