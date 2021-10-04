The 'Billions' Season 5 Finale Totally Transforms the Show's Central Rivalry

The news arrives after a tumultuous season for Billions, which was split in half by the pandemic after production shutdown midway through Season 5. The first seven episodes aired in 2020; the show returned for five new episodes this fall. In April of 2021, Lewis's wife, the actress Helen McCrory, died shortly after the show resumed production and Lewis shot most of his scenes for this season remotely in England. Within the world of the show, Axe was under quarantine after catching COVID from the pilot of his private jet, meaning he spent many of his scenes glaring at colleagues over Zoom.

After the episode aired, news broke that Lewis will be leaving the show he co-headlined since it premiered back in January of 2016. “There’s an opportunity maybe for me to return,” the actor told the New York Times in an interview . “But for now, broadly speaking, Axe has been vanquished.”

After five seasons of schemes, betrayals, and triple-crosses, Damien Lewis's endlessly clever Bobby Axelrod finally faced a tricky situation he couldn't think his way out of. The hedge fund genius at the center of Showtime's Billions , the high-gloss finance drama that pitted the icy cold Axe against the fiery prosecutor Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti), has always been able to mentally outrun the competition like Wile E. Coyote with a private jet and a personal chef. But last night's season finale put the character in what appears to be a new permanent surrounding: Switzerland, where he's far away from the show's action in New York.

But Axe emerged from his quarantine for "No Direction Home," the season finale co-written by Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. In a characteristically busy hour of maneuvering, Axe attempted to free himself from a complicated financial trap involving a marijuana start-up and a private bank charter laid by long-time rival Chuck, Corey Stoll's do-gooder billionaire Mike Prince, and Asia Kate Dillon's mentee-turned-enemy Taylor Mason. Freed from quarantine, Axe sprung into action and Lewis got the chance to do what he does best in the role: Walk into rooms with a charming arrogance, verbally dismantle his opponents, and fire off pop-culture references like an assassin spraying bullets. He went down swinging.

"I can't spend my live being a caged animal," Axe told Wendy Rhodes (Maggie Siff), his longtime confidant and a recent romantic obsession. "I'm not staying and fighting. I'm getting out of here."

It was a surprising thing to hear Axe say, but it makes sense when you read the interview with Lewis, who also played a key character on Showtime's Homeland who departed midway through the show's long run. “It’s difficult to keep mining, creatively,” Lewis said about playing Axe. “We know who he is.”

But what is Billions without Axe? The recently released trailer for Season 6 offers some hints, and the final shot of "No Direction Home," which found Stoll's Mike Prince sitting in Axe's chair, provides a clear roadmap. The Prince character, consumed with his image and being perceived as a moral actor in the universe, is quite different than Axe's more unrepentant rule-bender and loophole-finder. Though Prince can be selfish and brutal––in Episode 11 he used his own daughters to trap Axe in the scheme involving the weed company––he's not a shark. At least, not yet.

With Axe gone, other non-Prince characters will likely rise in power to take his place. (Towards the end of "No Direction Home," fan-favorite supporting characters Mafee and Dollar Bill left Axe Cap to presumably start their own company.) The departure is a seismic shift for Billions, but the series has always shared some DNA with long-running workplace soaps like ER or The West Wing, which often saw major characters leave and come back. It's tough to imagine an Axe-less episode of Billions, but we'll get a chance to see what it's like when the series returns for Season 6 on January 23.