Earlier this summer, New York comedian Joe Pera performed a set on Late Night with Seth Meyers that introduced the idiosyncratic, leisurely paced performer to a national-TV audience and quickly made the rounds on social media. His surprising, successful debut was a reminder that late-night talk shows -- even in an era in which they're increasingly reliant on celebrity-heavy segments like Carpool Karaoke to drive the conversation -- still play an important role in creating the next generation of stand-up stars.

To demonstrate how powerful a simple five-minute appearance on a popular late-night talk show has been to comedians over the years, we tracked down clips featuring the impressive debuts of Norm Macdonald, Ellen DeGeneres, T.J. Miller, and other famous and up-and-coming comedians. None of them end with someone doing that mic-drop joke, but they might as well have.