The 50 Most Outrageous Celebrity Feuds of the 2010s

Taylor Swift vs. Kimye, Part I (2009-2010)
Of all the feuders of the 2010s, no one feuded more virally than Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their related delegates and acolytes. It makes sense that Tay and Ye star in the defining feud of the decade, even though it started in September 2009 when West stormed the stage after Swift won Video of the Year at the VMAs and told her, to her face, that Beyoncé's video for "Single Ladies" was better. Kanye soon apologized for pulling a Kanye in a tearful interview with Jay Leno (wow, Jay Leno -- remember him?), but the feud merely lay dormant. It bubbled up again in 2010 with the release of Swift's follow-up album. To be continued…
Nicolette Sheridan vs. Marc Cherry (2010- )
The star of Desperate Housewives claims that her sultry character Edie Britt was killed off in 2008 because she complained that Cherry physically assaulted her on the set of the hit show. In 2010 she filed suit against him, ABC, and producer Touchstone pictures which led to a trial where Cherry claims she was a bad employee, feuded on set with costar Teri Hatcher, and that her other costars were "relieved" she was killed off. That ended in a mistrial and another trial in 2017 ended with the judge dismissing the suit. However, as of 2018 Sheridan appealed the suit and is still waiting for it to be settled. Someone knows how to hold a grudge.
Evan Lysacek vs. Johnny Weir (2010)
When Weir wasn't selected for the 2010 Stars on Ice tour, he claimed it's because he didn't fit the show's family friendly image. Rival Lysacek told a newspaper that Johnny wasn't good enough for the tour. Weir responded by calling Lysacek a "slore" (you know, the combination of "slut" and "whore" that all figure skaters are known for being) on Wendy Williams's radio show and told People, "We're at war. My claws are out." Lysacek eventually apologized and ended their spat, but Weir is now on NBC dressed for the Hunger Games and Lysacek is who knows where. Seems like there is a clear winner.
Avril Lavigne vs. Lindsay Lohan (2010)
Just this headline might be enough to put you in a time machine to an era when these two young women had promising careers ahead of them. Apparently Lohan snubbed Lavigne at a concert and then, a few days later, approached Lavigne's table at the Chateau Marmont to say hi. Lavigne responded, "Get the hell out of my face, you are fake, you are a loser. I don't like false people." Lohan stormed off and tried to get security at the Chateau, where she lived at the time, to throw Avril out of the hotel. They refused because imagine how many times Lindsay tried to get people thrown out of the Chateau? If this wasn't the essence of 2010 already, Brody Jenner was at Lavigne's table. God, I feel old.
Drake vs. Pusha T (2011-2018)
It seems like Drake got pulled into a long-standing feud between his Cash Money Records cohort Lil Wayne and Pusha T when Pusha dissed Drake on his track "Don't Fuck with Me," singing "Rappers on they sophomores / Actin' like they boss lords," which doesn't seem like that much of a diss unless you get all into the complicated backstory. Over the years the two were always referencing each other in their songs and things even got so petty that Drake posted an invoice he sent Pusha for promoting his music through their feud. In 2018, after several diss tracks back and forth, Pusha released "The Story of Adidon" many consider the most blistering diss track of all time. On it he accuses Drake of using ghostwriters and fathering a secret love child with an adult film actress. Even worse, the art for the single was of Drake in blackface, a photo he had to apologize for and contextualize. Apparently music mogul J. Prince then stepped in, called them both, and told them to knock it off. Things have been quiet since, but this is one feud that is one track away from igniting all over again.
Ryan Murphy vs. Kings of Leon (2011)
Murphy asked to use the band's song "Use Somebody" on an episode of Glee and the rockers turned him down. He then told The Hollywood Reporter, "Fuck you, Kings of Leon," and insisted they were missing the bigger point of being on the show. KOL drummer Nathan Followill tweeted at the openly gay Murphy, "See a therapist, get a manicure, buy a new bra." Murphy claimed the tweet was homophobic which, well, he's not entirely wrong. Things got so heated that spiritual leader Gwyneth Paltrow, friends to both parties, had to intervene to call a truce and get apologies going on all sides.
Madonna vs. Lady Gaga (2011- )
Madonna didn't mind the frequent comparisons between her and the upstart singer but got upset when she thought Gaga's "Born This Way" ripped off her classic "Express Yourself." She told an interviewer, "I thought this was a wonderful way to redo my song," before she issued the "reductive" heard round the (gay) world. Gaga called the comparison "moronic" and explained the chord progression in both songs had been around for 50 years. Madonna then performed a mashup of the two tunes every night on her 2012 tour. Madonna revisited the feud in 2015 repeating her allegation that Gaga ripped her off. Gaga then told Page Six Madonna was a huge influence but, and it's a big but, "I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different." Since then it's been Gaga stoking the fires, telling Attitude magazine she was hoping to become good enough that she would one day piss off Madonna. Mission accomplished, and that gave Madge stans enough fuel to keep hating Mother Monster to this day.
Dan Harmon vs. Chevy Chase (2012-2013)
Both the veteran comic and the creator of Community were thought to be volatile and hard to work with but things came to a boil on the last day of filming the show's third season. Apparently Chase walked off set without filming his final scene because Harmon had not finished the script for the scene. At the wrap party later, Harmon gave a "fuck you, Chevy Chase" speech in front of the actor, his wife, and their daughter, and egged on the crew to scream "fuck you" at Chase as well. Chase retaliated by leaving an expletive-laden voicemail on Harmon's phone, which Harmon then shared with the public. You would think their beef would have died when Harmon was fired from the show's fourth season and Chase quit the program halfway through the same season. But in 2013, once Harmon was rehired, he still called Chase a "befuddled old man" among other insults. Some feuds don't end easily.
Omarosa Manigault-Newman vs. Bethenny Frankel (2012)
The legendary reality TV villain Omarosa turned up to the Real Housewife's ill-fated talk show upset. Apparently when Bethenny was guest-hosting The View she said that, unlike Omarosa, she has a "real career." After a heated back and forth, Omarosa called Bethenny "mediocre." The women then engaged in a back-and-forth that wouldn't have been out of place on one of the reality shows they both came from. Bethenny told Omarosa she didn't have a brand and Omarosa seemed to say she didn't think that Bethenny's show would be on in a year. Turns out Omarosa was right, so does that mean she got the last laugh?
Chris Brown vs. Drake (2012-2018)
The former friends and collaborators supposedly fell out over Brown's ex, Rihanna. After some tense words on Twitter, the two got into a physical altercation at WIP nightclub in New York. Brown posted a picture on Instagram of a slice on the chin, which he supposedly received when Drake threw a bottle at him. The next year Drake said in interviews that he's better than Brown and, "I don't want my name to be synonymous with that guy's name." In 2014 they squashed the beef, recorded together again, and made a sketch together for the ESPYs. In 2016, Brown broke up with girlfriend Karrueche Tran and accused her of going out with Drake secretly. As rumors swirled that Drake and Rihanna were together and he confessed his love for her at the VMAs, Brown posed for a picture with Drake's long-time rival Meek Mill and called Drake a "fake" on social media. But something must have changed because Drake brought Brown out on stage in late 2018 and the two seem to be close friends again. They even refollowed each other on Instagram which, in modern terms, pretty much means they're in love.
Nicki Minaj vs. Mariah Carey (2012)
In 2012 a then flagging American Idol decided to rejigger their judging panel and hired Keith Urban, Minaj, and Carey. From the jump the two women didn't like each other. Apparently Mimi thought Nicki couldn't sing and didn't think she should be judging people. What concluded was an entire season of petty skirmishes and eye rolling, particularly from Minaj at Carey. At one point it got so bad Minaj threatened to shoot Carey. The next year, neither were asked back but it doesn't mean all is forgiven. When appearing on Watch What Happens Live in 2016 Andy Cohen asked if Carey could say three nice things about Minaj. "I don't know," she retorted. "Can you?"
Azealia Banks vs. The World (2012-Eternity)
What she lacks in Twitter feud depth, the "212" rapper makes up for in the sheer number of people she has beefed with online. Over the decade she has locked horns with or set her sights on Beyoncé, Cardi B, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Lana Del Ray, Iggy Azalea (no relation), Erykah Badu, Perez Hilton, the Stone Roses, Lil Kim, Rita Ora, Zayn Malik, Lily Allen, Angel Haze, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. However, if there is one of her feuds to remember from the decade, it's the time when she went to the home of Grimes and Elon Musk in LA to work on music only to be ignored for the whole weekend while she wandered around the mansion. She told the public that Musk tripped on acid, wanted to have a threeway with her and Grimes, got hair plugs, was scrounging for investors for Tesla, and is a "beta male." With Banks you never know how much you can believe, but with that story, we should choose to believe the entire bonkers thing.
Gawker vs. Peter Thiel (& Hulk Hogan) (2012-2018)
It actually started back in 2007 when the gossip website wrote an article about the Facebook billionaire called "Peter Thiel Is Totally Gay, People." Harboring a grudge against them, Theil spent years looking for people to sue the site. He finally found a good one in Hulk Hogan, who sued Gawker for posting a tape of him having sex with his then best friend's wife (filmed, of course, by that best friend). After a lengthy trial in Florida, Hogan was awarded $140 million in damages. It was shortly after revealed that Thiel was the one bankrolling the whole lawsuit. Faced with the huge judgement, Gawker went into bankruptcy and had to sell all of its media properties. Yes, these days billionaires can totally shutter news outlets that they don't like. Hurray for freedom of the press!
Don Lemon vs. Jonah Hill (2012)
The CNN host said on Twitter, where all good feuds start, that he said hi to Hill in a hotel and that Hill thought he was a bellman and was very rude. "I said hi what do you want me to do, move in with you?" Hill responded, likening him to a 12-year-old girl. This went back and forth a few more times and Lemon addressed the kerfuffle on CNN before it all fizzled out. I bet he won't try to say hi again, though.
Elton John vs. Madonna (2012-2016)
These two gay icons have been throwing shade at each other for years, but the biggest dust-up happened in 2012 when they were both nominated for the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes. When Carson Daly asked John on the red carpet if Madonna might win he said, "no fucking chance." When she did take the trophy, his husband David Furnish posted on Facebook from the ceremony. "Madonna. Best song???? F**k off!!!... Madonna winning best original song truly shows how these awards have nothing to do with merit." When asked about it backstage, Madonna said, "I hope he speaks to me for the next couple of years. He's known to get mad at me…He'll win another award. I don't feel bad." Later that year, in an interview, John took several swipes at the Material Girl including saying she looked like, "a fucking fairground stripper." In 2016 on The Graham Norton Show he said that they were both in the same restaurant in the south of France and he sent over a note apologizing and they talked. Yes, making up over an expensive meal in the south of France. So relatable.
Martha Stewart vs. Gwyneth Paltrow (2013- )
This is what it sounds like, when WASPs fight. Martha kicked it off in 2013 when TMZ asked her what she thought of Gwynnie as a "lifestyle coach." "Oh, for heaven's sake, you have to live to be a coach," Stewart sniffed at the GOOP upstart. Things got really bad in 2014 when Stewart titled a recipe for pie in her magazine "conscious coupling" just shortly after Paltrow announced her "conscious uncoupling" for her husband. GOOP retaliated by sending out a recipe for "Jailbird Cake" in its next newsletter. The same year, Paltrow recruited her new CEO from Stewart's company and told US Weekly that she loves the feud and that Stewart "sees us as competition." Even now Martha can't help but throw subtle shade. The thing about this fight is that everyone comes out a winner.
Brandi Glanville vs. Joanna Krupa (2013-2017)
This one is for Real Housewives fans. When appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Glanville was asked to clarify rumors that Krupa, then on Real Housewives of Miami had an affair with Mohammad Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella and ex-husband of Glanville's Real Housewife of Beverly Hills co-star Yolanda Hadid. She says that the rumors are true. During the episode, Krupa tweeted that Glanville was lying and added, "No wonder her husband left her." When host Andy Cohen read Brandi that tweet, she responded by saying that Hadid even told her that Krupa's, and I quote, "pussy smells." This lead to a four-year legal battle for defamation of character, which eventually settled out of court. Brandi was forced to make a public apology. I just can't believe that someone was sued over saying another woman had a "smelly pussy" and it is not something that we talk about every single day.
Kanye West vs. Jimmy Kimmel (2013)
Remember when Kanye did that crazy interview with BBC Radio? Yes, it's hard to remember exactly which crazy Yeezy interview we're talking about. It was this one. Kimmel did a parody of it on his show and two days later, when some assistant finally showed it to Ye, he went bonkers on Twitter. In all caps, he accused Kimmel of having an ugly face, not getting enough "good pussy," and fucking Ben Affleck. He even said Kimmel's ex Sarah Silverman is funnier than he is. (Even Kimmel agreed with that.) They both got over it, and West appeared on Kimmel's show in 2018, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian even read the "mean tweets" as part of a package for Kimmel's 50th birthday.
Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry (2014-2019)
It may have started earlier, when Katy started getting close to John Mayer, her former friend Taylor's ex, but it really started in 2014 when Taylor released the blind item disguised as a song, "Bad Blood." She told Rolling Stone that the song was about "another female pop star" that tried to sabotage her arena tour. Turns out the crime Katy was guilty of was trying to hire some back up dancers that Taylor was using on her tour for her own tour. After a bunch of petty trolling back and forth, in 2016 Perry named her latest perfume "Mad Love," a reference to the lyrics of "Bad Blood."
In 2017 when Perry was promoting her new album Witness on Carpool Karaoke she explained the start of the feud to James Corden and said that Taylor started it, "and she needs to finish it." When Perry released Witness at midnight on June 10th, Swift made her entire back catalogue of music available on Spotify at the exact same moment after a years-long battle with the streaming service. Swift pulled a similar stunt that August, releasing the lyric video for her song "Look What You Made Me Do" on the same day that Perry released the video for her diss track "Swish Swish," which featured Nicki Minaj, another artist Swift had beef with.
By 2018 things were on the mend though. Perry, never one for subtlety, mailed Swift an actual olive branch and a letter of apology, which Swift posted on social media. Swift then sent Perry a plate of cookies on a plate that said, "Peace at last." Perry, doing her duty as a global citizen in the internet age, posted them on Instagram. While that is considered the end of the feud, it was cemented this year when Perry appeared in Swift's video for her song "You Need to Calm Down." While things are calm now, we are going to miss the grand scale cattiness that this brought us for so many years.
Solange vs. Jay Z (2014)
She beat the shit out of him in an elevator and we all watched! We're still not sure what it was all about (rumors that Jay was unfaithful to Solange's sister?), but the footage deserves another spin.
Justin Bieber vs. Orlando Bloom (2015- )
This kicked off when Bloom was filmed throwing a punch at Bieber in an Ibiza restaurant in 2015. Apparently the two were in a fight over Miranda Kerr, Bloom's ex-wife and baby momma that Bieber was supposedly dating. However, around the same time Bloom was reportedly getting cozy with Bieber's ex Selena Gomez. Now that Bloom is happy with Katy Perry and Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin you would think it would be over, but Bloom skipped Bieber's wedding, leaving Perry to attend alone. Still the biggest flex in this feud was in 2016. When naked photos of Bloom surfaced the very same week that naked photos of Bieber looking much better endowed showed up coincidentally. This is a literal dick-measuring contest.
Iggy Azalea vs. Papa Johns (2015)
All Iggy wanted before the Grammys was a cheese pizza and instead she got a whole controversy. Apparently a driver for the pizza chain, which Azalea frequented, gave out her phone number and randos started texting her. When she didn't feel the restaurant took it seriously enough, she issued a string of since-deleted Tweets about the fracas. Of course she got a response from the pizza chain's Twitter account and an official apology from the corporate level. Remember, this was all going down while she was attending the Grammys (with a belly full of Papa John's which is a ticking time bomb to start with). A few days later she got revenge on Ryan Seacrest's radio show, joking about how she's now a Pizza Hut VIP.
Taylor Swift vs. Kimye, Part 2 (2015-2016)
By 2015, everything seemed healed, with West and Swift taking selfies at the Grammys and Swift presenting West with the Video Vanguard award at the VMAs. The next year it all went to shit when West spit these lyrics in his song "Famous": "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." While Kanye claims he cleared the lyric with Taylor, her rep says she wasn't made aware that he would call her a "bitch." Swift obliquely criticized West in her Grammy acceptance speech that year, which lead Kim Kardashian to defend her husband in a GQ interview in 2016. "She totally approved that. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't," Kim said. Then, to prove her point, she dropped the phone call that West made to Swift to get her approval on Snapchat. Kim added a bunch of snake emojis to the post. This lead to a major shift in the conversation about how Swift continues to make herself look like the victim. To be continued...
Drake vs. Meek Mill (2015-2018)
It all started when Drizzy's former collaborator tweeted that Drake used a ghostwriter on his verse on Mill's song "R.I.C.O." Drake responded with two diss tracks "Charged Up" and "Back to Back." Meek retaliated with "Wanna Know." The two subliminally kept dissing each other for years, but in 2018, Drake brought out Mill to perform his hit "Dreams and Nightmares" during a concert in Boston and the two publicly proclaimed the beef over.
Juliana Margulies vs. Archie Panjabi (2015- )
The star of The Good Wife and her Emmy-winning costar were at odds for years, but the reason remains mysterious. On the show their characters had a falling out at the end of season two and didn't film any scenes together until the sixth season finale, when Panjabi left the show. The feud heated up when it became clear that their last scene together was filmed separately and then spliced together. When publicly asked about the feud Margulies denied it and said the scene was filmed that way because Panjabi was busy filming her new show The Fall. Panjabi corrected her on Twitter saying the show wasn't in production then and she was in New York ready to film. Snap! Now that the show is over you would think the matter settled but when their costar Alan Cumming was asked about them reuniting for a reunion he said, "Good luck with that!" Now if we could only find out what set it off in the first place.
Ariana Grande vs. Donuts (2015)
Remember when everyone got all mad at the "Side to Side" singer when she licked a donut? I didn't get it either. Who could hate donuts, but also, who can resist licking them?
Taylor Swift vs. Nicki Minaj (2015)
This is one pile of hot steaming Twitter shit that Taylor stepped in all herself. Minaj, upset her video for "Anaconda" didn't get a nomination for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards like Swift's "Bad Blood" did, posted, "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year." In a now deleted tweet, Swift said, "@NickiMinaj I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot." Minaj responded and basically said, "What? I wasn't even talking about you." After 48 tense hours and a host of ridiculous think pieces, Swift apologized and the whole thing ended. They really bury the hatchet by performing together in the opening of that year's VMAs.
Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus (2015- )
The same night Nicki ended her feud with Taylor Swift, things kicked off with Miley Cyrus, the host of that year's VMAs. Concerning the Swift/Minaj feud, Cyrus told the New York Times Minaj was "not too kind" to Swift. When Minaj accept her award for Best Rap Video, she said during her acceptance speech, "Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press; Miley, what's good?" Miley responded by saying, "Nicki, congratu-fucking-lations." Things seemed quiet between the two until 2019 when Cyrus sings in her song "Catittude," "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," referencing the ongoing feud between Minaj and Cardi B. Nicki addressed the line on her radio show with some "not too kind" allegations about Miley. Damn, these two know how to keep a beef on simmer.
Kanye West vs. Jay Z (2016- )
Apparently things started to go sour between the Watch the Throne collaborators in 2014 when Jay and Bey didn't attend Kimye's wedding. The public got the first taste of the souring relationship in 2016 when Kanye ranted from the stage for 20 minutes about how Jay Z didn't show up to visit Kim after she was robbed in France. The following year both addressed the tension saying that they're still like brothers but that there have been some hurt feelings. Then in 2018, Jay released the song "Kill Jay Z" whose lyrics directly criticize West saying "this fuck everybody attitude ain't natural" and also pokes fun at West's endorsement of Donald Trump. Looks like plans for Watch the Throne 2 are indefinitely on hold.
The Beyhive vs. Rachel Roy (2016)
The same night that Beyoncé stunned the world with her surprise release of Lemonade, fashion designer (and ex-wife of Jay-Z's business partner Damon Dash) posted something on Instagram that was either a coincidence or a joke gone bad. "Good hair, don't care," she posted as a caption to a picture of herself, which Beyoncé fans saw as a reference to "Becky with the good hair," which is what Bey calls Jay-Z's mistress on the album. Considering the rumor was already out there that Roy and Jay-Z had a thing (and were the reason Jay-Z and Solange were fighting in that elevator) fans immediately flooded her social media accounts with harsh words and death threats, which forced Roy to shut down all of her accounts and retreat from public life. She issued a denial on Twitter saying, "I respect love, marriages, family, and strength," but never really addressed the controversy otherwise. Lucky for her, the song's co-writer later said in an interview that Becky isn't an actual person.
Chloe Grace Moretz vs. The Kardashians (2016)
When Kim posted one of her patented naked selfies to social media Moretz blasted her on Twitter for teaching young women the wrong message by posing nude. Kim responded, "Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is...your nylon cover is cute boo." She references a magazine cover where Moretz essentially poses nude. Moretz also inserted herself into the Kimye/Taylor Swift feud and said on Twitter that people should be concerned with real things in the world and not petty drama. Khloe Kardashian clapped back with some pictures of Moretz in barely there bathing suits. Too bad one of the photos wasn't of her. Oops.
Leonardo DiCaprio vs. Lady Gaga (2016)
If you just watch the video or the infamous GIF it spawned, it looks like Leo is laughing at Lady Gaga winning a Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Miniseries, that she walks right past him, pushes his arm out of the way in triumph, and he rolls his eyes at her. In reality he says he was laughing at something else and was just surprised she was walking by. Apparently the two even talked and laughed about the incident at an afterparty. Whatever, I don't care. I will never not pretend they don't hate each other.
Kelly Ripa vs. Michael Strahan (2016- )
It should have been easy for Strahan to announce that he was leaving Live with Kelly and Michael to take a full-time gig at Good Morning, America, where he had been a correspondent for two years. The problem was no one told Ripa. Apparently she was pulled aside moments before the announcement and told in a meeting where she said, "Didn't I tell you this would happen two years ago?" Ripa then refused to appear on the show for several days for a "previously planned vacation." Strahan left the show three months before he was scheduled to. During all this news, stories surfaced that the two hated each other all along, and the rift still has not healed. "I learned through all that went down with that, you can't convince people to like you. We haven't spoken in a long time," he said just this year.
Jenny McCarthy vs. Tara Reid (2016)
Wow, the ‘90s really have come back to haunt us with this one. When Reid appeared on McCarthy's radio show to promote Sharknado 4, she did not appreciate it when McCarthy's questions turned to her appearance on Marriage Boot Camp or her plastic surgery. Reid eventually decides she's just going to up and leave the show. "It was really nice talking to you and really good luck with your show," she said. McCarthy countered, "Good luck to you, too, and I'm so excited about Sharknado and I hope you stay married. And I hope your knees get wobblier than they already are." Reid replied, her voice dripping in cheery sarcasm "I hope your tits get even nicer, because they're amazing. The same guy who did mine, right?" Since it's her show, McCarthy gets the fatal last word: "Love you, Tara. Good luck with Sharknado 18."
Kanye West vs. Wiz Khalifa/Amber Rose (2016)
There's a whole lot of backstory to this, about how Kanye wanted to change the name of his album from Swish to Waves and Wiz got mad because another rapper really invented the wave style. Anyway, Kanye went on one of his patented Twitter rants about Wiz saying that he was "corny," that he stole his music from rapper Kid Cudi, and that he "wears cool pants." The harsh part was that he bashed Amber Rose, Kanye's ex and the mother of Wiz's son, calling her a "stripper" among other things. This would have been another stupid feud until Rose showed up on Twitter with a mic drop so loud it was more like a sonic boom. She wrote, "Awww @KanyeWest are u mad I'm not around to play in ur asshole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch."
The Rock vs. Vin Diesel (2016-2019)
It was very unlike America's favorite jacked uncle, The Rock, to post something about how one of his costars on the set of Fast and the Furious 8: This Time It's Personally About Cars was being a "chicken shit" and "candy ass." It was quickly decided this was targeted at Vin Diesel, who was pissed The Rock got a spin-off movie and he didn't. There was even a secret meeting on set to make them get along. They finished the movie, and The Rock thanked literally almost every person who worked on the movie except Diesel. By the time the premiere rolled around the two were downplaying the feud. When Hobbs & Shaw, the movie that started it all, finally premiered, Mr. Rock (don't want to piss the big guy off) went out of his way to thank Diesel, who was a producer on the movie. Seems like this thing got squashed flatter than The Rock's couch cushions.
Debra Messing vs. Susan Sarandon (2016- )
Why pay attention to your aunts fighting about politics on Facebook when we can watch two of our national treasures do it on Twitter. It all started when Debra, a Hilary Clinton supporter, took umbrage with Sarandon, a Bernie Sanders supporter, saying she'd vote for Trump in the election to "bring the revolution." They clashed again after Trump's election, but Sarandon set Messing off in an interview in Variety, Sarandon said the good side effect of Trump's presidency was that more women and people of color ran for office. Messing tweeted, "STFU Susan." This is something that neither woman seems to want to let go, even though they're effectively on the same side of the issue. As recently as August, Messing was tweeting at Sarandon to rile her up and Sarandon was taking the bait. Is this the future liberals want? I mean… kinda?
Camila Cabello vs. Fifth Harmony (2016)
As soon as the girl group was put together for a season of The X Factor, Camilla stood out. It wasn't just that she was always working on solo projects, like a song with her future boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but she was always apart from the other four members. In 2016, during their last tour, the group mysteriously kept cancelling dates and then Cabello disappeared half way through a gig in St. Louis without returning. At midnight on December 19, the actual moment Camila's contract with the band was up, they issued a Notes screenshot on Twitter saying she left the band. Camila claimed in her own Notes posting saying she didn't know the announcement was coming. 5H then issued another Notes posting saying they have no idea what Cabello is talking about. Three Notes posts in 24 hours should be against the law.
In 2017, when 5H starts promoting their first non-Cabello album, things got really hairy. They told Billboard, "we're in a much better place now" and while performing two new songs at the VMAs (the incubator of all music feuds) the foursome started off with a fifth performer on the stage and push her into the wings before they start singing. Cabello says that the performance "hurt her feelings" and was "petty." Things have been quiet since, but Cabello is busy topping the charts, so…
Calvin Harris vs. Taylor Swift (2016- )
When these two broke up in 2016 after a year of dating, everything seemed amicable at first. Then they started culling pictures of each other from their social media accounts. Things got really nasty when Taylor acknowledged that she cowrote Harris' smash song "This Is What You Came For" under a pseudonym. Harris went ape on Twitter, "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," he wrote and then even pulled Katy Perry into it. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry." Harris later apologized for their public feud, and it seemed to be over. Until widespread speculation that the song "I Forgot You Existed," on Swift's 2019 album was about her breakup with Harris. Seems like someone might not have been as swift to forgive.
Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall (2017- )
Apparently things between Cattrall and her Sex and the City costars was always chilly, especially after she asked for more money for the first SATC movie. After years of pretending everything was fine and the cast is like "family", SJP confirmed that a rumored third movie wouldn't be going forward because Cattrall refused to participate. The rumor was that she wouldn't sign on unless the studio produced her other projects. After some acrimony with other costars, Cattrall said in an interview, "[Parker] could have been nicer…I don't know what her issue is, I never have." In 2018 when Cattrall's brother died, Parker expressed her condolences online. Cattrall responded with an Instagram post that said, "I don't need your love or support at this time @sarahjessicaparker," with a caption that was even more vitriolic. Yup, this sounds just like family— fighting tooth and nail until the end.
Alissa Violet vs. Jake Paul (2017)
If you don't recognize these names it's because this feud happened on YouTube (and Twitter and Instagram) between people only teens care about. Paul had started a "Team 10" house where a number of famous vloggers, including Violet, lived. Violet and Paul often made videos together and fans called the couple Jalissa, but they never said if they were dating or not. Then Violet tweeted that Paul was kicking her out of the house. He claimed that Jalissa was real and she cheated. She said (in a Notes screencap on Twitter, natch) that Jalissa was not real because Jake was always hooking up with other girls in front of her. Violet then posted a 20-minute video explaining her side of the story and the weird rules of the Team 10 house. (It's currently over 24 million views. That's a lot of teens!) Paul made sure to include some disses against Violet in his song "It's Everyday Bro," (243 million views. Feel old yet?) but both seem to have moved on. If a YouTube feud falls in the woods and old people don't hear it, did it even happen?
Dionne Warwick vs. Aretha Franklin (2017)
The late, great Queen of Soul was also the late, great "queen of shade." In 2017, after Dionne Warwick asked her for a hug backstage at a TriBeCa Film Festival event, Franklin was so pissed she sent a lengthy fax to the Associated Press charging Warwick with libel. Yes. A fax. In the year of our lord two thousand and seventeen. Apparently, at Whitney Houston's funeral five years earlier, Warwick claimed that Franklin was Houston's "godmother." In the fax, Franklin said she was too busy to be anyone's godmother and she was not, in fact, Houston's godmother. That, in her eyes, makes the statement libelous. The layers to the pettiness of this are just deliciously staggering. Sadly this was laid to rest in 2018 along with Franklin, but hopefully someone framed that fax and sent it to the Rock ‘N' Roll Hall of Fame where it belongs.
Taylor Swift vs. Kimye, Part 3 (2017- )
All of the next salvos in the feud have been from Swift, who not only referenced the feud in her hit "Look What You Made Me Do," but brought a giant blow-up cobra on her next tour, much to the pleasure of the fans. In 2019, when promoting her latest album, Swift called Kimye "bullies" in Elle and shared a diary entry she wrote in 2009 after Kanye barged on stage. She also claimed in Rolling Stone that the phone call Kim played didn't prove she had approved of being called a "bitch." Victim Taylor is back, and as long as this feud can fuel her narrative and sell records, she'll keep it around. Meanwhile Kanye has moved on to other things, like converting to the alt-right and alienating everyone.
Drake Bell vs. Josh Peck (2017-2018)
Bell lashed out on Twitter when he discovered that he wasn't invited to his former Drake & Josh costar's wedding. "When you're not invited to the wedding, the message is clear…" Bell said in a now-deleted Tweet. Peck countered by saying that fans are always asking where Bell is, but he doesn't know because they're not that close. The next year, Bell told Seventeen that the two have since talked and worked it out. He got angry not because they're not friends, but because they're so close. Yeah, that sounds like something he learned to say at Nickelodeon press training camp back in the day.
Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj (2018)
It seemed like the rumor of the beef between these two was bigger than any actual feud. Then, at a Fashion Week party, Cardi went to talk to Nicki, got elbowed in the head, tried to fight Minaj, and threw her shoe at her. She threw a shoe! Nicki then said on her radio show that Cardi has problems and Cardi lashed out on Instagram. Cardi later said in W that the fight was because Nicki insulted her mothering skills. This once boiling fight has really cooled down. Maybe that's because, at least according to Chance the Rapper, the whole thing is fake. C'mon. If it was fake would shoes have gotten involved?
Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle (2018)
Like so many things with the royals, this played out in the press and we never quite knew what was true and what was not. It does appear that Markle made Kate cry during a dress fitting for Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte before Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. Things just got worse from there, with stories brewing about how Markle was yelling at Middleton's staff and that Meghan and Harry were moving out of Kensington Palace to get away from William and Kate. TLC even turned the whole thing into a documentary called Princesses at War. To put the rumors to rest, the two attended Wimbledon in 2019 together and made nice. But one tennis outing and all those denials are not going to keep the public from having the warring princesses it wants.
Moby vs. Natalie Portman (2019)
In May Moby released his second memoir And It All Fell Apart where he talks about dating Natalie Portman when she was 20 and he was 33. He even details "kissing under the centuries old" trees when visiting her at Harvard. Portman took umbrage with his romantic portrayal, saying, "I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school." She also corrected the record and said she was 18 when they met. Moby responded by posting a number of photos of them together on Instagram as evidence they did date. After the vast sentiment online was that he was in the wrong, Moby apologized -- again on Instagram -- and said he would take some time away. When Portman's rep was reached for her reaction, Portman got the damning final word: "Nat has said all she cares -- or hopefully needs -- to say."
50 Cent vs. Lala Kent & Randall Emmett (2019)
The sad thing about internet beefs is that if one party deletes the posts its like all the evidence is gone. That's what happened with this feud between the rapper, a star of Vanderpump Rules, and her producer boyfriend. It started when Fifty posted some disparaging things about Kent on his Instagram, to which she retaliated. Fifty responded with a string of tweets about how Emmett, the producer of the show Power that Fifty stars in, owes him $1 million. It turned out to be true. Fifty also posted a screengrab of a text Emmett sent him saying he was going to the hospital to deal with the stress of the situation and added, "I'm sorry Fofty," a hilarious misspelling those following the tiff will never forget. Turns out it worked. Fifty got his money, deleted all the mean posts, and it's almost erased. Good work, Fofty.
James Charles vs. Tati Westbrook (2019)
Get ready, kiddies, because this is what the future of Hollywood feuds looks like, and it is nothing like Bette Davis and Joan Crawford sniping at each other in the press. In April, Tati, a popular beauty blogger and owner of supplement brand Halo Beauty, posted a since-deleted 41-minute rant about her former protégé, James Charles, who is only 20 years-old. She was upset that Charles had endorsed Sugar Bear Hair, a rival product, but also she claimed that he was using his fame and money to coerce straight men into having sex with him. Charles fought back with a 41-minute video of his own exonerating himself. There were dramatic shifts online. First Charles lost 3 million subscribers and Westbrook gained just as many, but soon the backlash against her spread and the two swapped about 1 million followers. Eventually mutual friend and beauty mogul Jeffree Star chimed in and told them to cut it out (while insinuating that Charles was guilty all along). Now everyone is playing nice, but if a YouTube skirmish like this could get so big to make mainstream media headlines, just wait to see what will happen in the upcoming Podcast Wars of 2025.
Scooter Braun vs. Taylor Swift(2019-Present)
The Wall Street Journal announced in June that Scooter Braun, manager of Justin Beiber, Kanye West, and other music acts, purchased Big Machine Records for $300 million. Taylor Swift immediately freaked out on Tumblr and said that Braun had been bullying her for years (through manipulating West and Bieber) and now he owned the masters to her recordings. Swift claimed she didn't know about the deal until it hit the press. Scott Borchetta, the owner of the label, said Taylor knew about the deal and turned down a deal to buy back her own masters in 2018. To get around Braun owning her catalogue Swift has vowed to rerecord all her own music to make his ownership of the original masters moot. Something like, now that's dedication.