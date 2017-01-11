The Most Binge-Worthy TV Shows Currently on Hulu

We know your habits. After a long day, and with an endless well of streamable television to choose from, you hit the couch and flip on Law & Order: SVU reruns. Not a jab at Law & Order (love you, Olivia Benson), but there's so much out there! And for TV junkies, few destinations are as expansive as Hulu. Here are the series -- and only the ones with every season available -- just waiting to be discovered by your random scrolling:
Seinfeld (1989-1998)
The genre-defining "show about nothing," now exclusive to Hulu, is worth the subscription fee alone. Whether you're new to the sitcom that put writer Larry David on the map, or watching Kramer burst through that door for the thousandth time, we advise you watch all nine seasons and become master of situation comedy's domain.
Fargo (2014-present)
The first season of Noah Hawley's bold adaptation of the perfect 1996 movie sometimes tries too hard to shoehorn in allusions to the source material and other Coen brothers films, but a crackerjack premise and an inspired performance by Billy Bob Thornton elevated it well above mere facsimile. The impressive casting holds the convoluted plot together so well that you'll quickly forgive Hawley for choosing to hinge a major moment on the sudden arrival of an alien spacecraft.
Arrested Development (2003-present)
There's always money in the banana stand, and there are always laughs to be found in Arrested Development, Mitchell Hurwitz's sly, self-aware family sitcom. Though you'll have to jump to Netflix for the most recent season, the show's original run still satisfies. Arrested Development established a freewheeling comic sensibility that many of your favorite sitcoms -- Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Community, Archer, Kroll Show -- were influenced by. Don't hold the show's obnoxious fans against it. After watching a few episodes, you'll be quoting Tobias Fünke, too.
Twin Peaks (1990-1991)
David Lynch and Mark Frost's detective series is often credited with instilling television with artful potential. Without Twin Peaks, there'd likely be no Mad Men or Breaking Bad (and both shows nodded to the ABC series). And yet, the show's dreamy, saturated look is really a cherry on top. Twin Peaks is a steady stream of oddball characters and fantastical twists, encountered by FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he hunts for the murderer of a small-town teenager. Your weird friends love this show. You should, too. It's finally time to understand those Log Lady Halloween costumes.
Broad City (2014-present)
While plenty of shows revolve around 20-something BFFs living in New York City, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer's madcap buddy comedy is the freshest and funniest take on city life we've seen in eons. If the friendship between these two lovable, sex-positive, stoner Jewesses is the heart of the show, NYC is the third bedfellow in their platonic love triangle -- with Bed Bath & Beyond standing in as their heaven and Penn Station as their purgatory.
Top Chef (2006-present)
In a world where new cooking shows pop up faster than hip molecular gastronomy-based tapas bars, Top Chef is a rare achievement: tasteful, imaginative, and perfectly prepared. What's the secret ingredient? Smart hosts and talented contestants. It's really that simple.
Party Down (2009-2010)
Before becoming Amy Poehler's main squeeze on Parks and Recreation, Adam Scott was a down-on-his-luck actor stuck working as a caterer in this beloved cult comedy. Luckily, he was joined by a killer supporting cast -- Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Martin Starr, and more -- that made this show way more fun than any actual food-service job.
The Shield (2002-2008)
The Wire had more to say about the drug trade. The Sopranos' anti-hero was more psychologically rich. Breaking Bad won more Emmys. But, for my blood-speckled money, no show of TV's prestige golden age had as much white-knuckle tension as The Shield, creator Shawn Ryan's occasionally trashy masterpiece of moral compromise and macho arrogance. Vic Mackey, played with simmer rage and dark humor by Michael Chiklis, led an incredible cast of cops, including future Justified standout Walton Goggins, through a series of challenges that culminated in one of the most perfectly realized endings in TV history. Watch it now.
Rick and Morty (2013-present)
This dark, dimension-spanning cartoon from Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Channel 101) follows an alcoholic mad scientist and his dimwitted grandson as they travel through space-time in order to save humanity. It adds up to an alternate reality that's incredibly confusing and emotionally resonant all at once. No, the resemblance to Back to the Future's Doc and Marty is not a coincidence. Yes, it's as insane as it sounds.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)
A sacred text of geek culture debuted on March 10th, 1997, almost two years before The Sopranos kicked off the much-lionized "difficult men" period of Golden Age television. But if you were clued in to Joss Whedon's wickedly subversive WB (and later, UPN) action-drama from the start, you knew the revolution of modern television was already under way long before Tony and his ducks. Anchored by Sarah Michelle Gellar's star turn, the show got deeper and darker as it went, turning a comedic riff on horror-movie tropes into a soulful meditation on the nature of bravery. Plus, it's got werewolves and stuff.
Cheers (1982-1993)
For the days when you want to hang out at the bar without changing out of pajamas. Starring Ted Danson as the ex-Red Soxxer and reformed alcoholic slinging drinks, Cheers, too, had a very long run -- 273 episodes! -- so you'll invest a ton of time if you're a completist, but luckily, you'll feel like a regular in no time.
Key and Peele (2012-2015)
Over the course of five seasons, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele created some of the funniest, smartest, and most visually striking sketch comedy of the new millennium. Binge in preparation for their upcoming big-screen debut, Keanu.
The X-Files (1993-2002, 2016)
Hulu is the best place to catch up on Mulder's paranoia, Scully's sleuthing, and the burning chemistry that launched a thousand GeoCities sites. The streaming site offers both the original 201-episode run of Fox's paranormal investigation drama and the recent miniseries revival. If nine and a half seasons is too much to binge, cherry-pick the classics. We made it easy by ranking the entire series.
Nathan for You (2013-present)
Is "the thinking man's Punk'd" a reality show? A clever Shark Tank parody? A dark, existential narrative about an ambitious anti-hero who will do anything to get rich and find love? It's all of the above and more. Most episodes are about host Nathan Fielder meeting a small-business owner around Los Angeles who is struggling to get by. He makes them a pitch: follow my proposed plan and I'll improve your business. He's here to make dreams come true. The only problem? The proposals are often overly elaborate and borderline insane. Cringe and learn, people.
Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)
When Star Trek: The Next Generation writer Ronald D. Moore first took over this beloved sci-fi property, fans worried that his politically subversive approach would dampen the original's hokey legacy. Now, even with a shaky finale and a inessential spin-off, the remake stands as the perfect example of how to to do genre stuff right: smart writing, great action, and compelling characters. No space opera has soared this high since -- and few likely will.
Inside Amy Schumer (2013-present)
Known for slyly subversive takes on gender, relationships, and the irritating rhythms of Aaron Sorkin's writing, this series from the Trainwreck star is the rare sketch-comedy show that's actually consistent. If you've only been watching the viral sketches on YouTube, you've missed out.
Billy on the Street (2011-present)
Before the Difficult People actor was causing trouble in the scripted Hulu series he co-created and co-stars in with Julie Klausner, Billy Eichner was screaming up a storm on NYC sidewalks. Just in time for Difficult People's Season 2 premiere, his madcap man-on-the-street bits have arrived on the streaming service in full, and delightful segments like "It's Debra Messing, You Gays!" make sports out of willing strangers. You'll be wandering around the Flatiron District searching for Billy & Co. in no time.
My So-Called Life (1994-1995)
If Daria doesn't have enough feelings for you, try out this '90s teen-angst drama that made big names out of Claire Danes and Jared Leto. You'll feel like you're right there with Angela in the girls' bathroom as you follow all the trials and trivialities of sophomore year's fracturing friendships, family tension, and awkward romance.
Chappelle's Show (2003-2006)
Rick James. Clayton Bigsby. Tyrone Biggums. We may never know exactly why Dave Chappelle left these brilliant characters behind, becoming a comedy folk-hero in the process, but be thankful we even got to know them in the first place.
Empire (2015-present)
In this record-industry Dynasty, it's easy to get wrapped up in the Lyon family's batshit schemes. Thanks to constantly shifting power dynamics, Taraji P. Henson's scene-stealing (and Golden Globe-winning!) performance as meddling matriarch Cookie, a catchy Timbaland-produced soundtrack, and countless music-world cameos, two seasons will fly by.
Strangers with Candy (1999-2000)
Comedy Central used to be weird. Evidence: Strangers with Candy, created by Amy Sedaris, Stephen Colbert, and two friends from Chicago's Second City theatre. What would happen if a "junkie whore" went back to high school at age 46? Sedaris found out, transforming herself into Jerri Blank, one of the most tender, zany, and heinous characters ever to hit American television.
The Good Wife (2009-present)
Look past the fact that this serialized drama is on CBS, home to NCIS, CSI, and other shows your parents adore. The Good Wife is potent, pressurized, and constantly zigzagging in new directions. The saga of Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) began with a wife reeling from her district attorney husband's affair and subsequent scandal. Now it's a full-blown opera, full of deception, moral quagmires, and vibrant friendships. Give The Good Wife a few episodes and you'll fall in love with its characters.
The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)
Every lauded sci-fi movie or television show owes Rod Serling residuals. Over 156 episodes, Serling speculated and dreamed, refracting his present day through the trippiest scenarios to ever beam through mild-mannered American homes. The Twilight Zone’s visual prose took us to jungles, to space, to 20,000ft, and to the sunny block from every person’s childhood, where the worst existential revelations tended to lurk. The Twilight Zone still speaks volumes. Buckle up and fly into a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind.
Intervention (2005-present)
Addiction is inherently dramatic. Intervention, with grisly situations, raw footage, and the promise of a 90-day, all-expenses-paid treatment, is designed to scare the living shit out of you. Alcohol, methamphetamine, heroin, prostitution, cutting, gambling, and video games have all been tackled on the documentary series. Many overcome their trials. Not all.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-present)
Few shows make us consistently laugh-cry like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a dark cringe-comedy about a group of depraved jerks (comedy heavyweights Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito) doing horrible things to each other and the people around them. There are 10 seasons available on Netflix, but don’t worry about binge-watching -- It’s Always Sunny is the perfect show to drop in and out of. Even decade-old episodes keep the lovable dirtbags of Paddy’s Pub up to recognizable, juvenile antics. It's a show about physical harm, drinking until puking, and wantonly setting things on fire.
