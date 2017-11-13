9 Amazing, Free Shows You Can Watch Right Now on YouTube

Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu might be dominating the streaming wars, but never discount the original streaming site: YouTube. The video-sharing platform recently tossed its hat in the original content ring to vie for your attention and money with its own subscription-based service, YouTube Red.
Not ready to pony up yet? No worries. Over the years, tons of budding creators have used YouTube as a hub to post their passion projects -- see: The Actress, Lemmings, Clark and Michael, The 'Bu, The Outs, and Green Porno. For more solid, free watches, read on for nine of our other faves.
The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl
The seeds for HBO's hit comedy Insecure were planted with this snappy web series more than half a decade ago. HBO's product is, of course, flashier and more fleshed out now, but if you dig into Mis-Adventures you'll see how creator Issa Rae got her start, developed her voice, and laid the blueprint for one of TV's more innovative shows. Both offer a semi-autobiographical look at Issa Rae's titular awkwardness; both are insightful, funny, and worth your time.
Do You Want to See a Dead Body?
What started as a small Funny or Die saga has graduated into a full-fledged comedy series. Rob Huebel stars as a schlubbier version of himself who ambushes self-aware celebrities -- including John Cho, Judy Greer, Craig Robinson, and Adam Scott -- farts around with them, and, yeah... shows them dead bodies! As the title hints, shit gets dark. But Huebel's able to make the proceedings palatable with his earnest (read: hilariously pathetic and inept) attempts at leading a good adventure. It's kind of like watching an Epic Fail compilation with good actors. Watch the originals here, as you prepare to binge the new installments, out Wednesday via YouTube Red.
The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo
Okay, a couple things: Yes, the episodes are very long for a web series (usually around 20 minutes), and much of the show revolves around dating in L.A. and making it as an actor (oof). But it's stacked with under-appreciated talent, it's often educational and relatable, and it's always hysterical. ("I try to make Caleb a big mess, and something I like right now is that Caleb fucks up and is fucked up in real ways that aren't really fully redeemable," Brian Jordan Alvarez, the creator who plays the title character, has said. "We're all shitty people on some level.") You might have already seen the great meme this web series birthed: "Sometimes, things that are expensive... are worse." Please know that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Baman Piderman
Picture Teddy from Bob's Burgers. Now throw him in a janky Batman costume and give him his own spinoff. Baman Piderman is kind of like that -- but even sillier than you're thinking. Don't be deceived by a quick glance at its looks and jokes, though, because everything is done for a reason. "Something I think is really fun is complexity within simplicity," the husband-wife duo behind the toon have said. "We want it to feel lazy and dumb, since that's part of the humor and I feel like the art reflects that." The gags build from Episode 1 and haven't stopped crescendoing. Hit play when you need a pick-me-up. At its core, it's a delightfully goofy show about friendship, and it won't disappoint.
Marble Hornets
Created by Troy Wagner and Joseph DeLage in 2009, this Slender Man-inspired web series boasts more than 400,000 subscribers and 90 snackable episodes. Marble Hornets begins with footage left by a film student -- who was working on a feature project three years earlier after encountering a mysterious humanoid dubbed "The Operator" -- but quickly morphs into an addictive marathon of paranoia. In the same vein as "The Dionaea House" and "Ted the Caver," it's an immersive internet urban legend that's hard to quit.
Norm Macdonald Live
If you haven't checked out this comedian's weekly video podcast, you're missing out. The episodes are a bit long, oftentimes clocking in close to an hour, but they feature big-name comedians -- think Sarah Silverman, Adam Sandler, and Dana Carvey -- dishing on their career trajectories, current events, and comedy. Tune in for one, and the only bad thing that'll happen is you'll lose track of time. The chats are a great antidote for those not satisfied with the shallow offerings of late-night TV. And Macdonald's a lovable host, even when he's brutally roasting his terrible sidekick.
Mortal Kombat: Legacy
The idea of a live-action Mortal Kombat web series might sound laughably bad -- in league with something like a Dragon Ball Z or Pokémon disaster. Good news? This oldie, adapted from the popular video game series, is no joke. The fight choreography and production value -- save for a few expectedly wonky special effects -- will consistently leave you feeling pleasantly surprised. Fans already in the know, keep praying the reboot is on its way.
Her Story
This six-part drama, co-created by Jen Richards and Laura Zak, centers on two trans women struggling to date in L.A. In some ways, Her Story is kind of like Caleb Gallo's more serious older sibling. It never gets as outright jokey, but you're still in for a sensitive, thoughtful, and enlightening watch. It was nominated for an Outstanding Short Form Drama Emmy in 2016. It should have won.
Eighty-Sixed
Co-written by Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, Eighty-Sixed has fittingly been called Curb Your Enthusiasm for millennials. It's a cheap comparison, but it works. Like its HBO forefather, Eighty-Sixed is cringeworthy, relatable, and fun to watch -- in that sadistic sort of way; just add in more social media predicaments. Sadly, it ended recently with its eighth episode. ("I didn’t want the web series to evolve too much, which would have been inevitable if we kept going," Cazzie has said. "I just wanted it to be this short saga of this girl going through a breakup.") But that doesn't mean you should sleep on it, or its burgeoning team.
