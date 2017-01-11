The Best Thanksgiving Movies to Stream Right Now

Each year, Hollywood sees a boom at the box office over Thanksgiving weekend. There's something about stuffing bread into a chicken's bum, stuffing family under one roof for an inevitable argument on political discourse, and stuffing the holiday cheer once relegated to December into the final beats of November, that sends the masses running to the nearest multiplex. Go figure.

What doesn't get a boom each year is the output of Thanksgiving-themed movies. As if a few days of wailing grandmothers and spiked apple ciders don't translate to laid-back entertainment -- c'mon, suits, give the people what they want! Thankfully, a few daring directors have risen to the occasion of America's gluttonous holiday and delivered piping-hot feature films for you to take in. Here are a few of the best Thanksgiving movies ever made, which boil down to some of the only Thanksgiving movies (sorry, Dutch, you're not good).