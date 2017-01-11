The Crazy Stories Behind 5 Disgusting Movie Vomit Scenes

"It would seem there was some sort of blueberry pie giveaway before the part of the scene that we see," said Lindberg, over the phone from a summer camp near Portland, Oregon, where he currently serves as director. "In real-world terms, there was some bakery in Eugene. Their truck would show up with buckets of blueberry pie filling and racks and racks of freshly baked blueberry pies. That's what we put our faces in."

Lindberg says Stand by Me presented him with the opportunity to move to New York or LA and try out a career as a child actor. While he looks back on the film and his subsequent 15 minutes of fame fondly, he stuck around Oregon until he got older. Perhaps devouring 200-250 blueberry pies during a five-day shoot while sweltering in a fat suit didn't inspire much hope for a sexy, glamorous lifestyle in Tinseltown. The scrapes on his nose, self-inflicted after repeatedly slamming his face into honest-to-gosh real pies topped with rock sugar, didn't help either. "Someday, when my nose looks like J.P. Morgan's, I'll know what to blame all the injuries to my nose on: pie," he says.