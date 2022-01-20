The Best Movies at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

'Fire of Love,' a stunning documentary about French volcanologists | Sundance Film Festival 'Fire of Love,' a stunning documentary about French volcanologists | Sundance Film Festival

Just weeks before this year's Sundance Film Festival was supposed to kick off, plans for a hybrid event—both virtual and live, taking place on screens across the country and in its usual home of Park City, Utah—were scrapped. The COVID-19 omicron variant made an in-person edition way too risky, so for the second consecutive year, the country's preeminent independent festival will happen entirely online. The revised plans don't make the lineup any less exciting. This year's festival promises new films from Girls creator Lena Dunham; upstart Cooper Raiff, whose college-set 2020 comedy Shithouse was a secret delight; and Kogonada, the director behind the stunning Sundance breakout Columbus. There are horror films starring Sebastian Stan and Noomi Rapace, as well as dramas with John Boyega, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, and Keke Palmer. The documentaries cover topics like Kanye West, Mormon missionaries, TikTok, abortion access, and a beautiful love story between French volcanologists. Here are some of the 2022 Sundance movies we've loved that you'll want to keep your eye on in the months to come. We'll update the list over the course of the festival, which runs through January 30. You can buy tickets for virtual screenings here.

Sundance Film Festival

After Yang Director: Kogonada

Cast: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Haley Lu Richardson

Release date: TBA

“What’s so great about being human?” a character asks in After Yang, wondering why a clone like her would be deemed second-rate. She’s raising a vital, endlessly human quandary: Why do people assign a higher value to some identities than others? After Yang is a futuristic sci-fi parable that poses big questions on an intimate scale. It is also, more than anything else, the story of a family that happens to live in a world where cognizant robots known as techno-sapiens exist alongside everyday mortals. Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) acquired one named Yang so their young Chinese daughter (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) could have a sibling, and the pair have become the ultimate companions. When Yang’s system malfunctions, it feels tantamount to a death, sending Jake on a path to restore Yang or at least better understand his reality. Directed by the Korean filmmaker Kogonada (Columbus), After Yang is an existential drama that manages to be both joyous and wistful. —Matthew Jacobs

Thrillist TV History of

Sundance Film Festival

Dual Director: Riley Stearns

Cast: Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale

Release date: TBA

Director Riley Stearns follows up his 2019 sleeper hit The Art of Self-Defense with Dual, an aloof, darkly funny sci-fi treat that takes place in a dystopian future where the dying (whether by disease or suicide) can order a clone to take their place to comfort their relatives. Upon learning she has a rare disease, Sarah (Karen Gillan) decides to take that route despite her distaste for her mother and her unhappy relationship. Her clone immediately reveals herself to be the "better" version of Sarah, who turns out not to be dying after all. Instead of being decommissioned, her clone wants to continue to exist, which means she and the real Sarah have to battle to the death in a televised dual. In order to win her life, Sarah enlists the help of a combat expert played by Aaron Paul, who desensitizes her to violence in order to kill her double. Gillan is great in the dual—no pun intended—role, fierce and fearful at the same time. —Esther Zuckerman

Sundance Film Festival

Fire of Love Director: Sara Dosa

Release date: TBA

Halfway through this stunning documentary by Sara Dosa (The Seer and the Unseen), you might be fooled into thinking that its subjects, Maurice and Katia Krafft, have been beamed in from a Wes Anderson movie. There's something unspeakably twee about these French volcanologists who are in love and travel the world getting dangerously close to molten lava, always by each other's side. Dosa pieces together the Kraffts' unbelievable footage of explosions and lava flows while at the same time weaving in a story of their romance, narrated by Miranda July. But, as delightful as the introduction to these wonderful eccentrics is, the dangerous nature of their work starts to creep into the narrative, and by the end, this adorable love story has become a meditation on humanity's smallness in the face of the Earth's tectonic plates. —EZ

Paramount Pictures

Happening Director: Audrey Diwan

Cast: Anamaria Vartolomei, Luàna Bajrami, Louise Orry-Diquéro

Release date: Spring 2022

Audrey Diwan's film was the surprising winner of the prestigious Golden Lion prize at the Venice Film Festival late last year, and it's an unflinching story of a young woman trying to get an abortion despite the draconian illegality of the procedure in 1960s France. Anamaria Vartolomei's intensity fills the screen as Anne, a focused and ambitious student who doesn't seem to care what others think of her. When she finds out she's pregnant, she's resolute in her decision to terminate despite the risks of death or prison. Diwan's camera stays focused on the most harrowing moments of Anne's experience, which makes Happening a difficult but often remarkable watch. —EZ

Sundance Film Festival

Hatching Director: Hanna Bergholm

Cast: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen, Reino Nordin

Release date: April 29

Get ready to fall in love with the decrepit half-bird, half-human creature that vomits slime in Hanna Bergholm's debut feature Hatching. In this creepy and wonderful Finnish fable, a young gymnast named Tinja finds an egg outside the home where her mommy-blogger mother pretends she's leading the perfect pastel life. The girl warms the egg inside her teddy bear until out pops a creature she calls Alli. Brought to life by animatronic wizards, Alli becomes Tinja's pet and protector, until it starts to morph into a mirror image of her. An alternately beautiful and disgusting metaphor for the grossness of girlhood, Hatching is somehow a mashup of Eighth Grade, Gremlins, and E.T. —EZ

Sundance Film Festival

My Old School Director: Jono McLeod

Cast: Alan Cumming

Release date: TBA

Where to start with Jono McLeod's wildly entertaining documentary My Old School? The story of Brandon Lee, a 30-something man who posed as a 16 year old and attended a secondary school for a second time in 1990s Scotland, is told in part as Daria-style animation. McLeod, who went to that school with Lee, does interview his subject, but the man refuses to appear on camera, so instead the actor Alan Cumming lip-syncs all of his dialogue in an uncanny performance. The execution is brash and busy, but McLeod manages to turn it all into a sly commentary on memory and ambition. —EZ

Sundance Film Festival

Nanny Director: Nikyatu Jusu

Cast: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Wells, Morgan Spector, Leslie Uggams

Release date: TBA

Nikyatu Jusu's debut feature remains unshakably tense as it chronicles the life of Aisha (the marvelous Anna Diop), a Senegalese immigrant who starts a job working as a nanny for a white family living in a pristinely fashionable loft. Aisha's time is casually taken advantage of by her charge's work-obsessed mother (Monaghan) and uninterested dad (Morgan Spector), a documentary photographer who chronicles the abuses of people on Aisha's home continent. As she spends more time with these people, Aisha grows threatened by premonitions involving African spirits, like the spider Anansi and the mermaid Mama Wati. These dreamlike supernatural images never quite hit as hard as the interactions happening between Diop and Monaghan, both operating at the peak of their talents. Still, Jusu digs into her heroine's psyche in a way that is unsettling and unforgettable. —EZ

Sundance Film Festival

Speak No Evil Director: Christian Tafdrup

Cast: Sidsel Siem Koch, Morten Burian, Karina Smulders, Fedja van Huêt

Release date: TBA

An unsettling thriller about the lengths people will go to appease even the starkest of strangers, Speak No Evil is a vacation-gone-wrong movie done right. When a Danish couple (Sidsel Siem Koch and Morten Burian) meet two fellow tourists (Fedja van Huêt and Karina Smulders) while traveling in Italy, they are invited to spend a weekend at the latter pair’s home in the Dutch countryside. Bring the kids, they’re told; it’ll be great. Almost immediately upon arriving, the Danes find the experience worrisome. But they go along with everything, not wanting to seem impolite—a decision that leads to eerie consequences. Speak No Evil oozes with dread, slow-burning its way to a third act that is shocking in its bleak simplicity. —MJ

Sundance Film Festival

When You Finish Saving the World Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Cast: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, Billy Bryk

Release date: TBA

You can feel the nervous, motor-mouthed energy Jesse Eisenberg brings out of his best performances in his directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, which will open sometime this year from A24. The movie, which stars Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as mother and child at odds, operates on pure uncomfortable tension with a dash of mid-2000s indie-throwback quirk for good measure. (Wolfhard speaks in slang that only exists in the context of this universe.) Wolfhard plays Ziggy Katz, a teen who has gained a following on social media playing alt-folk songs about his crushes. Moore is his mom, Evelyn, a serious lady who runs a women's shelter in their hometown of Bloomington, Indiana. Both are compulsively self-centered in their own way but cannot see eye to eye: Ziggy wears his own merch and is obsessed with the monetary value of his talent; Evelyn is bolstered by her good deeds. As they both desperately try to impress a new person in their lives—for Ziggy, a girl at school; for Evelyn, a teen at the shelter in whom she sees potential—they realize their versions of activism can only go so far. —EZ