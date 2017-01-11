The 25 Best Episodes of 'The Twilight Zone'

10. "Number 12 Looks Just Like You"

Season 5, Episode 17

In this episode's dystopian future, all men and women must undergo beautification surgery at the age of 18, physical ugliness being one of the main causes of hate in the world. Having seen a loss of identity drive her father crazy, fresh-faced adult Marilyn resists treatment, only to cave when the prospect of being ostracized sounds even more terrifying. It’s the kind of episode worth screaming at your television in frustration, made wholly alienating with two actors playing almost all the roles.

9. "Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?"

Season 2, Episode 28

One of the most fun episodes in an agonizing series, this is an Agatha Christie novella with a sci-fi twist -- and we’re invited to play along. The set up is simple: a group of people are snowed-in at a roadside diner, and one of them isn’t from this world. Even though the ending involves a deadly bridge collapse and the impending colonization of Earth, the tone stays playfully tongue-in-cheek as Serling instructs us to check the color of all three eyes on the person next to us.