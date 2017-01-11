Every Will Smith Movie, Ranked

19. Wild Wild West (1999)

As much of a trainwreck this based-on-an-old-TV-show movie notoriously is -- let's move past the giant, mechanical spider -- it’s not entirely Smith’s fault. If anything, he made the whole thing tolerable by playing badass army captain/government agent Jim West with a straight face. The whole movie may not be something he holds with the rest of his exemplary work, but at least he was good in it.

18. Seven Pounds (2008)

In his second collaboration with The Pursuit of Happyness director Gabriele Muccino, Smith is a tormented man who decides to kill himself and donate his vital organs to decent people (including Rosario Dawson, who becomes a love interest in the movie) to atone for an act of vehicular manslaughter. It would’ve been a nice drama if he didn’t decide to kill himself by getting constantly stung by a jellyfish, which plays a little goofy.