A Comprehensive Guide to Every Major Summer Music Festival

Newport, Rhode Island

Headliners: Fleet Foxes, Wilco, John Prine, The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart

Camping: Nope



Music festivals as we know them can trace their roots back to Newport Folk Festival, one of the longest-running festivals, having debuted in 1959. Newport is a smaller event than many other major festivals, capping attendance around 10,000. That means things feel less overwhelming and claustrophobic, and attendees can be as close to the music as they want to be. Festival-goers typically span several generations, which leads to a courteous environment that's much more about the music than partying.



Ahead of Chuck Berry's passing in March 2017, Newport was working with the Berry family to throw together a celebration of Chuck's 90th birthday at the festival. Instead, the festival will feature a tribute to Berry's life that will no doubt include performances from various artists on the lineup.



Newport Folk is in Fort Adams, which is right on the water, so you can chill in a boat (and bring your own beer) while taking in the music.