Entertainment

Watch These People Freak the F*ck out Over Christmas Presents

By Published On 12/23/2016 By Published On 12/23/2016
nintendo 64 kids
raw64life/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

It's finally time to open some presents. To get you in the ultimate gift-thanking mode, we've combed YouTube to find the site's best Christmas reactions. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of them involve kids receiving video-game consoles and temporarily turning into Donnie from The Wild Thornberrys. Get inspired below, then go be great.

YoungstersAP/YouTube

Jumping for joy

This kid is proof that video games are actually a great form of exercise.
The gift: Nintendo Wii
Best part: At 0:26, the older relative who doesn't really understand what's going on, but wants to celebrate too

Mario Mitchell/YouTube

Pokémayhem

Remember when the Pokémon trading card game first came out? Finding a holographic rare in a booster pack felt like what I imagine it feels like to high-five Jesus, Buddha, or Kobe Bryant. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, roll the clip above and see what happens when this kid unwraps an original Blastoise.
The gift: Pokémon cards
Best part: At 0:32, when non-Blastoise kid tries to steal the show with a holographic Muk -- nice try, bud, but Professor Oak laughs at your holographic Muk

Nicole Glaz/YouTube

RIP eardrums

If you listen to the audio without watching the visuals, it sounds like this girl is watching The Conjuring for the first time. Have Tylenol nearby.
The gift: Computer
Best part: Better shaky cam than Cloverfield

Mr Amer/YouTube

Wait, what year did you want?

Pro tip, parents: New sports games always appear to come out one year early.
The gift: WWE 2K15
Best part: The upset wrestling fan appropriately turning his gift box into a miniature folding chair

Chad Clark/YouTube

Turtle win

Find me something cuter. I dare you.
The gift: Pillow Pet
Best part: Every part

Tre Johns/YouTube

Classic mix-up

Some context from the OP: "Late Christmas night my sister helped me trick my son. We had already opened all our presents that morning, so this was supposed to be an exchange for just my sister and her boyfriend" -- except for one last surprise.
The gift: Xbox One
Best part: At 0:17, that initial gasp, followed by genuine confusion and chaos

popolats/YouTube

BOOKS FOR CHRISTMAS!?!?!?!

We've all been there. Fortunately, this little boy's parents didn't give up that easily.
The gift: Not toys
Best part: The Wii staring up at him like, Sorry, bud. No promises, but I'm gonna try my best not to let you down.

Now That's Funny!/YouTube

The most sacred pieces of paper in the whole world

Everybody deserves to be this happy at least once.
The gift: One Direction tickets
Best part: Imagining her reaction at the actual show

Brittney Colőn/YouTube

New best friend

This guy loves his present so much he needs to smoke a celebratory blunt. 
The gift: What has to be one of the greatest dogs in the history of dogs
Best part: Honestly, one of the greatest dogs in the history of dogs

Steve Harvey/YouTube

Scariest Christmas ever

What's freakier than Krampus, Perchta, and Mike Pence combined? Elf on the Shelf. Fuck Elf on the Shelf.
The gift: Crazy demon elf
Best (or scariest) part: That the one kid is wearing an elf, that the elves are everywhere

Jalani Patterson/YouTube

The YayStation

Never be ashamed to release your inner child.
The gift: PlayStation 3
Best part: This guy taking the Lord's name in vain so many times he probably makes God feel like Lois on Family Guy

Skill.Zone024/YouTube

The ultimate family gift

Wii Sports. Hardcore dancing. A relative who sounds like a South Park Canadian. This clip has everything you secretly loved about the 2000s.
The gift: Wii Sports
Best part: At 0:13, the look before the scream

raw64life/YouTube

The good ol' days

This is the Michael Jordan of Christmas reactions.
The gift: Nintendo 64
Best parts: The synchronized fist pumps, that moment when the box briefly turns into a typewriter (?), and, of course, the slow-mo

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment, and as someone who once opened the wrong version of NBA Live on Christmas, really feels for that WWE kid. Find him on Twitter @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How Do 'Pokémon Sun' and 'Moon' Stack Up to 'Pokémon Go'?
Level Up

related

READ MORE
First 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer Teases a Classic Team-Up

related

READ MORE
Carrie Fisher Was Princess Leia in 'Star Wars,' and So Much More

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like