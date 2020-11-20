Entertainment Everything We Know About 'Billions' Season 5 When will Axe and Chuck be back?

Over the last few years, Showtime's finance drama Billions has become one of the most consistently entertaining shows on television, a reliable source of market-driven intrigue, ornate one-liners, and Godfather references. Each season, Paul Giamatti's powerful attorney Chuck Rhoades and Damien Lewis's hedge fund magnate Bobby Axelrod scheme (and eat) their way across New York City. When the series is really cooking, it's like nothing can stop it. But the show's most recent season, which kicked off in May, came to an abrupt end when production was shut down because of the coronavirus, with only seven of the planned 12 episodes airing. What will happen to those other Season 5 episodes? And when will the show come back? Like a dutiful employee at Axe Cap, we poured over the available data in search of some answers.

Will there be more episodes of Billions Season 5? Yes. Back in May, the show's co-creator Brian Koppelman posted on Twitter that the plan was to "shoot the back end of the season (the last 5 of season 5) when the world resumes." He also clarified that "those episodes are written and ready to go." So, if you've spent the last few months worried that the season's big conflicts would go totally unresolved, you can sleep easy.

When will the second part of Billions Season 5 premiere? Here's where things get tricky. Back in May when the shutdown first occurred, there was some speculation in the press that the remaining episodes would be shot and air by the end of the year. Obviously, that is not going to happen. In October, Deadline, in an article announcing the renewal of Billions for a Season 6, noted that Showtime "hopes that the remaining five episodes will air in 2021 with season six to follow."

What cast members will be back for the rest of Billions Season 5? Expect to see more of Chuck, Axe, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Mike "Wags" Wagner (David Costabile), and Kate Sacker (Condola Rashād) when the show returns. Also, Corey Stoll, who played the do-gooder Axe rival Mike Prince introduced in Season 5, will be promoted to a series regular for Season 6, so you can know he'll be sticking around for a while. Will the moody abstract painter played by Frank Grillo return? We can only pray. Whatever happens, you can count on the show's mix of recognizable character actors and celebrity cameos to be as eclectic as ever.

What was going on when Billions Season 5 was cut short? Bouncing between Chuck's legal entanglements and Axe's business pursuits, there's always a healthy amount of conflict in a given season of Billions, and Season 5 was no exception. Pissed off about his struggles to launch his own bank, Axe was revving up for a big fight with Corey Stoll's Mike Prince, who reached a tentative deal with Wendy and Taylor's new impact fund. Chuck was teaching at Yale Law, a welcome break from dealing with his father Chuck Sr., and pursuing a relationship with a sociology professor played by Julianna Margulies. Wags was still Wags.

Will there be a Billions Season 6? Yes. As mentioned above, Showtime renewed the series for a sixth season back in October. An article in Deadline about the announcement noted that it's been suggested that the show could "stay in continuous production for Season 6" when it returns to shoot the rest of Season 5. Clearly, Showtime wants to be in the Billions business. Back in June of 2019, it was announced that Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien had signed an overall deal with the network that would include continuing to work as showrunners on Billions while "also developing new projects exclusively for the network." Later, in October of 2019, Koppelman and Levien announced they were developing Mike Isaac's non-fiction book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama at the ride share company, into a limited series. As long as it doesn't get in the way of more Billions, we're looking forward to it.