The 'Billions' Crew Has a New Big Boss in the Season 6 Premiere

Buffalo Springfield plays, and a flannel-clad Paul Giamatti, riding atop a tractor, leads a righteous pitchfork mob across a field toward a row of ancient cannons. No one ever accused the show called Billions, about a bunch of extremely wealthy people making billions (of dollars), of being subtle. The first scene of the Showtime series' Season 6 premiere "Cannonade" is another characteristic in media res opening for a show that loves to keep us guessing until the last second, and a bit of foreshadowing for the episode's overall theme: the more things change, the more they stay the same. Out with Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis, who left at the end of Season 5), and in with Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), who has swiftly and decisively taken the reins of Axe Capital—now Michael Prince Capital, naturellement—but this horse turns out to be a tough one to break. Not a single one of the remaining moneymakers at MPC trusts Prince after he stole the company and tried to ruin Axe for good, and his Nice Boss routine isn't helping. In-house therapist Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) sees right through it, tech innovator Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) can't be bothered to show up to meetings on time, and Axe's former Number One, Wags (David Costabile), is simply treading water waiting to be fired so he gets his $80 billion payout. It also doesn't help that the Nimbus rings Prince gifts his new employees transmit all of their health data straight to him—though it does help Wags avoid having a heart attack on his Peloton. (It's just a hilarious coincidence that this plot point bears so much similarity to the shocking death in the premiere of And Just Like That, the show's creators claim.)

Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) has moved his camp upstate to a nice parcel of farmland with at least one field to till and one cow who happens to be a little sensitive to his downstream neighbor's dawn and dusk cannon salutes. The steely Melville Revere (guest star Michael McKean) has amassed a phalanx of Revolutionary War-era guns that he fires off daily in celebration of taking back his old family property, thanks to the money he makes as a security contractor, and Chuck's hackles are up. Setting Revere straight will be something nice to spend his time on while he's reveling in the fresh countryside air, and he wastes no time in doing so, heading to the local public house to marshal a horde of citizens to his cause. Back at MPC, the troops are perturbed by Prince's nicey-nicey routine, and behind the scenes Wags refuses to quit, even after Prince tries to get him to leave with his health ring stunt. Like Axe Cap, Michael Prince Capital is an office where people will stare at you through the windows of your glassed-in office for full minutes before coming to talk to you. Wendy, freed from her weird love triangle now that Axe is out of the picture, can focus on doing her actual job, and advises Prince not to make his employees feel like prisoners, and somehow gain their trust.

As it happens, Revere is a MPC investor (formerly an Axe investor) and he contacts Prince to complain about Chuck, which gives Prince an idea. Starting his new company off on a clean slate is proving to be more difficult than anticipated, thanks to the legacy of shady dealings left in Axe's wake, so Prince fires all but one of the investors (including Revere and Chuck's father) and announces he's creating "The Prince List," a club of squeaky-clean billionaires who have to pitch themselves to MPC, instead of the other way around. It's an insane move, but it gains the respect of the team, as everyone knows people with tons of money can't stand being excluded from stuff. Back at the ranch, Chuck has bribed a member of the State Department of Environmental Conservation to plant endangered turtles on Revere's land, therefore barring him from disturbing the peace with his obnoxious cannons. Chuck has another entitled billionaire to play Robin Hood with, which should keep him occupied while he searches for a way to keep antagonizing a certain hedge fund firm back in the big city. Shouldn't be too long. Old habits die hard.