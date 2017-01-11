Every Taylor Swift Song, Ranked

9. "Dear John" (Speak Now)

If you think 19's too young to be writing a song of this caliber... You're wrong: This is one of the greatest love letters of all time. Swift pours herself into every chord of this hopeless anthem. It's downright beautiful. Shout-out to John Mayer for inspiring it.

8. "Speak Now" (Speak Now)

It's hard to believe Swift wrote this song as a teenage girl. Hey, soap opera writers: Please hire this woman as a full-time writer, because she can outdo all your current storylines over a catchy beat. The song is definitely worthy of being the title track of her third album.

7. "Last Kiss" (Speak Now)

This song softly captures the hysterical feeling of letting go of someone you truly care about. Swift’s voice has never been this vulnerable. It's the perfect shot of desperation and hopelessness.