Everything We Know About 'Billions' Season 6

Showtime

After over a year away following a pandemic-induced production shutdown, Billions is back. The endlessly entertaining battle between hedge fund boss Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and Attorney General Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) carries on, with all the scheming and double-crossing you've come to expect from the show. With the final episodes of the bifurcated Season 5 currently airing on Showtime, it's reasonable to get a little greedy and ask the all-important question: When will there be a Season 6? Predicting the TV schedule in the age of COVID can be as challenging as picking the right stock to bet on, but we have quality intel that will hopefully help you sleep a little easier at night knowing that your portfolio of premium cable dramas is safe and secure. Below, find out everything we know about the sixth season of Billions.

Showtime

Will there be a Billions Season 6? Yes. Billions was renewed for a sixth season back in October of 2020, a few months after the production of the fifth season was shut down in New York. As noted in the Deadline article announcing the renewal, the goal was always to film the five remaining episodes of Season 5 before moving onto Season 6, and that's just what Showtime and the show's creators ended up doing.

Thrillist TV History of S1 E22 The History of the McRib

Is Billions Season 6 in production? Yes. After filming the last episodes of Season 5, the Billions crew carried on with their sixth season. During a Television Critics Association panel this past August, Showtime's President of Entertainment Gary Levine explained that the crew simply shot the last episodes of Season 5 and all of Season 6 together. “We felt guilty for the audience to have to wait as long as they did to see the rest of Season 5 so we and the rest of the producers just put our heads down and said just plow ahead,” he said. On September 19, co-creator Brian Koppelman tweeted that they were "more than halfway through filming Season 6." If you're looking for more real-time updates on the production and behind the scenes info about the making of the show, follow Koppelman along with cast members Kelly AuCoin (Dollar Bill) and Daniel K. Isaac (Ben Kim) on Twitter.

Showtime

When will Billions Season 6 premiere? There's no specific premiere date for Billions Season 6 yet, but we know that the Season 5 finale will air on October 3, 2021. In a recent tweet, co-creator Brian Koppleman said that Season 6 will arrive in "early 2022." In past years, Billions has premiered in February or March, so those look like months when the show could potentially return. Or it could return even earlier!

Is there a trailer for Billions Season 6? Nope, no trailer yet. Don't expect one until Season 5 is at least over and done.

How many episodes will there be in Billions Season 6? Every previous season of Billions has consisted of 12 episodes, so it feels safe to assume that Season 6 will carry on that tradition.

Showtime

Which cast members are returning? Unless there are some major twists coming in the final episodes of Season 5, expect to see more from Chuck, Axe, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Mike "Wags" Wagner (David Costabile), and Kate Sacker (Condola Rashād) as the storylines spill over into Season 6. Corey Stoll, who plays the Axe enemy Mike Prince, has also been upgraded to a series regular for Season 6, so he's not going anywhere. Janeane Garafalo will guest star in Season 5 as "Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp," so there's a possibility her plot could extend into Season 6, too.

Showtime

What will Billions Season 6 be about? Now that we've seen some of the post-pandemic Season 5 episodes, it's easier to get a sense of where Billions might be going in its sixth season. For one thing, we now know how the series will be acknowledging the pandemic within the reality of the show. Episode 10 of Season 5 "Liberty," written by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Emily Hornsby, featured Axe quarantining in his apartment because he caught COVID from the pilot of his plane and the employees of Axe Cap all received the vaccine and were told they no longer needed to wear masks at the office. If you think about the exact timeline of how the pandemic happened in relation to the ongoing events of the plot, you will give yourself a massive headache. It's probably best to just go with the flow, which is what Billions seems to be doing. Perhaps more significantly within the context of the show, the relationship between Wendy and Axe appears to be moving in a romantic direction. This is something that the show hinted at way back in the first season, establishing the intense personal and professional connection between the two, but it's been developed very slowly and carefully over the years. Will the two finally get together? What ripple effects will that have on the fragile psyches of the other characters? Or is it all part of some Billions-y scheme based in deception and secrecy? We'll have to wait to find out.