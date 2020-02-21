The Best Songs of 2020 (So Far)

There is a lot of new music in a given year -- and it especially feels like the amount of songs is seemingly endless, given the bountiful track listings on albums on top of one-off singles that are released. Because we can't get enough of all of the good stuff that comes out of that excess, we're bringing you the best songs of the year from both major and up-and-coming artists so you have tunes to jam, dance, cry, zone out to, and more. It may be early into 2020, but there's already a handful of standout tracks we've had on repeat, and you should too. Here's the best songs of the year, so far.
"Me & You Together Song," The 1975
You know those songs that immediately make your mind "cut to" a sequence of memories or even a daydream of what-could-bes that play like a film reel? Well, if there ever was a song to accompany a treacly compilation of clips of a couple being in love at a carnival, running through city streets, and laying in parks, it would be British alt rock band The 1975's latest from the upcoming Notes on a Conditional Form (out April 24). "Me & You Together Song" takes you there in its '90s pop rock guitars and the looped vocals of frontman Matty Healy singing, "I've been in love with her for ages." The song sounds like a fantasy -- because it is, chronicling a relationship of unrequited love with a friend -- but Healy's mindless lulling and the sparkling production lets you live there.
"Rearview," Beach Bunny
Emerging Chicago band Beach Bunny is the former bedroom project of frontwoman Lili Trifilio, and recently they blew up, finding success on TikTok. If you're familiar with the group, this shouldn't come as a surprise because their emo power pop is full of exhilarating melodies and lyrics that examine the pressures of girlhood. Their debut album Honeymoon dropped this year, and while it's mostly pure, assured love songs, one of its best tracks is the stripped back "Rearview." Over a guitar that flutters like heart palpitations, Trifilio reflects on how she was made to feel less than in a now defunct relationship. It's as if she's regretfully realizing her heart is still in it -- and the way she delivers these words in mourning nearly destroys you. (That catch in her voice when she sings, "You loved me / I love you / You don't love me anymore / I still do," is too damn much!). You can picture her monologuing these words to herself in the mirror, and losing herself to a fit of rage as the song ends in a raucous bout of exuberance. We all know and can feel these emotions.
"Fuck The World (Summer in London)," Brent Faiyaz
R&B has a long history of exploring romance, intimacy, and desire. There's definitely a new class of young R&B crooners today, but in singing about love they're also now tasked with covering messy millennial dating politics like being left on read. Singer Brent Faiyaz is one of the best of this kind: His milky voice will make you swoon while he delivers brutally blunt lines about his sex life and crave for connection. The title track from his latest album, Fuck the World, smolders with hazy, echoic vocals as the singer lays out his innermost desires. The production is immaculate, slowing down his voice, which relays thoughts so honest they read like posts you might find on an Instagram account meant to shade shitty fuck boys by posting screenshots of the texts they send. It's a masterclass in R&B for 2020.
"People, I've been sad," Christine and the Queens
"You know the feeling" -- being sad, that is, as Héloïse Letissier (AKA Christine and the Queens) sings on her new song "People, I've been sad." The English/French electro pop song dissects the emotion and how she's been there "for way too long," while thoughtfully parsing apart how she's also retreated to ennui like an attraction she can't help. It's a stunning release from the French experimentalist, and the production is just as striking as the lyrics. The gentle strings in combination with the atmospheric drum machine create a place of isolation that's both icy and comfortable, like the cold familiarity of slipping back into a depressive episode. We hope one of the most creative indie pop acts today isn't sad anymore, but you can hear in the way her voice reaches that she's offering reassurance she's right here with you when you're down.
"Physical," Dua Lipa
It seems like Dua Lipa wants to imagine what might play at Studio 54 if it were still open, or offer up something to flood the speakers at a roller rink in 2020. For pop fans, it's been interesting watching how the British singer fits into the pop landscape with her dark dance music (that's certainly experimental but not super out there either) -- but now that her trajectory has turned to straight-up disco music, she's sparkling on her own like a disco ball. "Physical," the third great song from her upcoming album Future Nostalgia (out April 3), is a dance floor opus. Her smoky voice is commanding, telling you to "get physical," and the pulsating beat is incredibly stylish; this is no Olivia Newton John workout track.
"Good Bad Times," Hinds
The latest from Spanish four-piece Hinds may be about "bad times," but it's a swaying pop song that actually sounds like a lovely time. It's a dichotomy the extremely charismatic indie rock band has mastered, making loud, buoyant garage music that's often about loneliness and anxiety. "Good Bad Times," from the upcoming The Prettiest Curse (out April 3), sees them move towards funky indie pop as they incorporate lush synths and glossy guitars, arriving at a chorus of their voices echoing one another, pining for something more. It slips in between English and Spanish, like how the song itself is a back-and-forth in a relationship that might not be as ideal as it seems. It's the kind of glistening number you should twirl around to once you take off those rose-colored shades yourself and need a little pick-me-up.
"Good News," Mac Miller
Late indie rap champion Mac Miller's first posthumous release "Good News" arrived early in 2020, about a year and a half since the recording artist unexpectedly died of a drug overdose at 26-years-old in 2018. Off his record Circles, the song is a quieted pondering of trying to relieve himself of negativity, delivered in the flavor of his early discography's lo-fi sound. It feels particularly somber now, knowing the artist was continually searching for a remedy to his sadness. With its minimal but gentle qualities and Miller's familiar sing-song rasp, the song sounds like the goodness he was looking for.
"B.I.T.C.H.," Megan Thee Stallion
In the same way that she's brazen and unfiltered about just about everything else, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion puts misogyny in its place on her new song "B.I.T.C.H.," reclaiming the loaded word as her title. The song is the lead single from her upcoming debut album Suga, and it's blazing and sassy with a Tupac sample that slowly sizzles as she delivers bars like, "I'd rather be a B-I-T-C-H / 'Cause that's what you gon' call me when I'm trippin' anyway." The recording artist blew up in 2019 with hit songs off her project Fever and created the internet phenom "Hot Girl Summer," and with her killer bars that relay her standards for a relationship, she proves she's carrying that energy into 2020. As Meg would say, this is "real hot girl shit," as per usual.
"Do U Wanna," Porches
NYC-based indie synth-pop artist Porches (AKA Aaron Maine) makes music that feels like it lives in the feeling of leeting out a heavy sigh and laughing to yourself after a long cry. Maine's production is liquidized and danceable, but he's constantly singing about navigating melancholy. He recently dropped "Do U Wanna," the first single off this year's Ricky Music (out March 13), which follows the internal struggle of who you are when you're surrounded by others and who you become when once everybody else goes home and you're left alone. The minimal, slow-jam-like production zones in on the song's intrapersonal lyrics ("I'm so happy I could cry") and makes you feel like the only one still on the dance floor. It lives in this moment, fading out before concluding what to do with these feelings. This is peak Porches.
"Breathe Deeper," Tame Impala
Tame Impala brainchild Kevin Parker has become a pop polyglot, and his long-awaited album The Slow Rush is a perfectionist amalgamation of the psychedelic musician's career and sonic touchstones. The Aussie artist has come a long way from recording guitar heavy records isolated in the Outback to producing major rappers, and splashes of each facet of his taste are baked into his latest work. "Breathe Deeper" is one of the jazzier entries; it's over six minutes of R&B mixed with flashy keys that might've played in a trendy '70s cocktail lounge. Parker's been singing about his anxieties over existential questions forever, just like he's doing with passing time on The Slow Rush, but on this track he sounds at ease even as he begs us to believe in his self-assurance. Sometimes you just got to "breathe a little deeper," and here it sounds like that end result is delight.
"Lilacs," Waxahatchee
Waxahatchee (AKA Katie Crutchfield) makes indie folk that's so beautifully written and sounds so intimate, it makes you feel like you're sitting with her on her Kansas City porch, engaging in a deep conversation. "Lilacs" off her upcoming album Saint Cloud (out March 27) is an example of the way her songwriting blossoms. It's a twangy, alt-country diddy and her trembling voice grows verbose as she wrestles with her own self-doubts and reminds herself how freeing it can be to fall for yourself ("And if my bones are made of delicate sugar / I won't end up anywhere good without you / I need your love too"). It's somehow lovelier than lilacs smell.
