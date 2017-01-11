The Best Video Games of 2016, Ranked

9. Far Cry Primal

Release date: February 23rd

Publisher: Ubisoft

Why it's great: The Far Cry franchise has long been known for its rich and distinctive worlds, from the African Congo to the frosty Himalayas to the clear blue waters of more tropical climes. With Far Cry Primal, the series drifts back far beyond its roots -- to the dawn of mankind and the rise of the Neanderthal. In ditching the modern arsenal for tribal spears and well-made arrows -- hell, in ditching English for the subtitled proto-language of Early Man -- Ubisoft took a gigantic risk that paid tremendous dividends. The characters remain every bit as colorful, the combat every bit as pulse-pounding. The elements of hunting and crafting -- especially against the backdrop of primordial saber-tooths and woolly mammoths -- make Far Cry Primal not only an engrossing experience but an epically enjoyable one.

Where to play: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC (watch the trailer)