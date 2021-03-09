Netflix's 'Biggie' Doc Highlights the Untold Parts of the Iconic Rapper's' Life

Die-hard rap fans have known since The Notorious B.I.G.’s second and final studio album Life After Death that the legendary Brooklyn rapper had a story to tell, but Netflix’s new original documentary about the hip-hop icon reveals how so much of his story has actually gone overlooked for decades. Thanks to rare footage captured by Biggie’s childhood friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler—who was vlogging decades before it was cool—and archived in-depth interviews, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell offers an expansive look at Christopher Wallace’s meteoric rise as a rapper, his evolving psyche, and his unrealized ambitions.

“They say a picture will say a thousand words. I was like, ‘Well, fuck, what would a video do?’” D-Roc states in the documentary’s opening moments, and shortly after, viewers see glimpses of Biggie’s personality that they’ve likely never seen before, from him goofing off and singing Jodeci to him trying to stay positive while enduring a scorching ride on his tour bus with his entourage.

In contrast to the solemn and menacing demeanor that’s regularly seen in iconic photos of the rapper, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell shows his vast array of emotions and tendencies. Scenes reveal that while Biggie was relentless in the booth, he was compassionate towards his friends and family, and that even when he started taking music seriously, Wallace was having the time of his life.

One of the best creative decisions that Netflix’s latest hip-hop documentary makes is grounding much of Biggie’s story in Brooklyn. By doing so, viewers learn about the legendary rapper’s background, from his Jamaican roots to how he first navigated Brooklyn as the child of an immigrant. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell holds off Wallace’s commercial breakthrough with 1994’s classic rap album Ready to Die for as long as possible in order to thoroughly explore his upbringing.