Here's Why 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Could Totally Happen

The finale of HBO’s hit limited series Big Little Lies shocked and satisfied. After holding back the who, what, where, when, and why surrounding Monterey's biggest murder, all was revealed. But the ending also left us wondering: will there be a second season? The final beat of the series, a major change from author Liane Moriarty's original 2014 novel, suggests the possibility.
Showrunner David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) has said many times that this is a one-time series just as the book is a stand-alone story. Director Jean-Marc Vallee insists there’s no way Season 2 is going to happen. Still, the actresses who made Big Little Lies shine aren't shutting the idea down.
"There’s certainly nothing [about Season 2] now, nothing that’s solid or anything," Kidman told TVLine in a post-finale interview. "There are so many moving parts to this series that would be impossible not to have again … I think if there was something compelling and extraordinary that they could come up with, then would we want to go and embody these women again? That would be a beautiful prospect."
Beautifully mysterious, maybe. While Kidman says the series' future is uncertain, Big Little Lies Season 1 introduces a whole new theoretical plot into the mix that could be paid off.
The finale, titled "You Get What You Need," reveals that the abusive Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) was the victim -- no surprise there -- but that Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) was the one who pushed him to his death after spotting the hot-headed husband attacking Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Renata (Laura Dern). The five ladies decide to tell the police it was an accident.
This is a stark difference than how the book plays out. In Moriarty's original story, Bonnie actually confesses to the police and is sentenced to community service. The book very clearly closes any loose plotlines and gives all of the women satisfying endings. Not the case in television's Big Little Lies.
The last scene in "You Get What You Need" finds the show’s five main characters playing with their kids on the beach. In one picturesque moment, the women stand aligned, bonded to protect Bonnie’s secret, and fortified by actual friendship. But then, we see the women from afar through binocular lens, presumably from the detective who isn’t buying the lies the women are telling the police. She sees them having a fun day in the sun. We see a Season 2 plot thread.
With the murder investigation still up in the air in the television series, there’s material for another season to explore if the women’s biggest lie would begin to unravel. And let's not forget that Ed (Adam Scott) never finds out that Madeline cheated on him, or how Chloe, Madeline's precocious daughter, grew to have such an ear for soul music. Really, we need Big Little Lies Season 2 if only to top Season 1's stellar soundtrack.
Luckily there's a committed player in the mix: Witherspoon, who spearheaded Big Little Lies by buying the rights and producing the TV adaptation.
"One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is is there going to be a Season 2," Witherspoon told InStyle. "We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."
