The Best Thriller TV Shows on Netflix

If there's one genre we're more than qualified to recommend, it's thrillers: What's more pleasurable than the feeling of edge-of-your-seat tension interspersed with action sequences and high-stakes romance? All the better if it comes in bingeable form right on Netflix.

So, the next time you desire titillating thrills that won't stop just because one episode has ended, gobble up these heart-pounding thrillers on Netflix.

Fauda (2015-present)

Fauda, an action thriller about an elite team of undercover Israeli commandos working in Palestine, is perhaps the best of Netflix's recent foreign-language shows, a frantically paced and politically charged melodrama filled with sequences of white-knuckle suspense straight out of Homeland or 24. But unlike those spy dramas, Fauda spends nearly as much time on the private lives of Palestinians as it does on its gun-toting heroes. It's got a moral complexity that its more simplistic American counterparts often lack.

Frontier (2016-present)

Jason Momoa took time out from playing Aquaman to star in this Canadian import about the 18th-century North American fur trade. It's like The Revenant starring Khal Drogo, with fur pelts draping Momoa's considerable mass as he takes on Hudson's Bay Company. 

Narcos (2015-present)

Killing off your show's lead character is a daunting prospect -- even more so if viewers know it’s coming. When Eric Newman and José Padilha took over Narcos' reins for Season 2, they managed to orchestrate the demise of Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) with suspense and a sense of inevitability. It sure helped that the show cut down on Agent Murphy's incessant narrating from Season 1, and the contrast between splashy cartel schemes and small-scale depictions of those they affected served to ground an illicit drama in humanity.

Nobel (2016-present)

Amid the Homelands and Zero Dark Thirtys of the world, it's easy to forget that the United States decades-long global war on terror is just that: global. The coalition of nations that fought with America in Afghanistan included Norway, and it's in a foreign camp that the show begins, complete with a tense military operation to take out a suspected suicide bomber. Make no mistake, though: This is not a war series, but a political one, focusing on the treacherous ripples terrorism sets off through national politics. In this case, the political implications are told through the lives Erling Riiser (Aksel Hennie), who served in Afghanistan, and his wife, Johanne (Tuva Novotny), a government worker who must navigate the business interests related to Norway's involvement in the region.

The OA (2016-present)

If Stranger Things was a little too basic for you, give this wonky sci-fi series from co-creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij a shot. The otherworldly Marling stars as Prairie, a blind woman who returns to society after years in captivity and quickly starts a youth group with some troubled teens. It gets crazier from there. Yes, there's interpretive dance. Yes, there are weird flashbacks to Russia. Yes, it will leave you scratching your head and searching the internet for clues. But sometimes the crazy shows are the ones you love the most.

Prison Break (2005-2009)

What's a more perfect setup for a thriller than a prison escape? Playing on a time-tested plot akin to The FugitivePrison Break stars tells the story of Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), who's accused of murdering the Vice President's brother (for real), and his younger brother, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), who commits a crime to get inside the same prison and save Lincoln from his death sentence. Binge all four seasons of sweaty-palmed escape anxiety before checking out this year's reboot.  

Rectify (2013-2016)

This SundanceTV series explores what happens when a technicality frees a death-row inmate (Aden Young) from prison after 20 years. While some in his small Georgia town remain on his side, others believe he really did rape and kill a young woman, and the tension plays out in a slow burn that doesn't overindulge in blistering action sequences or plot twists. The show's greatest strength, at least in its first two seasons, is that it isn't entirely concerned with its main character's guilt; it's content instead to track how he (and everyone around him) copes with his new life. 

Scandal (2012-present)

More often than not, Shonda Rhimes' political crisis management show plays like a stick of dynamite with an abnormally long fuse. Simply put: If you haven't heard Kerry Washington deliver one of Olivia Pope's blistering speeches, you haven't lived.

Spies of Warsaw (2013)

This British miniseries assigns a French military attaché (David Tennant) in Poland to keep tabs on German intentions in the lead-up to WW2. Spoiler alert: Germany eventually invades, but the central tension in the years before 1939 paints a complicated picture of world politics that constantly rearrange themselves, with a love triangle thrown in for good measure. You won't see much of James Bond in the quiet exploits of Tennant's Jean-Francois Mercier, but the suspense of a pre-war fuse will help you burn through the whole series in short order. 

