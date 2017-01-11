The 53 Best Vine Videos Ever

Pour one out for Vine. Earlier today, the microcontent social video app announced it would be discontinuing its mobile app in the coming months. Fortunately, the company is keeping its desktop site online, "because we think it’s important to still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made."

We feel that. To pay tribute to the app that has made us laugh, cry, and say, WTF? all in six seconds, we've rounded up, in no particular order, some of our personal faves. Read on to relive the glory: