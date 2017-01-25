'The New Edition Story' Has Sex, Betrayal, and a Killer Soundtrack

From pipsqueak beginnings...

We start off with the Home Again tour and one of Bobby Brown's entourage members firing a gun -- following a fight onstage where Bel Biv DeVoe sidelined Brown when his set went on way too long. Then we flash back to the founding of the band, "when we were pure." We see Ricky Bell and Mike Bivens, just little pipsqueaks, team up with future Whitney Houston ruiner Bobby Brown because he's too chicken to perform at a talent show by himself. Inside that tough guy we always knew was a scared little kid. They get their friend Ralph Tresvant to round out their crew.

We're introduced to each boy in an illustrative little scene as his name flashes across the screen, and all but one of them is given a nickname -- "Slick," "King of R&B," and "Rizz" -- but we never hear any of them called by their nicknames ever again. Did the band members (who all serve as co-producers on the project) get to pick themselves? If I get to pick one, can mine be "Devil Dog"?