Beyoncé Revealed She's Having Twins with a Wild Instagram

Some days the world feels cruel, merciless, and unforgiving. But some days, there are small moments of transcendent joy, like a ray of sunshine hitting your face or the train appearing just as you arrive at the station. Or you read on the internet that Beyoncé is pregnant. With twins. Today is one of those days.

This afternoon, the 35-year-old singer announced via her Instagram that she and her husband, Jay Z, will be adding two additional children to their family. "We would like to share our love and happiness," she wrote. "We have been blessed 2 times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by 2, and we thank you for your well wishes. -- The Carters." Behold the image she shared on her Instagram below.