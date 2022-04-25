Pamela Adlon Breaks Down the Delicious Food from 'Better Things'

Early on weekend mornings, when her house is still quiet, Pamela Adlon goes to her bookshelf, grabs a beloved cookbook or two, and sits down to read. The star of Better Things, which is ending its five-season FX run on April 25, Adlon is an avid home cook and a believer in the transformative power of a good recipe.

Her current favorite cookbook “was written by women from a ghetto in Germany,” she says. “I’m very into shtetl cookery right now, for some reason.” Anyone who’s watched this season of Better Things shouldn’t be all that surprised, given the delicious-looking borscht she cooked up in Episode 5.

Hearty and homey, Adlon’s on-screen borscht is emblematic of much of the food coming from the Better Things kitchen. It’s birthed handmade Easter cakes and sought-after chili, Yorkshire puddings and craftily created peppermint ice cream. It’s also spawned legions of fans who not only love Adlon and Better Things, but also the emotions the show’s food evokes.

Thrillist talked to Adlon about food, sentiment, and why she thinks Better Things’ heart lies smack in the middle of Sam’s kitchen.

Thrillist: Why was it so important to you to include food in the show? And not just food, but the act of cooking it, of eating it, of sharing it, and beyond.

Pamela Adlon: It's a natural part of the way I mother. Really, the turning point was when I made the lasagna with Duke in Season 2. [In real life] I had started making lasagna from scratch with fresh pasta sheets and I was learning about bechamel sauce and all the different kinds of lasagnas, like meat versus no meat. I also learned to make it starting in the morning, and that it was a daylong process. I wanted to show the process, and I knew that I wanted to do the scene with Olivia [Edward, who plays Duke]. Mikey [Madison, who plays Max] comes in the room and we say all this crazy shit but we're still making the food. So, after we shot the scene, I just said, "I'm going to make the lasagna. Just shoot me making the lasagna."

A really fun fact is that one of my camera operators—Forrest Stangel, who's been with me since the beginning—was a food photographer for Food Network. And so I had this bonus of Forrest being able to make shots that I love. It was kind of like this perfect lightning-in-a-bottle moment. It was the making of the lasagna and then intercutting it with Arnold Hall [Rade Serbedzija] conducting, and we were off to the races.I never wanted the food to look placed. I always wanted it to look like it had been cooked. I want to see steam coming off everything, and I want the pots to be alive. I need water to come out of the sink. I need the light to go on in the fridge. The only thing that's not real, cooking-wise, on set is that the oven doesn't ignite, but we're able to use everything else.

You use the show's kitchen so innately, like you know where everything is and you're not fumbling around trying to figure out where they put the forks. How did you learn that?

I did have some moments in that kitchen where I'm opening drawers and there's just nothing or I'd discover that everybody put their [script] in one drawer.

It was kind of a leap from Season 2 to 3 when we built the house and the set, where I said, "Don't have anything that isn't alive," whether it's in the cabinet or on the counter. For example, I love vintage glass and stuff like that, but they would get these beautiful vintage glass salt and pepper shakers that were 40 years old and from a storage unit. You wouldn't want to use that salt in something you're going to eat or put on your food. I just wanted to have good wine, good olive oil, good balsamic and all of the supplies, so much so that at the end of this season when we wrapped the whole show, the crew got to take home all this beautiful pantry food and condiments.