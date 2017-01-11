54 Movie, TV, Music, and Meme Moments That Made Our Summer

The summer, a time for loud car radio, staycation binge-watching, and movie theater air conditioning is nearly over. Luckily for you, we're not ready to say goodbye. Check out our hub of the best of summer movies, TV shows, and music for recommendations on how to keep the good times rolling.
Between record-breaking heat, global crisis, never-ending Harambe jokes, a steady stream of political barking, and the constant anxiety of keeping shit together (if you're reading this from the DMV line... we're sorry), the last four months of existence were... a bit much. That's why we invented "escapism" -- the comfort of movies, TV shows, albums, and meme ephemera is legit. Thankfully, summer 2016, like a yin to the yang, came through with the counterbalance.
To keep you keeping on, we've collated every bit of fun we've had this summer. Here's the pop that popped, in no particular order.
1. Every Lyanna Mormont mic drop, aka every Lyanna Mormont line
2. The hours of exercise we clocked while playing Pokémon Go, including the natural jaw stretches sustained from gawking at Pokémon Go fever
3. The Mr. Robot episode where Elliot (Rami Malek) head-trips into a '90s-era sitcom, giving us a reason to finally watch Fuller House
4. When the USA basketball team sang Vanessa Carlton on a plane
5. Jon Stewart's Late Show Trump rant, his long-overdue return to the political-comedy soapbox
6. The Stranger Things theories
7. The Stranger Things theory rabbit holes
8. The up-and-coming Stranger Things cast members and their own Stranger Things theories
9. FRICKIN' BARB
10. The Stranger Things soundtrack (which is not a theory, but a fact)
11. Even the Stranger Things Season 2 announcement... which spurred more theories
12. The appropriation of Arthur the Aardvark's fist as 2016's go-to symbol of anger
13. Chad from The Bachelorette saying with all sincerity, "In other words, it is not a wise decision to poke the Chad-bear"
14. "Panda, panda, panda, panda, panda, panda..."
15. The gut-splashing, skull-burning, narrative-defying stupidity of the DOOM reboot
16. Carly Rae Jepsen's E•MO•TION: Side B, a quick-put-down-the-windows-there's-still-time-to-blast-this-one pop gift
17. Kim Kardashian, the Julian Assange of music-industry beefs, exposing Taylor Swift's "Famous"-related fibs by Snapchatting the singer's call with Kanye
18. Riz Ahmed, who killed it on The Night Of as the accused murderer Naz Khan, who did not kill anyone on the actual show
19. Claims that Ryan Lochte stole his hairstyle from a Nickelodeon cartoon
20. Colin Farrell's romantically frustrated dystopian pawn from The Lobster -- our kind of schmuck
21. The look on Richard Hendricks' face as he stumbled upon two horses screwing each other
22. The blissfully awful pun on this Central Intelligence poster
23. The 782nd level of Two Dots
24. Nicki Minaj's convoluted, racy, joyous, shade-throwing, heavily Instagrammed relationship with Meek Mill, a soap opera for the Internet age
25. The ratio of Jared Leto's Suicide Squad set horror stories to the amount of Jared Leto actually in Suicide Squad
26. Andre 3000's not-quite-a-Drake-diss verse on the Frank Ocean album: "So low that I can give a fuck about what is trending"
27. BoJack Horseman's "2007" episode, the pinnacle of referential humor
28. The construction equipment innuendos of Fifth Harmony's "Work from Home" video, especially the act of "sexy cement-pouring"
29. Buzzy Cohen dividing, conquering, and trolling Jeopardy! (while also making bank)
30. HBO's pretty, pretty, pretty good promise of a Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9
31. Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber's paparazzi-enabled dick-measuring contest
32. Eric Andre harassing Alex Jones at the Republican National Convention, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog harassing everyone else
33. The reveal of a new Blair Witch trickling out of Comic-Con
34. The continued adventures of YouTube stars Brianna and Jaelin White, who moved to Chicago, fled after a stranger punched Jaelin in the face, went viral for all the wrong reasons, and continue to produce makeup tutorials and confessional videos from the comfort of their original Arizona pad (just like every other married couple fresh out of high school)
35. Outcast, the show that scared the crap out of us, made exorcisms cool again, and that you're probably not watching because it's on Cinemax
36. Kate McKinnon in Ghostbusters, or... Kate McKinnon in everything, really
37. Making a Murderer's Brendan Dassey's overturned conviction, and one porn company's plans to send the guy to WrestleMania
38. The fake TMZ scenes in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
39. Seth Rogen's brand of gratuitous getting-away-with-it images, beginning with Neighbors 2 (a newborn baby's foot sticking out of a mother), turning violent with Preacher (a chainsaw fight in a church), then transcending to the truly unseeable in Sausage Party (an anthropomorphic food orgy)
40. The Usain Bolt meme to end all Usain Bolt memes
41. Comedian Chris Gethard interviewing an anonymous Mormon about his upcoming law exam
42. Every one of Ryan Gosling's yelps in The Nice Guys
43. The rolling anticipation for Frank Ocean's new album
44. Actually listening to Frank Ocean's new album
45. The feelings of unbridled freedom and existential wonder induced by traversing No Man's Sky's psychedelic expanse
46. This fart
47. Six and a half minutes of Thom Yorke walking into random houses
48. The Jar Jar Binks version of Star Wars: Rogue One
49. The Game of Thrones-inspired "Hold the Door" movement, a rare real-world meme
50. Hamilton's run at the Tony Awards and Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-show round of Carpool Karaoke
51. X-Men: Apocalypse's title sequence, which found room for Jesus Christ, Nazis, and strands of mutant DNA
52. Paparazzi shots of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's completely, absolutely, 100%, totally not-set-up walk along a rocky beach
53. Jason Bourne: for when you need a little Jason Bourne, but don't want to get too serious about Jason Bourne
54. Did we mention Stranger Things?
