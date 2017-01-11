54 Movie, TV, Music, and Meme Moments That Made Our Summer

The summer, a time for loud car radio, staycation binge-watching, and movie theater air conditioning is nearly over. Luckily for you, we're not ready to say goodbye. Check out our hub of the best of summer movies, TV shows, and music for recommendations on how to keep the good times rolling.

Between record-breaking heat, global crisis, never-ending Harambe jokes, a steady stream of political barking, and the constant anxiety of keeping shit together (if you're reading this from the DMV line... we're sorry), the last four months of existence were... a bit much. That's why we invented "escapism" -- the comfort of movies, TV shows, albums, and meme ephemera is legit. Thankfully, summer 2016, like a yin to the yang, came through with the counterbalance.