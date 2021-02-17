Entertainment Everything We Know About the 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 How will the final season connect with 'Breaking Bad'?

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures

When the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul debuted on AMC back in 2015, it was unclear what type of show we'd be watching. Saul Goodman, the scheming lawyer character played by Bob Odenkirk, had his serious moments on Breaking Bad, but he was also a source of comic relief in a series that trafficked in white-knuckle suspense, particularly in its final seasons. Would his new show be a goofy comedy or another careful study in sustained tension? After five seasons, we know the answer: Better Call Saul is its own thrilling, expectation-defying beast. While the series has countless connections to the trials and tribulations of Walter White, co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould also turned Jimmy McGill into a complicated protagonist who stands on his own, and the final season should give the writers plenty of opportunities to tie up loose ends and ratchet up the excitement. Here's everything we know about Season 6 of Better Call Saul so far.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures

Will there be a Better Call Saul Season 6? Yes. Better Call Saul was renewed for a sixth and final season in January 2020, right before the fifth season premiered on AMC. Given the critical acclaim and awards attention the show generates, the decision wasn't surprising. "From Day 1 of Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill—now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true," showrunner Peter Gould said in a statement at the time. "We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible."

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures

When will Better Call Saul Season 6 premiere? Better Call Saul fans are used to a little waiting. After the fourth season aired in 2018, 2019 passed without a new season, and the wait for the next season could be even longer. The ongoing pandemic, which has upended Hollywood production schedules, disrupted the plans to shoot the final season. But in February 2021, Bob Odenkirk delivered some good news: The show will resume shooting in March. "I can't wait for the fireworks, really," Odenkirk told Deadline. "Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years, and [Gilligan and Gould] build up. There's certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense." When can we expect to see those fireworks? That's unclear at this point. A premiere towards the end of 2021 could be a possibility. But a 2022 release date is also possible. We'll have to sweat it out and wait for AMC to announce a premiere date.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures

How many episodes will there be in Better Call Saul Season 6? While Better Call Saul seasons typically consist of 10 episodes, the last season will have 13 episodes to wrap up the story. (That will bring Better Call Saul to 63 total episodes; Breaking Bad had 62 episodes plus the spin-off film El Camino.) The final season of Breaking Bad had 16 episodes and was split up into two parts, which aired in different years, but it seems likely that Better Call Saul's last season will not be cut in half. "AMC is really our lodestone here," said Gould in an August 2020 Hollywood Reporter interview, when asked about the possibility of splitting the season. "I mean, my preference is to have the episodes run one right after the other, but AMC knows what's right for them, too. And if they feel that they want to break it up a different way, that's something that's worth discussing. But I think there is a power to just having one episode after another."

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures

Which cast members are returning? Obviously, Bob Odenkirk will be returning for the last season to play Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman. Breaking Bad fan favorite Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) will also be back, along with Rhea Seehorn's increasingly compromised attorney Kim Wexler. Expect to see more of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), too. Here's the tougher question: How many more major Breaking Bad characters will drop back into the story? Dean Norris's DEA agent Hank Schrader and his partner Steve Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) popped up in Season 5, and the show has weaved in plenty of other high- and low-impact Breaking Bad characters (e.g., Tuco, Huell, Gale, Krazy-8) over its run, so expect at least a few more in the final season. But who? Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons), Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter), Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), and Badger (Matt Jones) all appeared in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, but would make less sense for cameos in Better Call Saul. Other big Breaking Bad characters that might feel gratuitous, although certainly fun, to see on BCS: Skyler White (Anna Gunn), Walter White Jr. (RJ Mitte), and Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt). What about Tortuga (Danny Trejo)? Why not?! [Fun fact: Mike Erhmantraut and dearly departed actor Robert Forster's "disappearer" Ed Galbraith are the only two characters who have appeared in Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad and El Camino so far.] But given that Better Call Saul Season 6 naturally sets up Breaking Bad Season 1—or maybe even more accurately, BB Season 2, since Saul Goodman is introduced in the second season's eighth episode—would it be that strange to see Bryan Cranston's Walter White and/or Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman return for at least one scene? In past interviews, Paul has indicated that he'd be down, and so has Cranston. "I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it," said Cranston when asked about it during an interview in August 2020. "I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know." Gilligan and company kept a relatively tight lid on Cranston's cameo in El Camino, the Pinkman-centric Breaking Bad sequel movie they made for Netflix, so don't expect too many leaks teasing possible returns in the next few months.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures

What will Better Call Saul Season 6 be about? Unlike most other TV shows, Better Call Saul always had a relatively fixed destination and a tragic structure to build around. Because it's a prequel set prior to the events depicted in Breaking Bad, the show was always going to focus on Jimmy McGill's gradual transformation into Saul Goodman, with all the moral slippage that implies. But the black-and-white flash-forward scenes the show uses have also hinted at the possibility of extending even further past the Breaking Bad timeline, so the ending is not exactly set in stone. "I think by the time you finish watching Better Call Saul, you're going to see Breaking Bad in a very different light," said Gould in a 2020 interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "I think we're going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn't know. We're going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn't know. And we're going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light. I think we started this 2007, so that's 13 years of work that's distilled, that all has to fit together. Hopefully like a perfect jigsaw puzzle." More specifically, the final 13 episodes will need to resolve the Season 5 cliffhanger involving vicious Lalo Salamanca, who'll now be looking to exact vengeance (on Nacho? on Gus Fring?) after surviving the assassination attempt. The storyline with Howard and the Sandpiper case should come to a conclusion. And no doubt, we'll learn the fates of many of the other characters that don't appear or even merit mentions in Breaking Bad, most notably that of Kim Wexler. While it certainly seems likely, given where her storyline left off at the end of Season 5, with her increasingly in the know about and involved in Jimmy's nefarious activities, that things will end badly for Kim, but who knows? Maybe she just winds up in witness protection.

