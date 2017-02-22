The 25 Best Netflix Original Stand-Up Comedy Specials

18. Colin Quinn, The New York Story (November 18, 2016)

The history-minded Quinn takes a (figurative) tour through the city's various inhabitants and vices. It's conversational, authentic, and funny, as is Quinn's style. Now from a former SNL "Weekend Update" anchor to a current one...

17. Michael Che, Matters (November 25, 2016)

It's not an original observation, but Che seems more in his element when riffing from his memory bank on stage than from cue cards set up in front of the "Weekend Update" desk on Saturday Night Live. In this November 2016 special, the comic cleverly covers a range of social and political issues, like gun control, homophobia, and President Trump.

16. Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping (April 22, 2016)

The veteran tells the tale of the worst set he ever had, in Roanoke, Virginia, in 1990. It's mostly been uphill since, as the jovial-while-enraged Oswalt explains with his gift for storytelling and relatable punchlines.