The Best Viral Videos of 2018 (So Far)

Nothing quite tickles the soul like a great viral video. The "End of the World"s and the "Leave Britney Alone"s of the web reign supreme, the ones you can rewatch endlessly and still find something about them that either continues to bewilder or floor you. Below, enjoy, in no particular order, some of our faves from 2018 -- a list we'll update throughout the year.
JANUARY
Bong Kid
The caption really says it all: "LMFAO when your brother orders a bong and your mom's wants to see him open it." The fun begins immediately, as this Stratego-lovin' kid peeks warily at the camera and says, "I have no idea what this is." His best guess? "It looks just like a big metal, like, plastic, like, vase," or, like "a vase for, like, a bunch of, like, things." Damn. Poor kid definitely just wanted his Xbox controller and not this freaking flower sheath designed by aliens. Thanks a lot, Microsoft!
Best part: That super-convincing "What the frick?"
"END OF ZE WORLD ...PROBABLY FOR REAL THIS TIME"
Finally, one of the first vids we all fell in love with got a sequel. "Making fun of these very, very real threats to our survival, that are on the one hand not to be taken lightly at all -- really that was the instigation to finally make another video associated with the end of the world," creator Jason Windsor told Select All. "Because, yeah man, shit's fucked right now, and it's only going to be getting worse."
Best part: It exists.
Eagles fan vs. subway pole
After watching the Pats-Jags AFC title bout, Jigar Desai had plans to leave his brother's place in South Philly and cheer on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Unfortunately, he ran into a problem. More specifically, a pole. Video of the collision, captured from multiple angles, showed Desai running alongside a subway car, hyping up fellow Eagles fans on their way to the game. "We were waiting for a train coming on the platform across from it. And I just saw Eagles fans, and it got me all excited," he explained to Deadspin. "At the end of it, when I was running toward the train I just wanted to give a final 'Go Birds!' to the folks that were there. And that’s when the pole made a great tackle." Indeed. Desai: 0; Pole: 1.
Best part: This amazing side-by-side.
FEBRUARY
This corgi riding a one-eyed pony
Animals do a lot of internet-worthy things. (Just ask our sister site.) But it's tough to beat a dog breaking into a yard to ride a one-eyed wonder pony off into the moonlight. Especially when it's a corgi doing so, effortlessly, while pettily smizing at the camera as if to say, "I pooped in your living room and ate all your Cheez-Its, but I'm still cute. Too-da-loo, bitches."
Best part: That. Glance.
The K-Hart rejection
There were a lot of great moments at this year's Super Bowl, but one of our favorites came at the very end, when comedian-slash-Philly superfan Kevin Hart tried to get onto the Eagles' celebration stage. He was Mutombo'd.
Best part: His face.
Age is just a number
You reach a certain age, and you forget how old you actually are. We get it. But this incredulous reaction, coming from a 98-year-old man who thought he was 79, is perfect.
Best part: "Your ASS" -- Tina Belcher would be proud of his delivery, and is no doubt off somewhere whispering "is grass."
Olympic hero
Move over, Tongan flag-bearer. The first breakout viral star of the 2018 Winter Olympics was this kid. When broadcasters opted for a live shot of the crowds in South Korea, he did his best pose, shot down a high five, and opted for a truly unique souvenir: a taste of an NBC camera?
Best part: His perseverance.
Tic-Tac-NOPE
At a Trail Blazers-Hornets game, two attendees had the opportunity to play tic-tac-toe. Instead, they reinvented the rules in real time, to the great distress of the announcer and everyone else in the stands. Oh, Grace! (To be fair, tic-tac-toe sucks.)
Best part: Whatever game they thought they were playing.
