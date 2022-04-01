The Best Moments From Treefort 10

Photo by Conner Schumacher, courtesy of Treefort Music Fest

Treefort Music Fest is one of the coolest festivals in America right now. For the past 10 years, the independent community-run festival has taken over downtown Boise, Idaho for a long weekend of live music and cultural experiences. Operating as a multi-venue festival with a series of additional events from the culinary, drag, film, yoga, and other worlds and a prioritization of booking rising and local talent, it's not only putting Boise and its quickly growing arts and culture scene on the map, but changing the festival game. Thrillist took a trip to Boise to see what the festival was all about and had a truly excellent time. With so many activities, shows, and tastings, though, a handful of experiences stood out. Below, find our absolute favorite artists and moments from Treefort 10.

Sonic Temple | Photo by Aaron Rodriguez, courtesy of Treefort Music Fest

Seeing Boise's coolest venues A festival that relies on the already existing infrastructure of its city is only as good as its venues, and Treefort brought all of downtown Boise into its embrace, utilizing openings in bars and coffee shops, the convention center, and outdoor open spaces for its shows and various events. But a few venues were particularly great: El Korah Shrine, the club for the local chapter of Shriners International, opened its ballroom for shows, providing a warm and quaint space for music (and one of the coziest bathrooms in the city). We also spent a bunch of time seeing acts at the bar/venue Neurolux, a 300-person capacity mirrored room that, even when it was completely full, felt intimate and never overstuffed. Perhaps the grooviest of all the venues was inside the Masonic Temple, called the Sonic Temple for Treefort purposes, open for this year only before it's gutted and turned into condos. Split into a Blue and Red room that projected trippy visuals onto the walls and ceiling, the Sonic Temple was like an art installation in itself that also just happened to host some very vibey shows. —Leanne Butkovic

Treefort set at The Record Exchange | Photo by Aaron Rodriguez, courtesy of Treefort Music Fest

Visiting The Record Exchange Nearly every city has a beloved independent record store, and The Record Exchange is Boise's. The 1977-originated store is actually the largest independent record shop in all of Idaho, featuring rows upon rows of new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassette tapes, a collection of VHS tapes, a kitschy gift shop, and more. We were frankly overwhelmed and overstimulated in the best way possible visiting the Boise staple. There was a Fabio T-shirt and a Spice Girls tee! There was an ancient Abs of Steel VHS! And even dozens of Harry Styles posters! What more could you want? It's the kind of store that helps give the city some of its character, and—being that it's in the center of downtown and even hosted a handful of afternoon Treefort Fest sets in the afternoon—shows how integral its music scene is. —Sadie Bell

Alefort | Photo by Matt Wordell, couresty of Treefort Music Fest

Alefort's wine, beer, and cocktails Most festivals these days bring in kegs from regional breweries to serve (Pitchfork and Goose Island come immediately to mind) but Treefort's beer, wine, and cocktail program is especially creative. Its hub of all-things booze—Alefort, a massive tent divided into different lounge areas depending on your drink of choice—operates on scarcity, rotating its wine and cocktail offerings, curated by local bartenders, by day in specific windows of time. Meaning, if they run out of bottles or ingredients, that's it, you missed your shot to try a zippy orange wine or fascinating-sounding cocktails like the rum-based Purple Leopard with taro jelly or the otherworldly Cosmic Jellyfish, a pisco-and-Pop Rocks beverage that might seem like it would be undrinkable but was in fact maybe one of the best cocktails we've ever had. On the other hand, there was too much beer to choose from, with 70 brews selected by Boise beer bars Prefunk Nampa and Bittercreek Alehouse. It was easily the freshest and most exciting execution of a drinks program for a music-focused festival we've experienced. —LB

Twisted Filipino Dinner at Foodfort | Photo by Matt Wordell, courtesy of Treefort Music Fest

The chef dinners from Foodfort First off, in general the food in Boise was absolutely dope—potato and bacon pizza anyone? But that's just another testament to Treefort—they do an incredible job of blending things that are important to the Boise community into the programming of the festival. We were lucky enough to be able to attend two of these events—the Twisted Filipino dinner and the Chef Collaboration Dinner. The Twisted Filipino dinner was done by chef Carlo Lamagna, Food & Wine's Best New Chef of 2021. The owner of Magna in Portland, Oregon, Lamagna started the first day of the fest on an impossibly high note, serving family-style cured salmon with coconut vinaigrette and perfectly cooked Wagyu ribeye served with marrow (!) butter (!). The three courses, plus a delicious snack of shrimp chips with spicy tamarind powder, left us food drunk for the dessert course, which was biko, coconut sticky rice with condensed coconut milk topped with crumbled shortbread cookies. (Yes, it was phenomenal.) On Thursday night, we saw Lamagna and his wife at The Lively, an ideal local spot to eat a special occasion meal, for the Chef Collaboration Dinner served by the restaurant's chef and pastry chef, Edward Higgins and Samantha Hughes, Boise chef Sarah Kelly, and Top Chef regular Hugh Acheson. With canapés (Kelly's chocolate rye gougeres with salmon rillette was a knockout), three courses, and a gorgeous panna cotta with compressed fruits and meringue spikes, the cheffy dinner showed off a side of Boise's overlooked fine dining scene. Both were just two more examples of how Treefort managed to create community in its many iterations. —Kerensa Cadenas and LB

Snail Mail | Photo by Amy Russell, courtesy of Treefort Music Fest

The most fun covers we saw One noteworthy thing about Treefort's bill is that just about every act gets the same amount of hour-long stage time. That means you can fit even just a portion of somebody's set into your schedule, and artists don't have to exclusively play a hits parade. A couple of our Treefort faves who we were excited to see and played the main stage were able to figure covers into their set. Toward the end of indie rock darling Snail Mail's set, the group fronted by Lindsay Jordan sent the crowd into a tizzy with the euphoric opening of The Smashing Pumpkins' 1995 classic "Tonight, Tonight." Given their '90s alt rock-inspired sound, it sounded great (as did the rest of their set, which was their first major live gig since 2019). The LA-based surf-fused pop punk band The Regrettes also got people very excited with their cover of "Girlfriend" by Avril Lavigne. With the resurgence of pop punk and being that the song is a hit from the Pop Punk Princess herself, it was a very fun choice, and made for some great call-and-response. —SB

Blvck Hippie | Photo by Conner Schumacher, courtesy of Treefort Music Fest

The best bands we discovered Because Treefort is all about bringing attention to emerging artists and emphasizes discovery, you're bound to leave with a handful of new favorite bands. Bands are constantly playing across Boise at traditional music venues and makeshift ones, like in coffee shops or breweries—so whether you wander into a show or check out someone who seemed interesting on your schedule—you're guaranteed to be introduced to great, new music. Some of the acts we were introduced to and are excited to follow include Toronto power pop group Ducks Ltd., Memphis-based indie four-piece Blvck Hippie, Maya Bon's folky singer-songwriter project Babehoven, and Ghost Funk Orchestra, which is a NYC-based band that somehow meshes '60s girl group vocals with psychedelic soul and is an absolute blast. I also got to finally catch one of my favorite New York bands right now, the new wave synth project Nation of Language, live for the first time, and they got literally everybody in the room dancing. Seriously, all of the artists and the energy of the festival will get you very stoked for the next generation of indie acts who all seem to be on the cusp of blowing up. —SB

Indigo De Souza | Photo by Conner Schumacher, courtesy of Treefort Music Fest

Our favorite shows from bands we came to see Of course, we also showed up with lists of bands we've seen before or have been waiting to see for ages. Falling into the latter category was Deafheaven, known for incredible live shows with their thrashing melodic metal, and true to form, they absolutely crushed it. On the main stage, Caroline Rose, Kari Faux, Indigo De Souza, and The Regrettes all put on high energy sets that had the crowd uproarious, and in the outside pit at cocktail bar/restaurant KIN, The Ophelias' softer, but heart-rending songs were ethereal against the setting sun and light show. Indoors, Ryley Walker and his full band gave a downright virtuosic performance, jamming like they were the goddamn Grateful Dead in between cracking 100 jokes about being back in the Gem State at Neurolux; SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, this generation’s Sonic Youth, blasted through a tour-tight set, including produced interludes to fill space as they tuned guitars and traded instruments at El Korah Shrine; and at the Linen Building, Field Medic's late-night set, one of the lo-fi musician's last shows playing to a tape track from a boombox, busted out older songs from his discography that felt like the Treefort iteration of a goodbye tour before growing to a full band. —LB

Festival grounds | Photo by Matt Wordell, courtesy of Treefort Music Fest

The pristine festival grounds Cleaning up after a music festival is a notoriously filthy endeavor, with overflowing trash cans and litter scattered everywhere the second a crowd clears out. So when you go to one where that's all absent, the lack of trash feels like a minor miracle. Literally, I would not stop talking about it. But divine intervention it is not—Treefort has a team of volunteers, the secret heroes of the event, constantly handling clean-up duties to maintain a spotless central strip and main stage area. Because Treefort is committed to sustainability, someday transitioning to a fully zero-waste festival, the move of handing out aluminum cups with every ticket for alcohol and water, kept beer cans to a minimum and eradicated plastic cups. Even in indoor venues, where you could get a tall can of the regional "shitty" lager Rainer (which is delicious, FYI) for THREE DOLLARS, the debris was kept to a minimum—a testament to the attendees and tireless workers behind the scenes. —LB