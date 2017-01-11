Entertainment

The 53 Best Vine Videos Ever

welcome 2 the future delorean hoverboard selfie stick vine
NemPerez/Vine

Pour one out for Vine. Earlier today, the microcontent social video app announced it would be discontinuing its mobile app in the coming months. Fortunately, the company is keeping its desktop site online, "because we think it’s important to still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made."

We feel that. To pay tribute to the app that has made us laugh, cry, and say, WTF? all in six seconds, we've rounded up, in no particular order, some of our personal faves. Read on to relive the glory:

The remix to "Ignition"

Yeah, but that backflip tho

KingBach

The Future is today

NemPerez

Gil finds the road's equivalent of a shooting star

Gil Ozeri

Donald "Iggy" Thornberry

SWUℜVE♠

Lisa Simpson shows Springfield good music

DiscreetLatino

And the plot... Snuggles?

snuggles_thedog

In me mum's car

Its just Ellie/YouTube

We're halfway there, Spidey

Fabian the gr8

Eric Stonestreet pranks Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet pranks Bryan Cranston

Eric Stonestreet

Time to cut you off

quensadilla

Gorillaz, with a twist

Shaquille O'Feel

Lana Del Ride

Semik

Twerk, dog

okay jack

All of Will Sasso's early Arnold Vines, but also this recent one

Will Sasso

From trash can jumping and grocery store wrestling to The Thinning

Logan Paul

Yeah, do your thang, bruv

danny dempsey

"Suckcam"

Submit_It

The narcoleptic freestyler

DCYOUNGFLY

FAME comin' at ya

Rachel Olson

Story time!

AlotVines

Tables are bastards

sonnylaubhan

Sorry, Krispy Kreme

Fab Cheerleader

Pucker up, Trumpy

Vic Berger IV

Give Steve Ballmer some Fergie and get ready for magic

Arash Markazi

This FBI agent is a SHOW-OFF

Mike Carroll

Cry Fieri

Aaron Chewning

Supa hot fire

They Call Me Semi

Honesty is key

Nick Fraser

Pen15 board

Zac Lefko

Gone fishin'

Alex

Divine

PBM || Ace

Technology is great

しばゆー【東海オンエア】

Good robot

alan

Carly Rae Oops-en

beanie babie

Shout out to all the pear

willyjoy

Nothing beats Diesel

irham

What a spud

a potato flew around my room

MAGIC

Zach King

MORE MAGIC

Jach King

Chipotle!

yungsofi

Yes, thank you

adam perkins

Bae or nah?

too turnt tina

You used to, you used to

Cody Ko

SOS

charlie murphy

Please, Ryan. Please.

Ryan McHenry

Phew

Ryan Gosling

Baby, YES

Eloise

Seals, right?

Amy Wise

Treats? Yas!

Blake Welch

Fleek alert

PEACHES MONROEE

Dunknasty

VineNation

