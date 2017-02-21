The Most Underrated PS4 Games You Can Download Right Now

ClusterTruck ($15)

Leaping from one moving semi truck to another sounds like the pivotal moment in a pumped-up action movie, right? But what if you just had to keep doing it again and again as dozens of trucks filled the frame and smashed into each other?

Well, you can find out in ClusterTruck, a hilariously frantic first-person survival game. You'll start atop a truck destined for an explosive demise, and then have to leap like a madman from truck to truck to make it to each stage's finish line. It's ridiculously fun, and as the scenarios get wilder and more obstacles emerge, it just becomes plain ridiculous.