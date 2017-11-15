Entertainment

The 25 Best Tech Gifts to Buy This Holiday Season

tech gifts
Evan Lockhart/Thrillist

What makes a perfect gadget gift? It might be something that entertains and delights, like a new high-resolution 4K TV or a streaming media box. It could be something with practical benefits, like a spoken home assistant or a robotic vacuum. Or it may just provide hours of silly fun, as a new game console or a real-life Star Wars droid can undoubtedly do.

We have all of those things and plenty more in our list of the 25 best holiday tech gifts, and while some of these are pretty extravagant picks, others won't break the bank (as much).

Best streaming devices and TV gifts

apple tv 4k
Apple

Apple TV 4K

Apple, $179
Apple's sleek, new streaming box adds 4K and HDR support while still acting like a low-key game console, with loads of available apps -- many of them free to download.
Where to buy: Apple

sonos one speaker
Sonos

Sonos One

Sonos, $199
The One is the ideal starting point for a multi-room Sonos home music system: it's a crisp, compact speaker, but it also has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant within.
Where to buy: Amazon

amazon fire tv stick
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon, $40
The Apple TV packs frills, but Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick is super cheap and effective. It streams Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and more, all for just $40. Plug it in to your TV and start binge-watching.
Where to buy: Amazon

tcl 55-inch 4K TV
TCL

TCL 55-inch 4K TV (55P607)

TCL, $650
Widely hailed as the best budget 4K set today, TCL's set is a gorgeous 55-inch LED panel with HDR support and a built-in Roku player with streaming apps.
Where to buy: TCL and Amazon

vizio soundbar and subwoofer
Vizio

Vizio SB3621 Sound Bar

Vizio, $148
TV too quiet? Vizio's 2.1 channel sound bar is one of the best in this price range, with a wireless subwoofer enabled with Bluetooth for streaming music from your phone.
Where to buy: Vizio and Amazon
 

Best video game gifts

nintendo switch 2017
Nintendo

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo, $300
New Nintendo is classic Nintendo: the Switch is a bit weird, working both a TV-ready and portable console, but it's truly wonderful, too, with brilliant Mario and Zelda games worth buying with this hybrid.
Where to buy: Nintendo and Amazon

super mario odyssey
Nintendo

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo, $60
As mentioned, Super Mario Odyssey is a spectacular new 3-D entry that finds Mario wielding a living hat -- which lets him inhabit enemies and other creatures. Wacky!
Where to buy: Nintendo and Amazon

wolfenstein 2
Bethesda Softworks

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Bethesda Softworks, $60
It's a pretty ideal time to blast the hell out of Nazis. Then again, when isn't? The subversive and satisfying Wolfenstein II lets you do just that on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.
Where to buy: Bethesda, Steam, and Amazon

super nes classic
Nintendo

Super NES Classic

Nintendo, $80
Itching for Nintendo's retro touch? The Super NES Classic revives the 16-bit legend as a plug-and-play console with 21 built-in games. It's even better than last year's NES Classic.
Where to buy: Amazon

forza motorsport
Microsoft

Forza Motorsport 7

Microsoft, $60
There's no better showcase for the new Xbox One X console than this powerhouse racing affair, but it's still plenty pleasing on an older Xbox One or a gaming PC.
Where to buy: Microsoft and Amazon 
 

Best gadgets and gifts for the home

philips hue color lightbulb kit
Philips

Hue Color Starter Kit

Philips, $135
Still using plain ol' light bulbs? C'mon, get with the times! Just kidding, it's fine -- but Hue's bulbs change colors, offer lighting scenes for different moods, and can be controlled with your phone.
Where to buy: Hue and Amazon

amazon echo 2
Amazon

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen)

Amazon, $100
Amazon's home speaker just got a makeover. Now it's a bit more stylish and cheaper while its voice assistant is still super handy for answering questions and playing tunes.
Where to buy: Amazon

r2-d2 app-enabled toy
Sphero

R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid

Sphero, $180
Sphero's app-controlled R2-D2 droid doesn't serve any real practical use, but it's a spot-on recreation of Star Wars' best bot, acting and sounding like the real thing. It's delightful.
Where to buy: Sphero and Amazon

nest theromostat
Nest

Nest Thermostat E

Nest, $169
You might be tempted to crank the heat 24/7 this winter, but Nest's new Thermostat E can make smarter, more efficient use of your heater -- saving some cash in the process.
Where to buy: Nest and Amazon

Deebot n79 vacuum robot
Ecovacs

Deebot N79 Robotic Vacuum

Ecovacs, $199
Roomba isn't the only name in robo-vacs these days, and Ecovacs' Deebot N79 is both cheap and effective at sweeping up your space. Plus, you can keep tabs on the cleaning machine via your phone.
Where to buy: Ecovacs and Amazon
 

Best phone accessories and gadgets

iphone x
Apple

iPhone X

Apple, $999
Surely nobody needs a $1,000 smartphone -- but we can sure as hell desire one, and Apple's brand new iPhone X is a beauty. They'll let you pay monthly over two years, too...
Where to buy: Apple

pixel buds
Google

Pixel Buds

Google, $159
Google's fancy new earbuds take a cue from Apple's AirPods with their on-the-go charging cradle. They also offer real-time language translation in your ear, which is science fiction, but not, because it is real.
Where to buy: Google

gear vr headset and controller
Samsung

Gear VR with Controller

Samsung, $129
Know someone with a recent Samsung Galaxy S or Note phone? Get them the Gear VR headset: the phone snaps in and enables immersive, interactive virtual reality experiences.
Where to buy: Samsung and Amazon

moto g5 plus
Lenovo

Moto G5 Plus

Lenovo, $210
The best bang-for-your-buck phone right now, the Moto G5 Plus packs in a sharp screen, large battery, and a solid camera for a fraction of the cost of top-tier phones.
Where to buy: Amazon

apple watch series 3
Apple

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple, $399
Apple's industry-leading watch gets a little smarter in Series 3, adding untethered cellular support that frees the wearable from reliance on your phone's data connection.
Where to buy: Apple
 

Gadget stocking stuffers

Amazon Fire 7
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7

Amazon, $50
A tablet... for $50? It's true: Amazon's compact Fire 7 won't bury high-end iPads, but it's an incredible value with games, apps, web browsing, media streaming, and more on tap.
Where to buy: Amazon

google home mini
Google

Google Home Mini

Google, $49
Put the Google Assistant anywhere in your home with this button-like speaker, which responds to your queries, controls smart home devices, and can even stream your music.
Where to buy: Google

anker astro e1 phone charger
Anker

Astro E1 Portable Charger

Anker, $17
Now here's a gift that almost anyone can use: Anker's candy bar-sized portable battery can charge your smartphone a couple times over with its compact 6,700 mAh cell.
Where to buy: Amazon

tile mate
Tile

Tile Mate

Tile, $25
Never lose your keys, bag, or wallet again with Tile Mate. These little Bluetooth trackers help you locate misplaced items using a smartphone.
Where to buy: Tile and Amazon

moov now
Moov

Moov Now

Moov, $60
Without a screen, the Moov Now is much cheaper than your average fitness tracker. But it does its job well, is solidly stylish (with an array of colors to choose from), and has audio workout coaching via the phone app.
Where to buy: Moov and Amazon

Andrew Hayward is a freelance writer and Thrillist contributor. Follow him on Twitter @ahaywa.