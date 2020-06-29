Watch the Stunning Trailer for Beyoncé's New Visual Album that's Heading to Disney+

The best thing to come out of last year's remake of The Lion King was not the hyper-realistic animation or even the movie itself. Rather, it was Beyoncé's accompanying album. Not the soundtrack, which features the Elton John and Tim Rice songs from everyone's childhood, but The Lion King: The Gift, a complementary collection of songs curated by the superstar, who also voiced Nala.

Now, Beyoncé is releasing her latest visual album -- always an occasion to celebrate -- and it's based on The Gift. Black Is King will drop on Disney+ on July 31, and, according to a press release, it "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King."

The trailer opens with Beyoncé herself saying, "a journey is a gift," before the voice of a young man emerges. The visuals, as you might expect, are stunning, and allude to African and Black American traditions. As for what songs will be featured, Disney revealed that there are videos for "Mood 4 Eva," "My Power," and "Brown Skin Girl," which features Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy.