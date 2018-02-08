The Best Sports Memes of 2018 (So Far)

The great thing about sports is many of them are broadcast live on TV. The bad thing about sports is many of them are broadcast live on TV. So while they can be entertaining, they also chronicle our beloved athletes' most hilarious, occasionally candid, and sometimes embarrassing moments, many of which become immortalized in the form of memes. Below you'll find some of our favorite sports-related memes from 2018 -- a list we'll continue to update throughout the year:
Drop Into a Canyon at 100 MPH
Porgzingis
When The Last Jedi introduced us to the Porgs, we had a feeling they would become the gift that kept on giving. Little did we know that all of the gifts would be reserved exclusively for Kristaps.
Blake Bortles
The quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars has long been a punchline, but at the beginning of this year, he became something of an ironic hero. Gone were the days of totally sucking, being openly dissed by opposing players; here, following surprise playoff wins against the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, was the beginning of a new era, an era of competence. (Maybe? Maybe not. We'll see.) Point is: It used to be that only idiots loved the guy in earnest -- idiots like, say, The Good Place's Jason Mendoza. Now, Bortles has become the people's signal-caller, a wholly average demi-god who managed to outperform Tom Brady at the Super Bowl he wasn't invited to. In other words, he is now and forever the meme quarterback.
Victor Oladipo's camera stare
Perhaps the NBA's MVP of meme faces, Oladipo has done his best work yet here. After taking a hard foul against the Bucks last month, the Pacers player looked into the camera and channeled his best "Aw, come on!"; his best "Seriously?"; his best "Hillary Clinton thinking about Jill Stein voters."
Gordon Ramsay likes tennis*
Damn, this celebrity chef went to the Australian Open, looking VERY FAMILIAR.
*Read: doin' it to 'em.
LeBron James congratulating himself
Shortly before LeBron James scored his 30,000th NBA point, he posted a pre-emptive tribute on Instagram. "Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you’ll reach! Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it’s never been a goal of yours from the beginning try(please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you’ve done it," he wrote, addressing his younger self in the second person. "When u finally get your moment(alone) to yourself smile, look up to the higher skies and say THANK YOU! So with that said, Congrats again Young King." The tribute came off a little Trumpian, meaning it didn't take long for fans and haters to seize on the opportunity and congratulate themselves for decidedly less historic achievements. In the end, the effect was akin to last year's "I love my curvy wife."
Tom Brady's Super Bowl outfit
Going into the 52nd Super Bowl, many football fans were still reeling from the sting of the last big game, which saw the Atlanta Falcons squander a perfect opportunity to finally quash New England's bumptious dynasty. Simply put, Tom Brady's historic comeback had made him a hero for some but a villain for many. It didn't help that he showed up to this year's championship looking like Evil Inspector Gadget.
Justin Timberlake's tribute tarp
When news broke that Justin Timberlake would maybe perform his Super Bowl halftime show with a Prince hologram, people lost their shit. What was probably meant to be a sincere tribute to the Purple One and his home base in Minneapolis just didn't feel... right. (Especially considering Prince thought holograms were demonic.) Fortunately, the hologram didn't happen. What we got instead was this giant tarp, which promptly became the backdrop for several other inappropriate tributes.
Selfie Kid
The real star of Timberlake's halftime show was this kid who, near the end of the extravaganza, quickly fumbled for his phone and tried to snag some "Super Bowl Selfies!" “I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,'” the kid told the Pioneer Press. “I just went for it.” On the inside, he was apparently excited, but on the outside, it looked like he was furiously preoccupied with everything from "Cat Person" and Scientology to the strange fact that someone who may or may not have been Ellen DeGeneres was standing right next to him.
