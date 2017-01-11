Every Amazon Prime Original Series, Ranked

Let's face it: Amazon -- the company that brings you Irish Spring body wash via drone -- is a serious player in the original-programming game. And with a bunch of new shows coming out this fall, it's in a prime position to further push ahead in the quest to dominate every aspect of your life, until all of us are merely living in the nicer sections of its giant storage facilities.

Like my HBO, Netflix, and FX rankings, I watched at least three or more episodes of every single original show currently available on Amazon, not counting documentary series (apologies to The New Yorker Presents and All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals), British imports (sorry, Catastrophe), or children's shows. Then I ranked them based on plotlines, narrative structure, characters, dialogue, appearances by cats with guns, and my old-fashioned biases and tastes. And check back this fall: once Amazon unleashes its next big slate of original programming, I'll be updating this list.