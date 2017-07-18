The Best Stoner Movies on Netflix

Netflix may call them "Late Night Comedies," but you know what they are. They're stoner movies. These are the movies you reach for when you've run out of Planet Earth episodes to binge on. Grab some munchies and enjoy.
Colombia: Wild Magic (2015)
You don't need to read the subtitles to appreciate the raw, overwhelming beauty of nature in this documentary about the South American nation that earned an international reputation as home to one of the world's most notorious drug cartels. From mountains to rainforest to ocean, the same sweeping aerial shots that made the first Planet Earth a revolution reveal a country filled with seemingly natural resources and threatened by human destruction. But you'll probably just want to stare, mouth half-agape, at those mesmerizing rainforest waterfalls.
Hot Fuzz (2007)
Shaun of the Dead spoofers Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg set their sights on bumbling police officers trying to solve a murder in a small English town. The duo watched countless buddy-cop flicks to fully satirize the genre, and it paid off, with laughably bad chase sequences and uproarious slapstick gags. They prove how much fun action movies can be when they lighten up a little (OK, a lot). Remember: it's not murder, it's ketchup.
Jackass: The Movie (2002)
Is there anything more stoner-friendly than watching a bunch of idiots do idiotic things to make their idiotic friends laugh? There's genius in the idiocy of Jackass, though: The sense of empowerment that comes from vicarious transgression. Also, it's really fucking funny. Relive the pains and glories of Jeff Tremaine's first stunt-filled installment as Johnny Knoxville & Co. abuse themselves and each other to achieve peak slapstick. If one's not enough, the two sequels are also ready and waiting to stream.
Kung Fury (2015)
David Sandberg's hilarious Kickstarter-funded short plays like the surreal dream you'd have after a weekend of too many '80s movies and Street Fighter tournaments. It comes with laser raptors, arcade-style fisticuffs, the worst criminal of all time (Kung Führer, as played by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone), someone named Hackerman, Thor, a phone commercial, and time travel -- at every turn, whether it's a plot twist or a tongue-in-cheek quip, there's something absurd. The bad news: it runs just a pinch longer than 30 minutes. The good news: there's more on the way.
Mac and Devin Go to High School (2012)
This movie stars Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa. They're in high school. Get it? HIGH school. Snoop has to graduate, Wiz has to help him, you have to suffer from THC-induced paralysis on your couch to watch this movie. So throw it on the next time you find yourself in that state, and ride it out for 75 minutes.
Sausage Party (2016)
With a worldwide box office haul of over $140 million, this gross-out food pun epic made history by becoming the highest grossing R-rated animated film of all time. (Suck it, Waking Life.) Unsurprisingly, star and co-writer Seth Rogen's movie racked up those impressive numbers by sticking closely to the Pixar playbook, flipping the central concept of Toy Story into a filthy culinary bonanza. Instead of Buzz and Woody, we follow the plight of titular sausage Frank (Rogen) as he attempts to woo hot dog bun Brenda (Kristen Wiig) and lead a revolt on behalf of his fellow supermarket products. Though the film gets incredibly dirty -- the climactic orgy scene can't be unseen -- the story has a wholesome heart and a humanistic message. Like the family-friendly films on this list, it uses animation to enrich the imagination, tickle the funnybone, and enhance the mind. There's just more dick jokes here. So many more.
Superbad (2007)
The uproarious comedy that kicked off Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's writing partnership crams more crude sex jokes than anyone ever thought possible into the heartwarming story of inseparable best friends (Michael Cera and Jonah Hill) on the verge of leaving each other to ship off to college. Factor in some killer party scenes, a then-unknown Emma Stone, and high-school horndogs riffing to their heart's content, and we all want to be McLovin.
Super High Me (2007)
Some movies feel like they live on Netflix forever. If you've used the streaming service since its humble beginnings, Doug Benson's documentary about smoking weed for 30 days has probably stared at you from your queue like a pot-loving ghost that cries out, "Watch me, please!" Long after House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black are gone, Super High Me will be sitting on your queue. Waiting. Watching. Burrowing into your soul. Why not give it a chance?
Waking Life (2001)
What if life is, like, just a dream, dude? How would we even know? If you prefer heady highs, Richard Linklater's experiment in animation and Philosophy 101 should prompt you to question literally everything, which may or may not be the feeling you're seeking. Even if your idea of a chill time isn't pondering the nature of existence or watching an experimental string orchestra rehearse, you can still appreciate the trippy aesthetic of an undeniably unique movie.
The Waterboy (1998)
"Now that's what I call high-quality H2O." With those words, a thousand GIFs were born, but before the internet turned Bobby Boucher into a meme, he was just a goofy movie character partially based on "The Excited Southerner" from Sandler's early comedy album. Boucher is one of Sandler's most iconic creations -- part innocent simpleton, part raging psychopath -- and this was his first massive hit, grossing over $185 million worldwide, but the film surrounding him isn't quite as memorable as the catchphrases. Fortunately, for late-night viewing, catchphrases are all you really need.
