How Hollywood Pulled Off the Biggest Explosions in Movie History

Spectre (2015), "Moroccan lair"

The 24th James Bond movie currently holds the Guinness World Record for "Largest film stunt explosion." The destruction of Ernst Stavro Blofeld's Morroccan communications center requried 8,140 litres of kerosene, 24 one kilogram explosive devices, a ton of dust and debris pieces, and 300 detonators. The spectacular stunt was staged by prolific Bond special effects supervisor Chris Corbould (he's been the SFX supervisor on all the 007 films since GoldenEye) and explosives expert Charles Adcock.

The scene wasn't just one giant boom; the non-stop arc of fireballs that consume Blofeld's buildings meant the explosion had to be programmed, using specialized computer chipped detonators, timed to blow in the middle of a line of dialogue between Bond (Daniel Craig) and his newfound friend Dr. Madeline Swann (Lea Seydoux), who stood a quarter of a mile away from the blast site. A three-second delay built into the explosion rig made timing even more difficult. But after several rehearsals, the stunt went off perfectly and only required enhancement with computer generated (CG) imagery by Industrial Light & Magic for a few lair buildings and some additional debris.