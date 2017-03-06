The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all TV shows are not created equal, that the very best are endowed by their creators with intricate plotlines and kick-ass characters, that among these are time-traveling novelists, couch-surfing comedians, and Tom Hardy's top hat. But with so much TV clamoring for attention these days, how can anyone find the very best?

Read on -- this obsessively curated list is designed to help you establish your binge-watching priorities. Just like last year, we'll be updating and ranking the shows and miniseries we greatly enjoyed so that you'll always have something to watch next. To be eligible, a series needs only two things: 1) to have made its debut or begun a new season in 2017, and 2) to be awesome.