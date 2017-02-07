8 Times the Suburbs Scared the Sh*t Out of Us

The Stepford Wives

Release date: February 12, 1975

Why it's terrifying: This adaptation of an Ira Levin novel stars The Graduate's Katharine Ross as Joanna, a housewife who moves with her husband and kids to an idyllic Connecticut suburb. Picking up on the strange behavior of the neighborhood's housewives -- always happy, always shiny, always serviceable – Joanna discovers the community is swapping out wives for mindless robot duplicates, and she's next.

Feminists of the day deemed The Stepford Wives "anti-woman" thanks to a bleak conclusion to Joanna's investigation. Though the 2004 remake offers a more subversive ending, the 1975 original remains a relic of its time, with the suburban lifestyle as a prison and punishment for free-thinking women.

Where to watch it: Stream on YouTube