With One Bare Leg, a New Angelina Jolie Was Born

If you asked someone to name an iconic Angelia Jolie Oscar dress, you would probably get one of two answers. Though Jolie’s been to the Oscars numerous times—starting when she was a child and attending with her nominated father Jon Voight in 1986—there is a pair of ensembles that has permeated the pop cultural landscape in a way none of her other looks have. The first was in 2000, when she was nominated and won for her performance in Girl, Interrupted. Jolie showed up in a skintight black gown designed by Marc Bouwer, covering every inch of her body in fabric but still leaving little to the imagination. Her hair was dyed nearly black and elongated with extensions. Most people compared her to Morticia Addams. Elvira could also work as a description.

Years later there’s Jolie’s other most famous Oscar look. In 2000, Jolie looked malleable, her body gliding across the carpet and, notoriously, into the arms of her brother. She looked like she could wilt if she wanted to, dissolve into liquid. Not so in 2012. Jolie arrived in Atelier Versace, almost as if she had been cast into stone. She was the epitome of statuesque. Her head was erect, her arms toned, and, of course, her right leg jutted out stiffly from a thigh-high slit. That leg became an immediate meme, affixed onto all sorts of images, including the Statue of Liberty.

If Jolie in 2000 was all spontaneity, declaring to many people’s shock how “in love” she was with her brother, Jolie in 2012 was practiced. No longer was she the goth girl talking about wearing vials of Billy Bob Thornton’s blood around her neck. She was a director, activist, and mother to children, both biological and adopted, with Brad Pitt, the other biggest movie star alive. They were the king and queen of this place. And she looked regal, almost waxy, like she should be in a museum.

Arguably no star has changed more radically during her time in the public eye than Angelina Jolie. When she first became famous in the late 1990s, she was known for her unpredictability. She married Jonny Lee Miller in 1996 in rubber pants and a T-shirt with his name written on it in blood. A 1999 Rolling Stone profile opens with her showing off her tattoos and discussing her bisexuality. She was, yes, the daughter of a very famous actor, but she was also dangerous in a way few ingenues were.

Her role in Girl, Interrupted capitalized on this. With blonde hair, she is seductive as the sociopathic rebel Winona Ryder’s protagonist meets in a psychiatric hospital in 1967. Despite a cast filled with some of the most fascinating actresses of her generation, as Lisa, Jolie is the most captivating person on-screen, mean and teasing, yet someone to whom you can’t help but be drawn.

Lisa was also the type of person the public assumed Angelina Jolie was at the time: uninhibited, maybe a little unstable. And Angelina Jolie did nothing to dissuade people of that notion. On the red carpet, when Tyra Banks asked her how she “transformed herself” for the part, she said, “all those deep dark secrets. I went into a scary place and stayed there for a while.” Which brings us to her Morticia Addams look. She looked like a harbinger of evil, not glory. One paper deemed the outfit “weird but memorable”; another called her a “fashion victim.”