Madeline Martha Mackenzie

Played by: Reese Witherspoon

Who she would kill: Anyone who gets in her way

Why she would do it: "Exactly how psychotic do you think I am?" asked Madeline in last night's episode. She was talking to her husband, the bearded tech-dad played by Adam Scott, but the question hangs over the whole show, and is the secret ingredient in Witherspoon's gourmet cupcake of a performance. By channeling her inner Tracy Flick, the Oscar-winning actress finds humor, pathos, and rage in even the most low-stakes problems of the show's privileged backdrop. You feel for her when her older daughter decides to move out of the house. You gasp when she kisses the Avenue Q director. You seethe along with her when the mayor of Monterey keeps saying "puppets fuck." And, if she's the one who decides to kill someone in the show's final episode -- last night she threatened to go for her ex-husband's new wife's throat -- you'll probably cheer along with her.