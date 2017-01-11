Every Taylor Swift Song, Ranked

Over the course of her 10-year career, Taylor Swift has shown herself to be a lovesick teenager, an internet cat mom, a revenge-seeking songstress, a full-blown New Yorker, and a brand ambassador for fiery red lipstick. Most importantly, she's a lyrical mastermind. Swift has the gift of making her intimate diary entries relatable and scalable to the masses.
In honor of her 27th birthday, we've ranked every official release from her profound music catalog. This includes her most iconic hits, soundtrack singles, live covers, and Target-edition bonus tracks you didn't even know existed. Going through this ranking, you'll experience love, heartbreak, anger, and hopelessness, and there will probably be bad blood between us -- but, hey, Taylor wouldn't want it any other way.
111. "Bad Blood" (1989)
SPEAKING OF… despite its immense popularity, "Bad Blood" just doesn't do it for me. The song is rumored to be about Katy Perry, and for someone who has spent so much time and effort publicly assembling an empowering female friend group, it seems counterproductive for Swift to pit so many women against one "Teenage Dream" of a human being. And as for that video -- starring said empowering female friend group -- its flashy production falls flatter than Swift's character’s heinous red wig. Kendrick Lamar does add some light to this black hole of a song on the remix, but it's still a hard nope in my book.
110. "Silent Night" (The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection)
This is probably the most unappealing rendition of "Silent Night" I've ever heard in my life. The most heavenly Christmas song of all time, completely slaughtered. Most of the song choices for Swift's holiday collection are questionable, so the EP’s decomposition doesn't end here.
109. "Out of the Woods" (1989)
This song gives me anxiety in the worst way. The story Swift's attempting to tell doesn't really tie together with the the song’s hook. Rumor has it, the track is about Harry Styles; as a big fan of great bone structure, knowing this makes me uncomfortable. Also, the video is a weird, Twilight-esque time lapse, which leads me to believe it's secretly an homage to Taylor Lautner. Everything about this song is just very confusing.
108. "Santa Baby" (The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection)
There's a substantial amount of sex appeal missing in this rendition of "Santa Baby." Swift chose to cover four Christmas songs for this six-track holiday collection, and that was a bad call given her age and musical direction at the time.
107. "State of Grace" (Red)
A decent song about unexpectedly getting punched in the face by love.
106. "Breathless" (Hope for Haiti Now)
The intention behind covering this song was precious, but the original is just SO much better.
105. "I Almost Do" (Red)
This song also falls in the category of themes Swift has addressed in a better fashion elsewhere. It's pretty boring and forgettable.
104. "Jump Then Fall" (Fearless)
Swift's voice sounds like a super-cute not-letting-go-of-you-anytime-soon hug in this song. I really admire a couple freckles in the song, but this is far from the best of newly-in-love Swift songs.
103. "Sad Beautiful Tragic" (Red)
It’s like Swift picked three random adjectives out of a hat and said, "YOU. GUYS. I'm so inspired, BRB gonna go write a song…" It’s an incredibly somber song that gets lost in the mix.
102. "Shake It Off" (1989)
Although it's incredibly catchy, "Shake It Off" is extremely annoying. I do enjoy Swift's ability to poke fun at herself, but the bridge of this song just throws me off completely, literally and figuratively. Some positive notes: The video marked the debut of Swift's iconic lob, and she looks stunning in the all-black ensemble near the end. Plus, her dancing is priceless and makes the video totally deserving of being one of the most watched YouTube videos of all time.
101. "Holy Ground" (Red)
This song has a nice beat, and the lyrics do a great job of coming to terms with a breakup and becoming friends with your ex-lover. This topic isn't really Swift's forte, but her effort is commendable.
100. "Come with the Rain" (Fearless)
"I'll leave my window open / 'Cause I'm too tired tonight to call your name / Just know I'm right here hoping / That you'll come in with the rain." Personally, I can't find romance in leaving a window open on a rainy day. That's one of the worst things that could happen to anyone.
99. "Superman" (Speak Now)
Swift plays the lamest Lois Lane of all time on this track. SKIP.
98. "New Romantics" (1989)
TS calls us and herself out on all of our millennial bullshit over a catchy pop beat. Notable lyrics: "We're all bored"; "We're all so tired of everything." Interesting... I feel the same way about this song.
97. "Stay Beautiful" (Taylor Swift)
This song is so dull in comparison to the long list of other songs where Swift blatantly calls out an ex-lover.
96. "Bette Davis Eyes" (Speak Now Live)
Still super-confused as to why she chose to put this song on her Speak Now Live album. Not sure if she was dedicating it to herself or what the deal is… Anyway, hard pass.
95. "The Outside" (Taylor Swift)
This song is just a long stream of TS whining. SKIP.
94. "White Christmas" (Cover) (The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection)
Just like album-mate "Santa Baby" (No. 108), this misses the mark completely.
93. "Picture to Burn" (Taylor Swift)
If this isn’t a prelude to Carrie Underwood’s "Before He Cheats," I don’t know what is. Swift is in full teen-brat mode on this track, and while the teenager that lives inside of me is rooting for this girl, she's just so much better when she's singing about love stories and white horses.
92. "Welcome to New York" (1989)
It's as if Swift received a writing prompt from her record label and obliged. It's odd that she wrote a tribute to NYC when she doesn't even have a song about her own hometown -- or even Nashville, where she came up through the country music scene. Still, it's extremely catchy in the worst way, and pretty spot-on: Like any true love, New York really does drive you crazy.
91. "Beautiful Eyes" (Beautiful Eyes EP)
This song is extremely raw and youthful, and there's nothing really too awful about it -- aside from the fact that TS has done this act a billion times.
90. "Drops of Jupiter" (Cover) (Speak Now Live)
It was pretty brave to cover this song and put it on a compilation album when the Train original is so iconic. I actually enjoy the little twang in her rendition, but alas, it's just an OK cover.
89. "Christmases When You Were Mine" (The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection)
Original Christmas songs are tough all around. Mostly because if you're not Mariah Carey, you're basically irrelevant during the holiday season. There's also something really awkward about pluralizing the word "Christmas."
88. "Superstar" (Fearless)
In this song, Swift plays the love interest of a superstar. She soon realizes she's pretty much another fan in the eyes of her larger-than-life lover. It's not really believable because of what a powerhouse Swift is. Most OK-we-get-it-you-need-to-meet-a-tracklist-quota lyrics: "I'm no one special, just another / Wide-eyed girl who's desperately in love with you / Give me a photograph to hang on my wall, superstar."
87. "Wonderland" (1989 bonus track)
It was a bonus track on the album for a good reason, you know.
86. "Safe & Sound" (The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond)
More like safe and boring.
85. "This Love" (1989)
For 1989, Swift penned the echoing "This Love" and "You Are in Love." Although the songs have slightly different themes, one had to get the boot.
84. "The Other Side of the Door" (Fearless)
Swift paints a cute little John Hughes film on this track. Not too bad, but we've definitely heard better stories from her. Also, her voice needs a boost of confidence in this song.
83. "I Heart ?" (Beautiful Eyes EP)
This song was the prelude to the rest of Swift’s entire discography. Just a never-ending game of trying to figure out whom she "hearts."
82. "Starlight" (Red)
This song gives me 1989 vibes -- it was truly ahead of its time.
81. "Tell Me Why" (Fearless)
Swift calls her lover out on his stubborn behavior. While she's usually extremely proficient in doing this, she seems to run out of lyrics in this song.
80. "I'd Lie" (Unreleased)
This song is like layering an ice cream sundae with all your favorite toppings. It's too early in the ranking to be this positive, but unlike some people, I cannot tell a lie.
79. "I Want You Back" (Cover) (Speak Now Live)
I really love this cover. Swift’s voice sounds young and fresh -- um, just like little Michael’s.
78. "Christmas Must Be Something More" (The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection)
Pretty decent for an original Christmas song. But again, Taylor, you're not Mariah, so let's just not.
77. "Tim McGraw" (Taylor Swift)
The song that started it all. McGraw acting as the glue between Swift and her love interest is super-endearing.
76. "I Knew You Were Trouble" (Red)
The "Trouble" video is like a bad version of "We Found Love" by Rihanna. But that’s not what bothers me; I really like the lyrics, but the dubsteppy beat is really distracting. All in all, it's still a super-catchy song.
75. "American Girl" (Single)
Super-decent cover, still slightly narcissistic... but at least it's a better song choice than some of her other covers.
74. "Tied Together With a Smile" (Taylor Swift)
Swift exposed trying to keep it together while completely falling apart inside a beautiful song.
73. "Highway Don't Care" feat. Tim McGraw (Two Lanes of Freedom)
Swift’s sweet voice in this testosterone-filled song hits the spot.
72. "Hey Stephen" (Fearless)
I desperately wanted to like this song because Stephen was the name of my first crush, but here we are at a weak No. 72.
71. "Everything Has Changed" feat. Ed Sheeran (Red)
I love love love Sheeran and Swift's friendship, but this was not what I was hoping for when the duo decided to pair up on a song. On a positive note, the video is pretty adorable.
70. "Forever & Always" (Fearless)
This song is about how a 19-year-old Taylor Swift and a 19-year-old Joe Jonas were supposed to be together forever and always. LOL… let's move on.
69. "Last Christmas" (The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection)
This is the only Christmas song Swift covered in her holiday collection that actually made sense. It’s a love song, fit for her demographic, and a rite of passage in Pop Princess Christmas Cover Land. All that being said, no one, and I mean no one, will ever top THIS version of "Last Christmas."
68. "The Lucky One" (Red)
"And they say, she’s so lucky / She’s a star / But she cry, cry, cries" -- oh, am I singing the wrong song? Oops.
67. "I Wish You Would" (1989)
I wish you would not like this song. It's impossible.
66. "Today Was a Fairytale" (Valentine's Day Soundtrack)
TS describes the perfect date, leaving us all extremely hopeful.
65. "The Way I Loved You" (Fearless)
Another Rihanna-esque song, this is the country tween pop star version of "Love the Way You Lie." Swift admits to missing the passion and the toxic parts of a relationship, and it’s pretty grand.
64. "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" feat. ZAYN (Fifty Shades Darker: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Zayn Malik and Swift are literally competing on how high their voices can go throughout the entire song. The chemistry is off, which makes sense, given that Zayn is dating one of Swift's best friends.
63. "A Perfectly Good Heart" (Taylor Swift)
Definitive proof that Swift's shattered heart will always make for a great song.
62. "Girl at Home" (Red bonus track)
Probably Swift's most girl-power track to date. Most YASSS-T-this-is-why-we-love-you lyrics: "I don't even know her / But I feel a responsibility / To do what's upstanding and right."
61. "Breathe" feat. Colbie Caillat (Fearless)
Their voices are beautiful together, but the song is just way too safe, too simple, and all in all… it just doesn't do anything for anyone. I would've loved a passionate, "The Boy Is Mine"-esque collaboration, but Caillat is way too chill for any of that. (Taylor would've totally been down.)
60. "Thug Story" feat. T-Pain (2009 CMT Music Awards)
Remember when T-Pain ruled the world? For the 2009 CMT Music Awards, T. Swift got in on that trend. T-Pain and the country crooner made this exceptionally produced track, and everyone laughed. It’s still pretty iconic, TBH.
59. "I Know Places" (1989)
Want to experience a whirlwind romance with one of music's biggest pop stars? This song is your chance.
58. "Both of Us" feat BoB (Strange Clouds)
Just when you thought country-rap collabs began and ended with Nelly and Florida Georgia Line…
57. "The Best Day" (Fearless)
I'm not crying. You're crying. This song is about her mom, and the video is a reel of baby Swift clips. The percussion on the track is beautiful, too.
56. "Never Grow Up" (Speak Now)
I really like the message Swift sends in the first three-quarters of this song. She recently performed it as a dedication to her godson, via Jaime King.
55. "If This Was a Movie" (Speak Now bonus track)
Even the bonus tracks off Speak Now are flawless.
54. "Two Is Better Than One" (Love Drunk)
Loveeeeeee this song. Boys Like Girls, can you guys come back into our lives, please? What an incredibly cute teenybopper duet.
53. "Treacherous" (Red)
It's as if Swift were skiing in Aspen one day, stopped mid-mountain, and goes: "YOU. GUYS. I’m so inspired, BRB gonna go write a song…" Actually, I have no doubt in my mind that that was what actually happened.
52. "Innocent" (Speak Now)
This is the famous song Swift used to clap back against Kanye West’s 2009 MTV VMAs shenanigans. When I first heard the song, I was unimpressed. As I kept listening, I noted Swift placed "32 and still growing up now" in the hook of the song. That's the part I still remember right now.
51. "A Place in This World" (Taylor Swift)
Every teenage girl on the face of the planet feels this way at one point or another. Once again, Swift nails it.
50. "Umbrella" (Cover)
Good to know "Umbrella" works as a country song.
49. "The Moment I Knew" (Red bonus track)
This song deserved to be on Red. The lyrics and music are beautiful and princessy, and all the things Swifties love.
48. "Fearless" (Fearless)
And I don't know how it gets better than this -- well, actually… I do know. It does. Trust me.
47. "Invisible" (Taylor Swift)
One of my favorite songs off Taylor's debut album. It's a nice little warm-up for "You Belong With Me."
46. "Wildest Dreams" (1989)
Swift’s voice melts all over this song, and serves it over an equally steamy music video. I cringe a little every time I hear Taylor make sex references, but she’s a grown-ass woman, so I have to just get over it. Many say this swoony song gives off major Lana Del Rey vibes, and that's just a big fat nope. Sorry, nice try.
45. "Teardrops on My Guitar" (Taylor Swift)
The innocent and longing feeling this song creates is the reason Swift gained such a large following off of her first album. This was the first song where she showed the world how intimately detailed and relatable she could really be.
44. "Stay Stay Stay" (Red)
Warning: This is the catchiest song of all time. Though I wish the line "before you, I'd only dated self-indulgent takers" were really "self-indulgent assholes," but hey, that's probably just me…
43. "Sweeter Than Fiction" (One Chance Soundtrack)
This song is sweeter than fiction and reality. For sure.
42. "Mean" (Speak Now)
If you don’t like this song, you're a liar… "And pathetic / And alone in life / AND MEAN AND MEAN AND MEAN AND MEAN."
41. "Should've Said No" (Taylor Swift)
The anger behind Swift's voice in the song drives it to greatness.
40. "Style" (1989)
I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt is my favorite lyric of all time. I didn't even realize this song was about Harry Styles; that went right over my head thanks to how sick the music video is.
39. "Half of My Heart" feat. John Mayer (Battle Studies)
All of me wishes Taylor could have been the lead on this track. Pretty sure she had a big hand in writing it.
38. "Ours" (Speak Now)
This song is chock-full of Instagram captions, so if you're ever feeling uninspired... you're welcome.
37. "Untouchable" (Fearless)
I felt like I was singing along to this song from the first time I ever heard it. It’s super-easygoing and #relatable. Here’s a little taste of heaven: "Untouchable, burning brighter than the sun / And when you're close, I feel like coming undone."
36. "All You Had to Do Was Stay" (1989)
Swift says the inspiration for this song came from a dream. Her ex (who??) showed up at her door, she opened it, and the hook to "All You Had to Do Was Stay" came out.
35. "Our Song" (Taylor Swift)
If the video for this song doesn't give you major 2003 Jessica Simpson vibes, you're partially blind and should seek help.
34. "The Story of Us" (Speak Now)
I picture Swift jotting down the hook of this song during an award show run-in with John Mayer back in the day -- she dated this guy for three months and wrote some of her best love songs as a result. No matter how crazy the relationship, I would stick around for that kind of inspiration.
33. "Come Back, Be Here" (Red bonus track)
Again, why in God's name is this a bonus track? It's so good. Everyone go listen to it. NOW.
32. "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" (Taylor Swift)
One of her best songs about young love. Most notable lyric: "I'm only up when you're not down / Don't wanna fly if you're still on the ground."
31. "The Last Time" feat. Gary Lightbody (Red)
This song is amazing, and Gary Lightbody is a powerhouse. "Half of My Heart" and "Everything Has Changed" are not duets; this is a real duet. This is two humans coming together and making you feel.
30. "White Horse" (Fearless)
In this song, Swift lays out the reality of the "fairytale" all little girls grow up knowing to be true. The video is a bit dramatic, but all in all, I really enjoy the song's core message.
29. "You're Not Sorry" (Fearless)
This power ballad marks the end of putting up with someone’s bullshit. Go, T!
28. "Long Live" (Speak Now)
The perfect close to the best Taylor Swift album of all time.
27. "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)" (Taylor Swift)
This song was inspired by her neighbors' love story. The girl can write about anything. We repeat: anything.
26. "Haunted" (Speak Now)
This track gives me anxiety in all the best ways. After much research, it turns out this isn't about any specific ex-lover. It’s about a collective bunch of souls that still haunt Swift today.
25. "Eyes Open" (The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond)
Swift penned two songs for the first Hunger Games soundtrack, one about closing your eyes and the other about opening them. I definitely prefer the latter.
24. "We Are Never Getting Back Together" (Red)
Swift's sassi-tude is at an all-time high on this track, and it’s riveting. The music video is much more important than the song alone, so check it out with the volume all the way up.
23. "Mine" (Speak Now)
Most notable lyric: "You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter." And if her love interest in the video doesn’t give you Nick Carter vibes, exit this ranking immediately.
22. "22" (Red)
"22" is an absolutely perfect summary of the 365 days you spend as a 22-year-old. If you don’t believe me, watch the Instagram-filtered video.
21. "You Are in Love" (1989)
This is a mature Swift defining love. We're no longer yearning for fairytales, white horses, or pickup trucks we don't get to drive. We are in you're-my-best-friend-and-we-should-be-together-forever love.
20. "Crazier" (Hannah Montana: The Movie Soundtrack)
Yep, this little ol' song off of the Hannah Montana: The Movie soundtrack made the top-20 TS songs of all time. Swift admits she's not only crazy -- she's crazier -- in the most angelic tune.
19. "You Belong With Me" (Fearless)
"You Belong With Me" kicked off my Taylor Swift obsession, so thank you, Kanye West, for pointing this lost soul in the right direction.
18. "Better Than Revenge" (Speak Now)
If someone stole my guy, I could only dream of writing a song this iconic. TS positively destroys her ex Joe Jonas' new flame (who is all but certainly Camilla Belle) with cruel lyrics like, "She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress." Pre-#squadgoals Swift could be pretty harsh.
17. "Change" (Fearless)
What an amazing post-Trump election anthem, even though it's from way back in 2008.
16. "Cold As You" (Taylor Swift)
This song’s been melodically calling out fuckboys since 2006.
15. "Fifteen" (Fearless)
Swift cemented her teenage years and her teenage fans with this honest depiction of high school. In case you’re wondering, this is Abigail now.
14. "Sparks Fly" (Speak Now)
I had this song stuck in my head while writing this entire ranking. The track is full of passion, young love, and superb metaphors. Best unfortunately honest lyric: "My mind forgets to remind me you’re a bad idea."
13. "How You Get the Girl" (1989)
This is like a teenybopper version of "Back at One" by Brian McKnight. And I don't hate it one bit. TS lays out the master plan of landing the girl of your dreams. Much, much appreciated, T. Swift! Thank you for helping this cause. We dig your compassionate heart.
12. "Love Story" (Fearless)
What a beautiful modern-day version of William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet." It's unwavering proof that good content is forever.
11. "Clean" (1989)
The drought was the very worst. On an album full of generally OK tracks, Swift hits us with "Clean": The track fills your soul with all the words you want to hear when things don’t turn out the way you once planned. If you ever feel clusterfucked by life, please do yourself a favor and listen to this song.
9. "Dear John" (Speak Now)
If you think 19's too young to be writing a song of this caliber... You're wrong: This is one of the greatest love letters of all time. Swift pours herself into every chord of this hopeless anthem. It's downright beautiful. Shout-out to John Mayer for inspiring it.
8. "Speak Now" (Speak Now)
It's hard to believe Swift wrote this song as a teenage girl. Hey, soap opera writers: Please hire this woman as a full-time writer, because she can outdo all your current storylines over a catchy beat. The song is definitely worthy of being the title track of her third album.
7. "Last Kiss" (Speak Now)
This song softly captures the hysterical feeling of letting go of someone you truly care about. Swift’s voice has never been this vulnerable. It's the perfect shot of desperation and hopelessness.
6. "Blank Space" (1989)
"Blank Space" is 1989’s crowning moment. She makes fun of all the things everyone attacks her for, and it's pure magic. The song also serves as a PSA to her future lovers. It's ballsy and honest. We support every bit of this. Plus, the video gave us this...
and this...
As per Swift's request, remember: Boys only want love if it's torture.
5. "Red" (Red)
Leave it to Swift to turn a primary color into a Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 song. Every chord of this lyrical mood ring is exceptional. She performed the song at the 2013 CMAs with a little help from her friends, and it's probably my favorite live performance of all time.
4. "Enchanted" (Speak Now)
"Enchanted" is the first bite of a warm chocolate chip cookie. It's the sun beaming on your pale face during the first days of summer. It’s love at first sight. Long story short, the song is five and a half minutes of pure perfection. This is peak new-love-loving Swift.
3. "Back to December" (Speak Now)
Sometimes, it’s terrifyingly hard to realize how good we once had it. Imagine then putting that into a song. Swift wasn’t satisfied with just numbers and colors; December is now a month we all go back to and remember all the time. We're hoping for more heartfelt Swift apologies in the near future (*cough* Calvin Harris *cough*).
2. "Ronan" (Single)
This song is about a young cancer patient Swift knew before he died. It's raw, honest, playful, hopeful, and everything else you want to hear when someone so young and innocent dies. She sings:
I can still feel you hold my hand, little man
From even that moment I knew
You fought it hard like an army guy, remember I
Leaned in and whispered to you
Come on baby with me
We're gonna fly away from here
You were my best four years
1. "All Too Well" (Red)
This beautifully captivating song is about Taylor's ex Jake Gyllenhaal. It's a casually cruel, modern-day epic that leaves us wanting 10 more verses. Somewhere in Swift’s lyrical arsenal, there’s a longer version of the song that's even juicier. We know you're only 27 today, but Taylor, when you’re ready, old, and wrinkly, PLEASE release the extended version. We’re begging you.
