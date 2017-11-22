The Best Thanksgiving Memes to Get You Into the Thanksgiving Spirit

With Thanksgiving comes excess in all things: food, family, football, political debates that go nowhere, and clichés like Wow, Christmas is near! or, It's practically 2018!
Fortunately, the internet era has matched the full spread of Thanksgiving dinner with memes that will leave you feeling stuffed to the brim with good content. Get into the Thanksgiving spirit with a meme or 12, and maybe even help yourself to seconds over the long holiday weekend.
The #UNameItChallenge
In 2010, pastor-slash-gospel singer Shirley Caesar listed some of her blessings -- greens, beans, potatoes, and tomatoes, among others. Last year, she became a viral Thanksgiving-themed sensation, her blessings serving as the vocal backdrop for numerous dances and remixes. Praise be.
Ivanka Trump's centerpiece
"Have no idea how to decorate your Thanksgiving table?" To help people out, the president's favorite daughter tweeted this -- which, yeah, I don't know, could be a bowl, could be the bottom half of a dead Pokémon.
New Grandma, who dis?
Last year, a misfired text led to an impromptu invitation and a new friend. It was not an empty gesture -- these two were destined to be more than pen pals. Grandmas: good.
Tumblr's severed toe pendant
Unfamiliar with the tale of the severed toe pendant? In short: One young artist, who made her own jewelry and often worked with "wet specimens, bones, and skulls," received someone's toe for a certain... project. Pics or it didn't happen? There were pics. Onlookers were horrified and confused, some people's long weekends were changed forever, but ultimately a special bond was forged. Now, the story's practically Thanksgiving canon.
Thinking about Thanksgiving like
A classic macro with all the fixins: A grandma paddling down a river of gravy flanks with banks of mashed potatoes. If only it could be turned into a reality. I'm in me nan's kayak. Vroom-vroom.
Politics at Thanksgiving
It's what everyone's thinking about, and now you're in a room with blood relatives and significant others, consuming copious amounts of food and alcohol... that's the perfect setting for a little political debate, right? Roy Moore? Kellyanne Conway? HILLARY'S EMAILS? No. Sashay away.
Before and after Thanksgiving
Like last year's "me at the beginning of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016," but with a more positive spin. Progress! Be the meme you wish to see in the world. But also: Only replicate this if you are this dog or Hank.
#ThanksgivingClapbacks
Thanksgiving -- a time for giving thanks, devouring turkey, and doing your best impression of a flamethrower as you mercilessly roast your least favorite relative. If you don't make at least one snarky comment, is it really Thanksgiving?
Save the reindeer
We've reached out to the North Pole for comment, and will update if we hear back. But please -- PLEASE -- somebody stop JENNIFER GARNER.
Turkey fire fails
You'd be surprised how many of these exist. Now is a good time to remind you to always keep a fire extinguisher on hand, to figure out how to cook a turkey before actually cooking a turkey, and to never, EVER drop a frozen or wet turkey into a deep fryer. #PSA.
Doing the dishes
The worst part of eating all that food is that you need to put it on dishes. Which then need to be cleaned. And you can barely move because you're in a Grade 5 Food Coma. Still, you have to suck it up. Come at me, you idiot dishes.
Cheating on Thanksgiving
Once again, we can't stress how important it is to refrain from all winter holiday activities until after the turkey is finished. Thanksgiving is not interested in having an open relationship with you.
Snatched
Whatever you're snatching this holiday season -- the last piece of pie, the remote, your remaining dignity -- do it with this level of strength and confidence. Thaaaaaank youuuuuuu.
RickRoll
Never forget: In 2008, Astley dropped by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to hijack a performance from Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, a real-life RickRoll without precedent or post-cedent. Everyone involved is still recovering to this day.
Kids eat first
Their stomachs are smaller, so why should they get first dibs? Come at me, you idiot kids.
