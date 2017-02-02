Every Super Bowl Commercial You Can Already Watch

The Super Bowl is an event that's all about size: two big teams face off in a big stadium in a big city as a big pop act performs at a big half-time show. To cut through all the spectacle surrounding the football game and leave an impression, advertisers have to think big, too -- which often results in Super Bowl ads stuffed with celebrities, gimmicks, special effects, expensive stunts, and, if we're lucky, Jeff Goldblum.
Just like last year, we'll help you keep track of every Super Bowl commercial released online before the big game. We'll be posting each new ad below and updating this article whenever a new spot drops, and then we'll rank them all after the game. So grab your favorite Helen Mirren-approved beverage and watch this space.
Wendy's
It's weird to go negative on the Super Bowl, right? For their first ever spot at the game, the friendly-faced fast-food giant takes an odd pot-shot at their rivals, emphasizing the un-frozen magic of their beef. I guess if that's what you want to brag about in your commercial, go for it? But at least make it a little funnier next time.
Nintendo
OK, the Nintendo Switch looks cool and the new Zelda game is probably great. But this doesn't really feel like a Super Bowl commercial, right? This is the first time Nintendo has ever had an ad at that game. You'd think they'd go for something more ambitious. Where's Mario? Pikachu? Even Waluigi would be appreciated.
GoDaddy
So many old memes.
Buick
I like Little Giants as much as most intelligent people, so I was excited to see a bunch of pee-wee football playing kids take on Cam Newton in this silly spot for Buick. But there's not enough tykes getting slammed by an NFL star to recommend this one -- and the supermodel cameo at the end feels like a lame commercial trope from 10 years ago. Get Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neil next time.
Mr. Clean
I get why turning Mr. Clean into Channing Tatum in Magic Mike XXL is funny on paper, but the execution here is... unsettling.
Wix.com
If you've been reading Thrillist, then you might already know there's a restaurant bubble. But did you know some of our most famous action stars have been destroying our finest culinary establishments? That's the premise of this star-heavy spot from web development platform Wix.com. As a young chef designs his website, Transporter staple Jason Statham and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot kick some serious ass and leave his nice, cozy farm-to-table place totally wrecked. As an ad, it's silly fun. As a warning about where the food business is going, it's a massacre.
Intel
The idea behind this ad is that Tom Brady -- New England Patriots quarterback and erstwhile Ted 2 star -- makes everything "epic." We see him waking up in the morning, flipping pancakes, and brushing his teeth. Unfortunately, the ad doesn't really follow through on the concept it introduces: Tom Brady mostly looks bored. Kinda like you probably were when watching this ad.
KFC
2017: the year Billy Zane and Rob Riggle star in a KFC commercial together. Unless you keep tabs on the chicken company's odd celebrity casting, this quick spot will probably feel like a bit of Tim and Eric-style weirdness. Why are there two Colonel Sanders? Why is one gold? A better question: why not?
Kia
Melissa McCarthy gets flung by a whale, dropped from a tree, and gored by a rhino in this expensive-looking, globe-trotting ad that wants you to drive like an eco-warrior. If you're not burned out on the Ghostbusters star's pratfalls by now, you'll get a kick out of this one.
Avocados From Mexico
Avocados From Mexico has enjoyed a strong run of Super Bowl ads the last couple years -- the "First Draft Ever" spot still holds up -- but this one feels a little overstuffed. The apocalyptic cult banter goes on and on, with few of the punchlines really landing. Luckily, Jon Lovitz shows up at the end.
Audi
This is a good message -- hats off to Audi for supporting equal pay -- but as a commercial it feels like a holdover from a few years when every ad looked like a Terrence Malick knock-off. Just because you're supporting a worthy cause doesn't mean you have to go somber. Justice can be fun too.
SquareSpace
This is a clever conceit: John Malkovich wants to buy JohnMlkovich.com but someone already has the domain name. If you've seen Burn After Reading, you know how funny it is to watch the icy thespian lose his cool. But I hope Spike Jonze and Charlie Kauffman got a royalty check for this one. Next year, they should just play this "Malkovich? Malkovich" clip during the game and really melt some brains.
Febreze
Hats off to Febreze for recruiting the Bad Moms break-out star Kathryn Hahn to provide the voice-over for this perfectly ok ad about taking a giant shit during half-time of the Super Bowl and needing to cover your tracks with some sort of odor-repellent. She makes a gross concept -- everyone in America pooping in the same 10 minute span -- feel a little less odious.
Lexus
"Machines don't have motions," says Minnie Driver in the voice-over for this relatively cerebral spot. "But the rare few can inspire them." The same could be said for car commercials. Luckily, this ad makes effective use of a Sia song, fancy editing, and some spectacular dance moves that might not "inspire" you but will definitely get you tapping your foot.
TurboTax
This ad is bizarre! For one thing, the face on the "egg" that plays Humpty-Dumpty, who in the context of this spot fell off his wall because he was doing his taxes, looks creepy. Why make the face so photo-realistic? And the yolk that comes out of his mouth is such a disturbing detail. However, the droll vibe works for the most part. It's just very strange.
Sprint
A dad fakes his own death by pushing his car off a cliff to get out of his phone plan in this explosive clip. But, really, this thing works because of the performance of the guy who plays the father, particularly the way he says, "Shoot," at the end. It's the small things that count.
Mercedes-Benz
The Coen Brothers stepped behind the camera for this 60-second spot and deliver their signature blend of the comic and the grotesque. There's something queasy about watching two great filmmakers use Peter Fonda, a genuine '60s rebel icon, to sell an expensive car, but maybe that's just the cynical punchline to to this biker gang joke? Either way, it's pretty funny.
Budweiser
This idea driving this immigrant story might feel timely, but the aesthetic here is classic blockbuster storytelling. We get the quick edits, the quiet moments of reflection, the explosions, and, of course, a clever twist at the end. Is it manipulative? Sure. Is it just a cheesy beer commercial? Yes. But it's still a nice bit of pop craftsmanship.
Busch
I really like this one! It's a simple, elegant gag. The animals are funny. The little hand-over-the-can move is clever. The spokesman doesn't oversell it. Pretty much perfect.
Skittles
Many ad companies go super-high-concept for their Super Bowl spots, so it's refreshing to see a commercial that's not trying to wow you with star-power, special effects, or rapid-fire gags. Instead, this funny candy spot just takes a simple comic premise -- guy throws Skittles at a girl's window to get her attention -- and heightens it in a clever, absurd way. This is the one to beat so far this year.
