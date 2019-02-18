The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far), Ranked

There's never been more to watch on TV, or more ways to watch it. But the dramatic uptick in viewing options has made it exponentially trickier to find a great TV show to watch right now. Just like last year, we're here to help — we'll be updating this running tracker of the absolute best TV series 2019 has to offer so you'll always have something to watch.
What to Do at Your Super Bowl Party If You Don't Like Football
6. A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now)
Season 1. 8 episodes.
Who's in it: Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode
What it's about: A witch with dormant powers and a centuries-old vampire navigate the perilous secret supernatural society that prohibits their species from hooking up.
Why it's great: Based on the series of novels by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches serves up much more than mere classy, occasionally time-traveling, bodice-ripping, spell-casting intrigue and romance -- it's also a show in which the hunky vamp played by Matthew Goode hunts down and sucks blood from a deer.
Who it's for: Fans of Outlander and the Buffy/Angel storyline on Buffy the Vampire Slayer
5. Russian Doll (Netflix)
Season 1. 8 episodes.
Who's in it: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett
What it's about: A cynical New Yorker attempts to figure out why she keeps dying and being forced to relive her 36th birthday.
Why it's great: Lyonne's a gas to watch, as she falls down stairwells and cracks wise about her dilemma. But what starts off seeming like a humorous episode of Black Mirror turns into a profound and affecting meditation on trauma.
Who it's for: Fans of Groundhog Day and Sliding Doors
4. Black Monday (Showtime)
Season 1. 10 episodes.
Who's in it: Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer
What it's about: A Wall Street wolf hires a naive analyst as part of a scheme to leverage insider knowledge in the year leading up to the 1987 stock market crash.
Why it's great: Executive-produced by Seth Rogen (among others), the half-hour comedy both revels in its glitzy, very not-politically-correct Reagan-era setting as well as makes fun of how terrible everything and everyone was, while also delivering a neatly executed financial caper.
Who it's for: Fans of Anchorman and Trading Places
3. True Detective (HBO)
Season 3. 8 episodes.
Who's in it: Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo, Scoot McNairy
What it's about: An Arkansas cop and his partner investigate the confounding disappearance of a girl and multiple associated deaths across three time periods.
Why it's great: Rust and Cohle stans, unite: The languid, banally philosophical and twist-filled qualities of True Detective's 2014 debut season are back, while the outlandishness has been dialed down. No Yellow Kings here! At least not through the first seven episodes.
Who it's for: Fans of True Detective Season 1
2. Sex Education (Netflix)
Season 1. 8 episodes.
Who's in it: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson
What it's about: The son of a sex therapist teams up with a misunderstood classmate to help fellow high school students with their romantic problems.
Why it's great: The incredible chemistry between all of the cast members and an undeniable John Hughes vibe (think Pretty in Pink) elevate this easily binged show above a sea of mediocre teen angst programs.
Who it's for: Fans of Undeclared and Netflix's canceled-too-soon Everything Sucks!
1. The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Season 1. 8 episodes.
Who's in it: Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino
What it's about: The adult siblings of a 14-year-old viral singing sensation flail in the wake of their brother's newfound fame.
Why it's great: Created by two former SNL scribes, The Other Two is a laugh-out-loud TV comedy about underachieving, self-sabotaging millennials and their cool normie Gen Z brother who writes the best and dumbest songs on the planet.
Who it's for: Fans of Difficult People and Broad City