20 Most Essential TV Shows on Amazon Prime

We live to stream, but sometimes it's hard to keep track of which shows are featured on which platforms. You already know about the best of the best on Netflix and Hulu -- what about Amazon?
Over the years, Prime has built up the sort of library TV aficionados dream of. After you stock up on toilet paper and best sellers, you can stream award-winning Amazon Originals, HBO classics, and hard-to-locate critical darlings. Below, the 20 shows you've always meant to watch but couldn't find anywhere else, and how much time you'll need to devote to get up to speed. Oh, and we ranked them by how binge-able they are so that you can really prioritize.
20. The Good Wife (2009-2016)
CBS
For those of us who have yet to spring for CBS All Access, Prime is a great place to catch up with Alicia Florrick's soapy exploits. Julianna Margulies stars as the titular spouse managing her high-powered career as a defense attorney while her family faces the fallout of her husband's very public political scandal.
Seasons 1-7, 156 episodes
19. Mozart in the Jungle (2014-present)
Amazon Original
Inspired by a memoir subtitled Sex, Drugs, and Classical Music, this Golden Globe-winning show tracks the debaucherous antics of orchestra musicians when they step outside the pit. Thanks to Gael García Bernal's eccentric, hotheaded conductor Rodrigo de Souza, what could have been a one-note show about good-looking 20-somethings offers a fresh look inside a well-developed industry that's somehow gotten very little screen time.
Seasons 1-2, 20 episodes
18. Sex and the City (1998-2004)
HBO
The raunchy-for-1998 sitcom can feel stale at times nowadays, but Carrie and company touch on enough relatable relationship dilemmas to make it instructive for a new generation (and guide their wardrobe choices as well).
Seasons 1-6, 94 episodes
17. Red Oaks (2015-present)
Amazon Original
The '80s teen sex comedy of your dreams. Director David Gordon Green takes us to the country club where one college student spends his summer as a tennis instructor. Think of it as John Hughes meets Richard Linklater.
Season 1, 10 episodes
16. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)
ITV/PBS
Inside the Downton Abbey estate, a high-society British family jostles against the hired help, but this early-20th-century period piece is no ordinary history lesson. Between arranged betrothals, sabotage among the support staff, an influenza epidemic, cancer scares, risky pregnancies, love triangles in perpetual motion, and even murder, the series is a soapy blast dressed up in 1900s finery.
Seasons 1-6, 52 episodes
15. 24 (2001-2010)
FOX
Next time you think you're having a long day, try to unwind with the Kiefer Sutherland-starring spy melodrama. Each season sees his Jack Bauer facing a perilous terror plot that must be foiled in the course of one harrowing day -- which famously unfolds in real time, with each hour-long episode standing in for one in his no-good, very bad day. With a series reboot, subtitled Legacy, coming to FOX early next year, now's the perfect time to catch up on CTU backstory.
Seasons 1-8, 192 episodes
14. Transparent (2014-present)
Amazon Original
When Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor) comes out as trans to her family, it sets off an intense reaction among her ex-wife and their self-centered children. Creator Jill Soloway has a trans parent of her own, so it's no surprise that the series does a masterful job of balancing the tense family dynamics and nuanced identity politics with some much-needed comic relief.
Seasons 1-2, 20 episodes
13. Orphan Black (2013-present)
BBC America
It's scary enough to find out you're one of several identical clones roaming the Earth; add on a plot to kill all of y'all, and you get this dystopian thriller that raises questions about biotechnology and privacy. Tatiana Maslany plays many clones simultaneously a la Michael Keaton in Multiplicity -- but she aces them all.
Seasons 1-3, 30 episodes; Season 4 (10 episodes) available for purchase
12. Catastrophe (2015-present)
Amazon Original
Co-writers and co-stars Rob Delaney (Rob) and Sharon Horgan (Sharon) are an unlikely couple who stick together after a one-night stand. Despite their pettiness and gross-out banter, throughout the half-hour sitcom we realize that these people have a relationship rooted in genuine, deep affection, making their crassness feel inspirational.
Seasons 1-2, 12 episodes
11. Mr. Robot (2015-present)
USA Network
If you weren't already terrified about the state of modern cybersecurity, drug-addled, mentally unstable hacker Elliot Alderson will have you taping over your webcam in no time. Elliot is pretty much the least reliable narrator you've ever seen on screen, which makes watching Mr. Robot an exercise in scrutiny and perpetual surprises. Catch up on its superb first season while the currently airing Season 2 works its way through its growing pains.
Season 1, 10 episodes
10. Bored to Death (2009-2011)
HBO
Novelist Jonathan Ames' foray into TV only lasted three seasons, but it yielded the cozy throuple of Jason Schwartzman, Ted Danson, and Zach Galifianakis, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Schwartzman is "Jonathan Ames," a failed writer who advertises himself as an unlicensed private detective on Craigslist; messy hijinks ensue, but no problem can't be solved by digging into their extensive weed stash.
Seasons 1-3, 24 episodes
9. Hannibal (2013-2015)
NBC
Sure, you've seen Silence of the Lambs -- but you've never seen Bryan Fuller's version of the titular Thomas Harris novel character, played to creepy perfection here by Mads Mikkelsen. Delve into the psychology of cannibalism with help from Dr. Bedelia du Maurier (Gillian Anderson), and be warned: gore levels are severe, though that's balanced out with the most gorgeous cinematography you've seen on the small screen.
Seasons 1-3, 39 episodes
8. Veep (2012-present)
HBO
Hunker down in the office of Selina Meyer (four-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus), America's bumbling vice president at the start of Armando Iannucci's satirical delight. Factor in Selina's equally bonkers staffers, and you'll want to take notes on the countless hilariously cruel put-downs the characters are known for exchanging (poor Jonah).
Seasons 1-2, 18 episodes; Seasons 3-4 (20 episodes) available to purchase
7. The Americans (2013-present)
FX
The Emmy-nominated espionage drama defines the concept of a "slow burn." If you don't have access to FXNow, you can use Prime to take your time getting to know the Jennings family, and you'll realize the show is less about the wham-bam fight sequences (though there are plenty of those) and more about its characters' layered emotional deceptions -- to their ostensible enemies, as well as to themselves.
Seasons 1-3, 39 episodes; Season 4 (13 episodes) available to purchase
6. Deadwood (2004-2006)
HBO
From the profanity-laced poetry of the language in David Milch's gothic-Western drama to its claustrophobic camera angles, the viewer, like the average Deadwood resident, is in a place that can be ugly and beautiful, often simultaneously. Thanks to its abbreviated three-season lifespan and its hyper-focused refusal to conform to any genre stereotypes, we got to say goodbye while Deadwood was still cresting upward, just like Al Swearengen's middle finger. Thanks to Prime, it lives on for eternity.
Seasons 1-3, 36 episodes
5. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-present)
HBO
Get uncomfortable: everybody's favorite cringe comedy is preparing a revival, so there's no better time to revisit the fictional Larry David's many faux pas. The Seinfeld co-creator behaves exactly as you'd expect him to, which is to say, like a grumpy, etiquette-challenged George Costanza let loose on Los Angeles, only with countless offbeat celebrity cameos.
Seasons 1-8, 80 episodes
4. Justified (2010-2015)
FX
Justified, which wrapped up a six-season run last year, is an underrated crime series centered on the uncanny chemistry between the wise-cracking marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and his childhood pal-turned-career criminal Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) as they match wits in rural Kentucky. With a compelling cast of side characters willing to scheme, cheat, and kill at the drop of a Stetson, it's immersive in ways you'll never see coming.
Seasons 1-6, 78 episodes
3. Veronica Mars (2004-2007)
UPN/The CW
Kristen Bell's spunky teen gumshoe was a cult favorite from the start of this high school serial, which went well above and beyond its case-of-the-week format. Naturally, there's a healthy dose of soapy romance, but it's not the main draw, as series creator Rob Thomas has Veronica sleuthing her way through class conflict, sexual assault, and missing parents in her stratified SoCal town while also serving up plenty of stealth comedy.
Seasons 1-3, 64 episodes
2. The Sopranos (1999-2007)
HBO
We'll never stop talking about that fade-to-black ending (mostly because series creator David Chase can't either), but there's far more to mine in HBO's seminal antihero drama. Explore the inner workings of the New Jersey mafia -- and those of Tony Soprano (the late, great James Gandolfini) and his associates, who set the TV stage for all the sympathetic, relatable criminals we know so well today.
Seasons 1-6, 86 episodes
1. The Wire (2002-2008)
HBO
Dickensian in its scope through the bleakest reaches of Baltimore, David Simon's magnum opus went deep on the key players in the seedy city, sprawling out from illicit drug dealings to indict local government, school systems, and the newspaper industry. From pushers to detectives to bureaucrats, Simon's retired reporter's eye for detail and pathos added up to the most raw, realistic depiction of urban life in modern television.
Seasons 1-5, 60 episodes
