20 Most Essential TV Shows on Amazon Prime

We live to stream, but sometimes it's hard to keep track of which shows are featured on which platforms. You already know about the best of the best on Netflix and Hulu -- what about Amazon?

Over the years, Prime has built up the sort of library TV aficionados dream of. After you stock up on toilet paper and best sellers, you can stream award-winning Amazon Originals, HBO classics, and hard-to-locate critical darlings. Below, the 20 shows you've always meant to watch but couldn't find anywhere else, and how much time you'll need to devote to get up to speed. Oh, and we ranked them by how binge-able they are so that you can really prioritize.