The Best TV Shows of 2016, Ranked

10. The Night Of

Just when you thought you were true-crimed out, this adaptation of British miniseries Criminal Justice creeped its way on to HBO. The pilot opens with a grisly murder, introducing our assumed perp and the cast of detectives, lawyers, and family members, each with their own stake in the confounding case. Every episode walks the razor's edge between tension and melodrama, all while exploring the human collateral of a case fast-tracked to trial. We see Rikers Island inmates bend Nas (Riz Ahmed) from wide-eyed college student to shaven, thuggish drug-runner; the struggle for his dad's taxi partners to get their cab, their livelihood, back from police; and more of John Turturro's eczema-scabbed feet than we ever wanted or needed as John Stone, legal advocate for the downtrodden. The end product is immersive and quietly explosive, an edge-of-your-seat caper more tragic than it is bombastic -- as in the real world. Crime doesn't get truer than that.

Where to stream it: HBO GO or HBO NOW