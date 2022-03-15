The Best TV of 2022 (So Far)

ABC

This year got off to a good start TV-wise. As 2022 kicked into gear we finished off seasons of beloved shows that premiered in late 2021, the likes of Yellowjackets and the latest season of The Expanse. We spent the earliest days of January huddled around our sets wondering what Che Diaz will do next on And Just Like That… But because these shows debuted at the end of last year they did not make our list of the best of 2022. We have to save that honor for the truly new. We were wowed by the final season of Search Party and captivated by Severance; charmed by Abbott Elementary and Somebody Somewhere. So the next time you're thinking of what to watch venture over here. Just don't ask us where Euphoria is.



ABC

Abbott Elementary (ABC) Season 1, 13 episodes

Creator and star Quinta Brunson pulls off something of a magic trick with the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. She managed to make a fresh Office-style mockumentary comedy about a struggling Philadelphia school that feels neither trite nor flippant. And on top of all of that, she's brought the cool kids of Twitter back to network television. In the series, Brunson plays Janine Teagues, a dedicated elementary teacher whose optimistic, people-pleasing nature can rub her jaded colleagues the wrong way. A comedy is only as good as its ensemble, and Abbott Elementary’s is incredible, from Brunson to veterans Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter to hilarious breakout star Janelle James as the scene-stealing DGAF principal Ava. —Esther Zuckerman

Netflix

All of Us Are Dead (Netflix) Season 1, 12 episodes

On the heels of Netflix's other recent Korean horror WebToon/TV series Hellbound,

All of Us Are Dead capitalized on the ongoing hallyu wave with its apocalyptic high school zombie story featuring a sprawling ensemble cast, teenage drama, and escape room-like plot as surviving students must evade an outbreak that has swept through their school. Those who watched 2020's Sweet Home will find plenty of similarities here, what with AOUAD's tense action in confined spaces, mysterious outbreak, abundant death, occasionally sus CGI, and One Special Kid who might just have the cure to end it all. But this series stands on its own emotional legs that carry AOUAD's episodes, even in the ones that start feeling a little tedious. —LB

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

Showtime

Billions (Showtime) Season 6, 12 episodes

After Billions' Season 5 finale revealed that Damien Lewis would be leaving, we wondered how the Showtime series would fare without the manic energy of his hedge-fund shark Bobby Axelrod to push things forward. It turns out that Billions can be just as sharp when it's focused on a different billionaire, a benevolent-presenting egomaniac in Corey Stoll's Michael Thomas Acquinas Prince, especially when the cast around him, i.e., Asia Kate Dillion, Condola Rashad, and Paul Giamatti as always, are turning in reliable performances. In a bid to bring the 2028 Olympics to New York City under the guise of "revitalizing" the city—which includes an enviable new subway prototype—Prince's motives behind his do-gooder façade show off a side of Billions more interested in the moral ambiguity around wealth than ever before. In the Season 6 pivot, Billions is flashing its hand: There are no good billionaires, and even seemingly clean philanthropic money can still feel dirty. —Leanne Butkovic

Hulu

The Dropout (Hulu) Limited series, 8 episodes

It’s easy to feel skeptical about the current wave of scripted series based on scams ripped from recent headlines, but The Dropout is far better than counterparts like Netflix's Inventing Anna and Apple TV+'s WeCrashed. Run by New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether, the Hulu show charts the breathless rise and tantalizing fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), who girlbossed her way to fame and riches without confirming that her radical blood-testing innovation actually worked. If you’ve read, heard, or watched the many chronicles of Holmes’ decline, you might not learn much new information from The Dropout. But in addition to great performances from Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, Stephen Fry, Laurie Metcalf, and others, you will get a barbed insight into how a single-minded go-getter can dupe herself into believing in a self-driven vision that was always too good to be true. —Matthew Jacobs

Hulu

Pam & Tommy (Hulu) Limited series, 8 episodes

Pam & Tommy got people's attention with prosthetics that transformed Lily James and Sebastian Stan into uncanny replicas of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, as well as the promise of many '90s pop-culture references. But after a few episodes, the bio-drama came down from its Señor Frogs party binge and proved that it intended to reframe the narrative around the theft and distribution of the couple's sex tape as an instance in which tabloids and society weaponized a woman's sexuality against her. It's James's fully inhabited performance that elevates the show, as she brings an immense sincerity to her portrayal of the Baywatch star, from scenes in which Anderson is underestimated on the set to an episode about her infamous deposition. While Pam & Tommy ultimately has to grapple with its own place amid Hollywood's ongoing reevaluation of the ways it has hurt famous women—Anderson was not involved in the production—it's certainly moving, and now it’s become a catalyst to hear Pam's own experience. —Sadie Bell

Amazon Studios

Reacher (Amazon) Season 1, 8 episodes

What Reacher lacks in ambition, it makes up for in mass. The latest airport-thriller adaptation from Amazon, the streaming home of Bosch and Jack Ryan, is a sturdy take on author Lee Child's long-running Jack Reacher book series, which was first turned into a pair of sturdy if unspectacular movies starring a diminutive Tom Cruise as the titular ex-military drifter. This version, which comes from Prison Break writer Nick Santora, swaps out Cruise for the suitably large Alan Ritchson and stretches the plot of the first Reacher novel, 1997's The Killing Floor, into a whole season's worth of twists and turns. The mystery can get convoluted, particularly as the show attempts to connect the dots of its small-town conspiracy, but Ritchson is an effective Reacher, understanding the combination of wit and stoicism that sells the macho fantasy. He keeps you engaged as he punches his way to the truth. —Dan Jackson

HBO

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2, 9 episodes Strongmen for Christ, a biblically themed timeshare, a toilet baby: When you describe what happened in Season 2 of Danny McBride's megachurch family dramedy to a non-watcher (tragic), it's hard to keep a straight face with all of the absurd concepts that make total sense in context. After Season 1 put a pin in its own extortion plot that established the Gemstone family's innerworkings, The Righteous Gemstones became more of itself, diving into the surprising backstories of the family patriarch Eli (John Goodman) and wacky Uncle Baby Billy (Walton Goggins), while unspooling new unscrupulous yarns for the siblings—Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine)—to get tangled up in all in order to make their daddy proud of them. With guest roles from Eric Andre and Eric Roberts adding both hilarious bits and high stakes to this season, Gemstones delivered a multipronged saga of death, birth, redemption, and catchy Christian songs that more people should be watching. —LB

HBO Max

Search Party (HBO Max) Season 5, 10 episodes

Throughout its five-season run, HBO Max's Search Party was one of the best things on television that continually flew under the radar. What was first a dark comedy about millennial ennui reached a much bolder conclusion, following Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her friends on the other side of Dory's near-death experience. It brought them back together, but this time under Dory's influence as a newfound spiritual deity heading up a cult. It might seem like an outlandish storyline to end the show on, but it comes full circle with what the show's been about all along—just how much our actions can not only impact ourselves but ultimately the world. —Kerensa Cadenas

Apple TV+

Severance (Apple TV+) Season 1, 9 episodes

Mark (Adam Scott) is employed at Lumon Industries, a company so mysterious its own workers are obligated to undergo "severance," a one-time procedure that totally wipes their memories of anything they do while at the office. What they're not told is that, in order to wall off one section of their memories from another, severance basically manifests an entirely new personality that lives, trapped, inside their heads, existing only within their workplace. The workers, naturally, become obsessed with finding out who they really are. The result is a hideous and hilarious parody of office life and its bizarre intricacies. The show, created by Dan Erickson, builds an entire world inside an office, constructing a mappa mundi of white-tiled halls, carpeted cubicles, and a delightfully analog tech aesthetic that positions it somewhere between Office Space and Being John Malkovich. —Emma Stefansky

HBO

Somebody Somewhere (HBO) Season 1, 7 episodes

While Euphoria was the most talked-about show on HBO this winter, the best one aired after it. Somebody Somewhere is a gorgeous, hilarious, and elegiac show that acts as a showcase for the immensely talented Bridget Everett. The performer best known for her bawdy cabaret show plays a woman named Sam who moves back to her hometown in Kentucky after the death of her beloved sister. Working at a test-grading facility, she reunites with Joel (Jeff Hiller), a high school classmate she doesn't remember, and they become fast friends as he introduces her to the local queer community. Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, it's a beautiful series that delves into faith and grief with a mastery of tone and musical numbers. —EZ

Freeform

Single Drunk Female (Freeform) After her stint on the underrated comedy The Mick, Sofia Black-D'Elia gets a deserving showcase in Single Drunk Female. She plays Samantha, a 28-year-old alcoholic who gets fired from her soul-sucking media job and moves in with her widowed mother (Ally Sheedy) who doesn't understand the nature of her addiction. Few shows have tangled with young women's sobriety as honestly as Single Drunk Female, with its potent blend of dark humor, deep self-reflection, and emotional breakthroughs as Sam works through Alcoholics Anonymous' 12 steps. Created by Simone Finch based on her real-life experiences and produced by the likes of Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), Jenni Konner (Girls), and Daisy Gardner (30 Rock), the series often feels painfully real as Sam weathers the ups and downs on her road to recovery. —LB