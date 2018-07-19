An Actually Useful 'Better Call Saul' Timeline (And Where 'Breaking Bad' Fits In)

TV is often only as compelling as it is confounding. Westworld, Game of Thrones, Mr. Robot -- you name the prestige drama and odds are it's willfully disorienting and designed to feed the massive message-board ecosystem that thrives on decoding hidden meanings and de-shelling Easter eggs. None of which does any service for the throngs of viewers watching at face value without signing up for a virtual community of critical sleuths.
Refreshingly, AMC's Better Call Saul (which returns for its fourth season on August 6, at 9pm ET) and its parent series, Breaking Bad, are each minor epics that, necessary flashbacks notwithstanding, chart a very deliberate and mostly linear course. Still, when viewed as being part of a single, larger franchise (which they very much are), BCS and BB attract their own cult of forensic analysts looking for any clues that offer the rush of continuity, a compliment to how successfully series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have teased out anticipation for when the two shows overlap.
For a handy reference sheet to how the events of Better Call Saul fit relative to Breaking Bad, we've put together this broad, selective timeline of plot points across the two series (according to the show's real-time perspectives), starting with our introduction to Saul Goodman, aka Jimmy McGill, in the Season 1 premiere, and continuing to our most recent sighting of him as the mustachioed Gene, collapsed on the floor of the Omaha Cinnabon where he works. We'll be sure to fill in any important gaps and ambiguities as Season 4 -- and hopefully subsequent ones -- move forward. Or backward. Or sideways. Whichever.
May 13, 2002 (Better Call Saul, Season 1)
- Jimmy McGill, a public defender in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleads his best case on behalf of college-age boys who violated a dead body the previous October (happy Halloween!). On his way out of the court complex, he first meets surly parking lot attendant and future fixer Mike Ehrmantraut.
May 25, 2002
- A hare-brained scam runs Jimmy afoul of violent cartel member Tuco Salamanca, which leads to a fateful meeting with Tuco's associate, Nacho Varga, who ostensibly retains Jimmy for assistance in gang-related legal matters.
June 2002
- With funds procured from a bribe by embezzling future clients the Kettlemans, Jimmy starts his own elder-law practice -- garish billboards, corny local ads and all -- in an effort to come out from the shadow of his successful and respected older brother Chuck and the influential practice he co-founded, HHM. (Chuck, while brilliant, is housebound with a potentially psychosomatic allergy to electromagnetic fields, and Jimmy more or less tends to his outside daily needs, like bringing in the newspaper, despite their differences.) Soon, Jimmy stumbles into the realization that retirement home Sandpiper Crossing is exploiting its residents and lands his first big case.
- Mike hires Jimmy to help evade Philadelphia cops investigating the deaths of Mike's son-in-law and two corrupt cops (Mike killed the latter in a flashback as vengeance for murdering his son-in-law), and Mike helps Jimmy squirm out of the Kettlemans' mess.
- Chuck, energized by helping Jimmy with the Sandpiper case, steps outside without suffering an EMF-sensitivity attack, to both his and Jimmy's amazement.
- Jimmy and his on-again/off-again love interest and sometime colleague Kim (currently working for HHM) come to realize Chuck has deceived them by handing the Sandpiper case to HHM for a payout and assurance that Jimmy won't work on the case. The brothers have it out for the first of many occasions.
July 2002
- While Jimmy is reliving his glory days in Chicago with fellow small-time crook Marco, Marco dies of a heart attack. Upon returning home, Jimmy visits Mike and expresses regret for not pocketing the Kettlemans' stolen loot and avows to no longer be a pushover.
Summer 2002 - Fall 2003 (BCS, Season 2)
- After a night of drinking and pranking a dopey businessman, Kim and Jimmy get back together romantically. At Kim's urging, Jimmy takes a cushy job at powerhouse law firm Davis & Main.
- Jimmy dumps his trademark rusted-out Suzuki Esteem for a top-flight Mercedes sedan.
- Chuck rattles Jimmy by appearing at HHM's offices as Jimmy represents Sandpiper's plaintiffs on behalf of Davis & Main.
- Jimmy films a rogue TV ad promoting Davis & Main's elder-law services to lure in plaintiffs for the Sandpiper case and shows it to Kim. Jimmy places the ad and his boss finds out. Both of them get in trouble with their respective employers.
- Nacho hires Mike to kill Tuco; it does not go well. Tuco kicks Mike's ass and gets arrested.
- Kim, still working for HHM, is introduced to Kevin and Page from Mesa Verde Bank, which is hoping to expand their regional operations. Chuck tells Kim that Jimmy siphoned their dad's earnings as a kid, leading to his early death.
- Hector Salamanca, Tuco's uncle and key cartel henchman, introduces himself to Mike at the local diner and encourages him to change his tune with police about Tuco's assault. Leonel and Marco, the terrifying twin brothers later seen in Breaking Bad, threaten Mike's granddaughter's life, leading to a sit-down and settlement with Hector.
- The Schweikart & Cokley law offices, impressed with Kim's Sandpiper defense, sets out to poach her from HHM. Meanwhile, Jimmy does everything he can think of to force Davis & Main to fire him and sells Kim on the idea of branching out with their own office housing both of their individual practices.
- Chuck steals Mesa Verde out from under Kim. Jimmy, in turn, steals Chuck's Mesa files and corrupts them with tiny errors, which leads to his humiliation in court and Kim winning Mesa back.
- Chuck, convinced Jimmy falsified the Mesa files, heads to the copy shop Jimmy made the bogus paperwork at, has an EMF attack while confronting the night-shift worker and lands in the hospital. After going home, he tricks Jimmy into confessing to his crime on tape.
- After stalking Hector for days, an enigmatic figure (read: Gus Fring) wards Mike off from assassinating him.
Winter 2003 (BCS, Season 3)
- Jimmy hires Francesca as Wexler McGill's receptionist. She would remain his receptionist up through the end of Saul Goodman's story in Breaking Bad.
- While helping Mike stake out the mystery man who stopped him from killing Hector, Jimmy has his first encounter with Gus at Los Pollos Hermanos. Mike and Gus meet, and Gus urges Mike to continue harassing Hector. (Victor, Gus's loyal soldier up through his death in Breaking Bad, also appears.)
- Jimmy and Kim discover Chuck has a tape of Jimmy confessing to fudging the Mesa Verde documents. Jimmy breaks into Chuck's house in a rage and gets arrested.
- Hector and crew confront Gus at Los Pollos Hermanos, essentially brewing a war. Gus officially hires Mike. Meanwhile, Jimmy confesses to his crime, risking disbarment, but also has Mike spy on Chuck so they have evidence of his delusional state. Said evidence includes a foreshadowing photo of Chuck's lantern on top of the Financial Times.
- At his disbarment hearing, Jimmy has Chuck's ex-wife Rebecca show up and plants an active cell phone on Chuck so that he'll lose his cool and demonstrate that he's vengeful and his illness is psychosomatic. (It is devastating.)
- Jimmy gets suspended for a year, resorts to directing local commercials to cover Wexler McGill's overhead -- under the name Saul Goodman.
- Gus and Lydia from Madrigal visit the laundromat that will eventually double as Walter White's meth lab in Breaking Bad, while Hector insists he wants Nacho's father's business as a front for the Salamancas' operation. (Good thing Nacho realizes Hector will seize up and die without his meds.)
- Jimmy pulls a ploy to get Chuck and HHM booted from their malpractice insurance. (It works.)
March 4, 2003
- Kim gives Howard Hamlin, one of HHM's partners, a check covering her law-school loans so they're officially disentangled.
Spring 2003
- Chuck, after a therapy session, goes grocery shopping without completely breaking down.
- Jimmy, desperate for money, sets about pitting the Sandpiper plaintiffs against Mrs. Landry, who's holding out for a bigger settlement. (It doesn't work.)
- Gus hooks Mike up with Lydia, who employs him on the books with Madrigal. The cartel boss, Don Eladio, orders Hector to more or less run his business through Gus.
- Howard compels Chuck to retire, but Chuck sues HHM for breach of contract.
April/May 2003
- Kim stretches herself too thin, gets in a bad car accident, and takes time off to rediscover herself and watch lots of bad movies.
- Howard buys him Chuck out from his own pocket.
- Jimmy outs himself as a con man to the Sandpiper ladies, ensuring he won't see his share of the settlement any time soon, and Wexler McGill office closes.
- Thanks to Nacho's amateur chemistry, Hector finally has a stroke during a meeting with Gus.
- Chuck disavows Jimmy, unravels, and tears his entire house apart, essentially killing himself by kicking over the gas lantern sitting on the Financial Times and setting the house ablaze.
2008 (Breaking Bad, Season 1)
- Chemistry teacher Walter White learns he has cancer, and after a chance encounter with former student-turned-junkie Jesse Pinkman, he begins making and distributing meth to leave money behind for his family.
2009 (BB, Season 4)
- Walter White conspires with Hector Salamanca to literally blow Gus Fring to bits.
2009 (BB, Season 5)
- Saul uses a mysterious connection named Ed to disappear him (Walter also takes advantage of Ed's services) under a new identity. "If I'm lucky, a month from now, best-case scenario, I'm managing a Cinnabon in Omaha," Saul memorably imparts.
- Walter White emerges from isolation, mows down his remaining ties to criminality, frees Jesse, ensures his family will be solvent, and dies in his old laundromat meth lab.
2057 (BCS, Seasons 1-3)
- Several black-and-white flashbacks illustrate that Saul’s hunch about Cinnabon not only came true, but endured. More than one shot of a state seal acknowledging Omaha’s incorporation in 1857 and the occasion of its 200th anniversary indicate nearly 50 years had passed since Saul/Jimmy was jolted from New Mexcio and became Gene. (Before you scoff, bear in mind that BCS/BB's creators seem far less concerned with linear exactitude than scavenging viewers, and then consider the curious colorlessness and anachronisms of those flash forwards.) Last we saw of Gene in Season 3's premiere, he lay in a heap on that Cinnabon floor after allowing the slightest glimpse of his old persona to surface.
Better Call Saul returns to AMC Monday, August 6 at 9pm EST.
