The 25 Best Netflix Original Stand-Up Comedy Specials

Comedy is a clear priority for Netflix. Since 2012, the streaming service has premiered more than 50 original stand-up shows from big-name comedians, and this week, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah adds his latest, Afraid of the Dark, to the list (making it Netflix's 10th special in just nine weeks).
So which Netflix originals promise comedy gold? Here are the specials guaranteed to deliver an hour of laughs.
25. Bo Burnham, Make Happy (June 3, 2016)
Bo Burnham is a talented performer and his special has, perhaps thanks to his age (he was 25 when Make Happy taped), glowing reviews on Netflix. But it's not for everyone. Heavy on the song shtick, it's a "very planned, to the word, to the gesture" special, as Burnham puts it.
24. Chelsea Peretti, One of the Greats (November 14, 2014)
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star brings her act to San Francisco for a buffet of topics, including thwarting unwanted hugs, the difference between "vomit" and "shit" families, and encountering negative material about yourself on the internet. Peretti delivers a lot of good observational humor punctuated with even better timing.
23. Brent Morin, I'm Brent Morin (December 1, 2015)
Absurd and entertaining material helps us forgive the Undateable actor for cracking himself up on stage. This is self-deprecating comedy at its best. Morin lays it on thick with the penis jokes, so come ready.
22. Gabriel Iglesias, I'm Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry (December 20, 2016)
Folks who like the cynical or blue acts may not take to Iglesias, but entertaining the whole entire family requires skills. Using a range of sounds and expressions, the comedian is like a one-man, live version of a Simpsons episode. His hour-and-a-half-long special is fully loaded, and reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret for efficiently meeting and greeting scores of fans.
21. Jim Gaffigan, Cinco (January 10, 2017)
Cinco might be Gaffigan's fifth-funniest special. He dials back his trademark, Church Lady-like inner voice for a solid round of PG-rated comedy. But for a veteran, "fifth-funniest" is still a must-watch -- Gaffigan has just set the bar very high for himself.
20. Hannibal Buress, Comedy Camisado (February 5, 2016)
Like Gaffigan, Comedy Camisado isn't Buress at his finest (he can't help take down an alleged serial rapist in every set) but a misplaced jab from Hannibal still delivers a good punch.
19. Bill Burr, Walk Your Way Out (January 31, 2017)
Coming from the wave of 2017 specials, the extra-cynical Burr trots out a fresh parade of horrible things, including a terrible but seemingly plausible method for population control and why Joseph Stalin gets overshadowed by Adolf Hitler. It's classic Burr, full of rage, exasperation, and that kind-of-deranged look on his face.
18. Colin Quinn, The New York Story (November 18, 2016)
The history-minded Quinn takes a (figurative) tour through the city's various inhabitants and vices. It's conversational, authentic, and funny, as is Quinn's style. Now from a former SNL "Weekend Update" anchor to a current one...
17. Michael Che, Matters (November 25, 2016)
It's not an original observation, but Che seems more in his element when riffing from his memory bank on stage than from cue cards set up in front of the "Weekend Update" desk on Saturday Night Live. In this November 2016 special, the comic cleverly covers a range of social and political issues, like gun control, homophobia, and President Trump.
16. Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping (April 22, 2016)
The veteran tells the tale of the worst set he ever had, in Roanoke, Virginia, in 1990. It's mostly been uphill since, as the jovial-while-enraged Oswalt explains with his gift for storytelling and relatable punchlines.
15. Cristela Alonzo, Lower Classy (January 24, 2017)
Netflix unveiled this special shortly after the inauguration so the Texas-born Mexican comic's barbs about President Trump's impending wall (or fence) along the US-Mexico border stung even harder. Alonzo goes beyond politics and talks about growing up with an immigrant mother raising a family too poor to have allergies. She also hilariously hits on some frustrating problems that are now obsolete, like having to buy a CD for just one song.
14. Aziz Ansari, Buried Alive (November 1, 2013)
The small Indian observational tactician nails it in this one, compared with the funny-but-not-quite-as-great 2015 follow-up Live at Madison Square Garden. In his frenetic, giggling, eyes-wide-open style, Ansari riffs on parents of young children, marriage, and how incredibly excited people get when they witness magic tricks.
13. Anthony Jeselnik, Thoughts and Prayers (October 16, 2015)
On stage, Jeselnik is an unapologetically offensive jerk. Maybe in real life too -- but on stage, the hostility works is so offensive it's funny. If you're down for vulgar that borders on obnoxious, look no further.
12. Demetri Martin, Live (At the Time) (August 14, 2015)
Martin is like a comic IV with a steady drip of one-liners that bounce around topics. [Drip] fajitas! [Drip] No. 1 pencils! He goes everywhere. Soft-spoken and dry, he's like a young Steven Wright who can also whip out a guitar and harmonica before it's all said and done.
11. Ali Wong, Baby Cobra (May 6, 2016)
Wong turned a baby bump into a visual gag about pregnancy, conception, and alarming moments of womanhood in this one-of-a-kind special. The comic serves it up with two helpings of crass, hitting heavily on racial topics and bodily functions.
10. Jim Jefferies, Freedumb (July 1, 2016)
The big Australian's most recent special, Freedumb, devotes some time to what made the other one so popular: his full-throated rant against guns and gun lovers' main argument in favor of firearms. Jefferies is firm in his delivery as he also dabbles in Bill Cosby's "methodology," anti-vaxxers, and his all-around bad behavior.
9. Joe Rogan, Triggered (October 21, 2016)
The UFC commentator, podcaster, and former NewsRadio costar goes back to his comedian roots for a high-impact performance that covers marijuana edibles in the form of gummy bears, time-traveling selfie takers, and the necessity of lying to children. Rogan admits early that he's not sober, although he operates in a high gear for a guy who's altered his brain chemistry.
8. Tom Segura, Mostly Stories (January 8, 2016)
The pot-bellied father-to-be jokes about obese people and his aversion to becoming the "fat dad." He's cynical, curious, and a bit twisted in this 75-minute installment of stories.
7. Bill Burr, You People Are All the Same (August 16, 2012)
Yes, another Burr special (he's that good) and Netflix's first dive into the format. In a packed house at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC, Burr pushes the crowd's boundaries when he tries to suggest that there are reasons to want to hit a woman (but not actually do it). It's like an hour-plus therapy session but with booze instead of a co-pay.
6. John Mulaney, The Comeback Kid (November 13, 2015)
The nonthreatening, paper-thin pushover (his own characterization) gave himself a tough act to follow after his fantastic 2012 special, New in Town. But Mulaney did a pretty great job in the hour-long Comeback in a largely self-deprecating set about relationships, training his disobedient dog, and life as an office temp.
5. Iliza Shlesinger, Freezing Hot (January 23, 2015)
Shlesinger is a burst of energy throughout this hour-and-15-minute show covering everything from Pinterest to party goblins (i.e., the inner monster that orders you to do horrible and dangerous things at parties). She's fast-paced, aggressive, and doesn't waste a line.
4. Mike Birbiglia, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend (August 23, 2013)
Birbiglia will be back on Netflix at the end of February with his Thank God for Jokes special. Let's hope it's as good as his first outing for the streaming service. In My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Birbiglia, who looks a lot like at least one guy in your office, makes his suffering palpable as he describes failed relationships, awkward moments, and seeking justice, vigilante-style.
3. Neal Brennan, 3 Mics (January 17, 2017)
This special from the Chappelle's Show co-creator goes by 3 Mics because Brennan uses three different microphones for three distinct types of comedy: (1) "one-liners," or monologue-type material, (2) confessional-style "emotional stuff" in which he talks about depression and his relationship with his abusive father, and (3) traditional stand-up observational-type material. Brennan nails it from all three sides. It's raw, different, and, mostly, brave.
2. Jim Jefferies, BARE (August 29, 2014)
The comic devotes about 20 minutes to guns and gun ownership in this special, making his case against American "bullshit arguments" in favor of keeping them. While that's the segment you've probably seen before, Jefferies offers much more on crazy people, social issues, and child rearing.
1. Bill Burr, I'm Sorry You Feel That Way (December 5, 2014)
This is the definitive Bill Burr Netflix special. Reaching peak cynicism in a black-and-white picture, Burr covers political correctness, domestic violence, and letting go of religion… like a curling stone.
