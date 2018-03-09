The Best TV Shows of 2018 (So Far)

With more than 500 scripted series set to air in 2018, finding the TV shows that will change your life -- or at least your weekend -- is going to be harder than ever. That's where this this ranking comes in. Just like 2017, I'll be pointing you to the best shows airing today so you'll have something to watch all year long.
Before you yell at me for leaving out House Hunters, I'm assessing only scripted, episodic programs that made their US debut or began new seasons in the calendar year 2018, and if a series you love doesn't appear on this list, it's very possible that it's still in my queue or that I'm waiting to see if its finale delivers. Either way, keep checking back, because I'll be updating and re-ranking this puppy frequently.
To see what shows made the cut, and to see a photo of Zach Galifianakis getting stomped on by a baby goat, read on. And then check out our ranking of the Best Movies of 2018.
12. Ash vs. Evil Dead
Starz. Season 3.
Let's pause, for a moment, to salute Ash Williams, the only Michigan-born horror character ever to cut off his own hand and replace it with a chainsaw, and who's played by the inimitable Michigan-born B-movie poobah and best-selling author Bruce Campbell. Ash is a legitimate national treasure whose weapon of choice deserves to be in the Smithsonian one day, and I can't be the only one who just decided that the National Treasure movie series should be rebooted with Campbell taking over for Nicolas Cage. Anyway, in Season 3 of this blood-soaked, slapstick continuation of The Evil Dead movie franchise, Ash slays a fresh batch of Deadites, duh.
11. Everything Sucks!
Netflix. Season 1.
As I've been saying for years, any TV show with a soundtrack featuring both a deep cut off Sebadoh's Harmacy and "Leave Them All Behind" by the enormously underrated (and SEO-unfriendly) British rock band Ride should immediately win every Emmy or at least compel me to view it. This Netflix teen melodrama, set in a small Oregon town in 1996, accomplished the latter, and I'm glad it did, because it reminded me of Freaks and Geeks, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and other depictions of angsty teens and the friends who pine unrequitedly for them.
10. Crashing
HBO. Season 2.
Why, look who's back! It's your second- or third-most favorite quasi-fictional comic Pete Holmes, played by actual comic Pete Holmes. In Season 2, our Ritteresque protagonist continues up the long, humbling incline of success in the world of stand-up comedy, honing his inoffensive comedic stylings, exhibiting neuroses during hangouts with Artie Lange and Bill Barr, and engaging in roast battles with significant others along the way. It's all just humorous enough to keep you in its pasty, white thrall.
9. Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.
USA Network. Anthology series.
More than two decades after the murders of these two rap superstars, the search for their killers has left us with little more than countless theories, shitty holograms, and, now, the first season of USA's promising Unsolved franchise. Don't expect any The Jinx-like twists here, but their tragic, intertwined stories are compellingly told using multiple timelines, which track, roughly, the years leading up to Tupac Shakur's assassination in 1996 and Christopher "the Notorious B.I.G." Wallace's in 1997, the ensuing LAPD investigation into the latter (with Westworld's Jimmi Simpson portraying a stymied detective), and a mid-2000s task-force investigation (with team members played by Josh Duhamel, Bokeem Woodbine, and Wendell Pierce). While Unsolved doesn't reach the heights of recent season-long true-crime standouts FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story or Netflix's Wormwood, the 10-episode tale's superb casting and occasionally zippy dialogue elevate it above straight procedurals like last year's Manhunt: Unabomber.
8. Altered Carbon
Netflix. Season 1.
This high-concept sci-fi action series, based on the mindbending novel by Richard K. Morgan, requires both laser focus and suspension of disbelief to give in to its trashy charms. With a super-high budget -- its pilot episode is directed by Miguel Sapochnik of Game of Thrones' "Battle of the Bastards" fame -- providing the futuristic flash, AC dazzles and confounds right out of the gate, as we're introduced to the concept of sleeving, a process by which human consciousness can be transferred into another body so long as their "stack" remains operational. That's how our super-soldier protagonist, Takeshi Kovacs, arrives 250 years into the future after his body's death, where he is promptly hired to solve the murder of an ultra wealthy hedonist by the ultra wealthy hedonist himself. If you tend to roll with batshit sci-fi until it clicks in, you'll stick around to see how it all ends.
7. High Maintenance
HBO. Season 2.
The dude on a bike is back and he totally delivers.
6. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
FX. Limited series.
The second iteration of Ryan Murphy's true crime anthology is not nearly as mesmerizing as The People v. O.J. Simpson, maybe because it doesn't have David Schwimmer saying "Juice" repeatedly. Still, this one, which focuses on what led the serial killer Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss) to slay the fashion designer in 1997, is a fascinating study of a total psycho who loved cheesy dance music and should appeal to fans of, well, American Psycho.
5. Counterpart
Starz. Season 1.
The series from writer Justin Marks (The Jungle Book) is a heady science-fiction drama about a UN operative (Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons) who oversees an alternate-universe crossing point. There, his "counterpart" often jumps through the portal to do business on his side of the universe. It gets mind-bendier from there.
4. Baskets
FX. Season 3.
Can the dysfunctional Baskets survive going into the rodeo business together? Can the rodeo survive them? And what of patient, put-upon Martha? The answers, my friend, are blowin' in the Bakersfield wind, along with the scent of Juggalo-cooked Arby's curly fries. If you know what I'm talking about here, you'll love this season.
3. The Chi
Showtime. Season 1.
If you really miss The Wire and are sick of shows involving urban decay all being set in Baltimore, here's your new favorite show.
2. Babylon Berlin
Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2.
Through 16 episodes that were split into two seasons when this buzzy series debuted in Germany last fall. The Weimar Republic, just before the rise of the Nazi Party, with rampant inflation and decadence. Bryan Ferry is involved.
1. Atlanta
FX. Season 2.
I realize it would completely and go against everything he stands for, but I'm holding out for a reunion of Troy and Abed in the Morning.
